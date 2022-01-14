Log in
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
NOS SGPS S A : 14-01-22 - CDP confirms NOS' leadership position in the fight against climate change

01/14/2022
January 14th 2022


NOS was evaluated again by the CDP - Disclosure, Insight, Action in 2021 with an A- rating (Leadership level). The rating attributed to NOS certifies that the company is implementing best practices with a performance that is superior to the average of other companies in Europe and specifically in the Media, Telecommunications and Data Centre Services sector, both of which had an average B rating.

In 2021, NOS received the maximum score in a number of evaluation parameters, in particular in relation to initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, governance, inventory of value chain emissions, risk management and also business strategy and financial planning.

The information compiled and organized by CDP supports companies in their efforts to improve environmental performance through the use of benchmarks, disclosure and management of the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to the business. Evaluated for the second year running, NOS once again features among the companies that are best prepared to combat the urgency of climate change and to promote sustainability in its operations.

NOS is also one of only four companies in Portugal to have its objectives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative at the end of 2021.

It should be noted that CDP is an international non-profit organization that has the largest and most extensive global system for environmental information disclosure. NOS is a CDP Supporter and is part of a group of companies that contribute to CDP's mission to help businesses in their journey towards environmental excellence. Based on its own methodology, CDP carries out an independent evaluation not only of corporate plans, but also of their execution.


Nos SGPS SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 11:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 407 M 1 613 M 1 613 M
Net income 2021 126 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 1 530 M 1 753 M 1 753 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 8,24%
Capitalization 1 744 M 2 000 M 2 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 284
Free-Float -
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,41 €
Average target price 3,68 €
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.-0.12%2 000
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.00%224 665
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.08%139 755
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.04%110 996
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.13%101 898
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.68%87 177