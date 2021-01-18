NOS SGPS S A : 18-01-21 - NOS informs on co-optation of Members of the Board of Directors

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(Public Company)

Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT N hereby informs that, uner the terms and for the purposes of paragraph

b), number 3 of article 393, of the Portuguese Companies Code, the Board of Directors resolved to co-opt Ms. Filipa Santos Carvalho and Mr. Daniel Lopes Beato as Members of the Board of Directors, to complete the current term of office (2019-2021). The new members of the Board of Directors have also been appointed members of the Executive Committee, which now comprises seven members.

The aforementioned co-optations will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Lisbon, 18 January 2021

