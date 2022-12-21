NOS SGPS S A : 19-12-22 - NOS is among the top four Portuguese companies in the fight against climate change

19th december 2022

NOS was assessed by the CDP - Disclosure, Insight, Action with an A score (the maximum level) for its performance and transparency in the fight against climate change, and was among the top four Portuguese companies participating. This was a distinction only achieved by 283 organizations worldwide, among the 18,700 assessed by the CDP in 2022. Obtaining the top score in the Leadership area, NOS exceeded the average of all companies assessed worldwide (C), as well as other European companies (B), and in particular in the Media, Telecommunications and Data Center Services sector (B).

CDP is a nonprofit making organization financed by the European Union, which supports investors, companies, cities and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Recognized as a benchmark in business environmental transparency, the CDP Climate Change Program assesses the disclosure, knowledge and management of climate risks and best practices in fighting against climate change, based on data communicated by companies about their activity throughout the year.

This is the third year running that NOS has taken part in the survey. This year, its key indicators showed improvement compared to 2021, consolidating the performance of the company in the Leadership area, through the implementation of best practices to manage climate change risks and opportunities. In the 2022 survey, NOS achieved the top score for a number of criteria, in particular for making an inventory, reducing and setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions, for managing climate change risks and for governance of the issue within the organization.

This distinction is consistent with NOS' ambition to take an unequivocal leadership role in combating climate change and in the circular use of resources, positively impacting the entire value chain. It should be borne in mind that in December of last year, NOS' targets for reducing emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by 90% by 2030 in its own operations and by 30% in the value chain compared to 2019.