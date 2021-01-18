NOS SGPS S A : 18-01-21 - NOS informs on co-optation of Members of the Board of Directors

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
(Public Company)
Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
and Corporation no. 504 453 513
ANNOUNCEMENT
hereby informs that, uner the terms and for the purposes of paragraph
b), number 3 of article 393, of the Portuguese Companies Code, the Board of Directors resolved to co-opt Ms. Filipa Santos Carvalho and Mr. Daniel Lopes Beato as Members of the Board of Directors, to complete the current term of office (2019-2021). The new members of the Board of Directors have also been appointed members of the Executive Committee, which now comprises seven members.
The aforementioned co-optations will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.
This information is also available on NOS´Investor Relations website at www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 18 January 2021
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
E-mail: ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
