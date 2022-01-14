NOS SGPS S A : 14-01-22 - CDP confirms NOS' leadership position in the fight against climate change

January 14th 2022

NOS was evaluated again by the CDP - Disclosure, Insight, Action in 2021 with an A- rating (Leadership level). The rating attributed to NOS certifies that the company is implementing best practices with a performance that is superior to the average of other companies in Europe and specifically in the Media, Telecommunications and Data Centre Services sector, both of which had an average B rating.

In 2021, NOS received the maximum score in a number of evaluation parameters, in particular in relation to initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, governance, inventory of value chain emissions, risk management and also business strategy and financial planning.

The information compiled and organized by CDP supports companies in their efforts to improve environmental performance through the use of benchmarks, disclosure and management of the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to the business. Evaluated for the second year running, NOS once again features among the companies that are best prepared to combat the urgency of climate change and to promote sustainability in its operations.

NOS is also one of only four companies in Portugal to have its objectives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative at the end of 2021.

It should be noted that CDP is an international non-profit organization that has the largest and most extensive global system for environmental information disclosure. NOS is a CDP Supporter and is part of a group of companies that contribute to CDP's mission to help businesses in their journey towards environmental excellence. Based on its own methodology, CDP carries out an independent evaluation not only of corporate plans, but also of their execution.