  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. NOS, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:01 2022-12-21 am EST
3.794 EUR   +0.26%
10:29aNos Sgps S A : 19-12-22 - NOS is among the top four Portuguese companies in the fight against climate change
PU
12/14Nos Sgps S A : 13-12-22 - NOS informs on announcement received from its shareholder Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.
PU
12/13Nos Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on announcement received from its shareholder Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOS SGPS S A : 19-12-22 - NOS is among the top four Portuguese companies in the fight against climate change

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
19th december 2022


NOS was assessed by the CDP - Disclosure, Insight, Action with an A score (the maximum level) for its performance and transparency in the fight against climate change, and was among the top four Portuguese companies participating. This was a distinction only achieved by 283 organizations worldwide, among the 18,700 assessed by the CDP in 2022. Obtaining the top score in the Leadership area, NOS exceeded the average of all companies assessed worldwide (C), as well as other European companies (B), and in particular in the Media, Telecommunications and Data Center Services sector (B).

CDP is a nonprofit making organization financed by the European Union, which supports investors, companies, cities and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Recognized as a benchmark in business environmental transparency, the CDP Climate Change Program assesses the disclosure, knowledge and management of climate risks and best practices in fighting against climate change, based on data communicated by companies about their activity throughout the year.

This is the third year running that NOS has taken part in the survey. This year, its key indicators showed improvement compared to 2021, consolidating the performance of the company in the Leadership area, through the implementation of best practices to manage climate change risks and opportunities. In the 2022 survey, NOS achieved the top score for a number of criteria, in particular for making an inventory, reducing and setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions, for managing climate change risks and for governance of the issue within the organization.

This distinction is consistent with NOS' ambition to take an unequivocal leadership role in combating climate change and in the circular use of resources, positively impacting the entire value chain. It should be borne in mind that in December of last year, NOS' targets for reducing emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by 90% by 2030 in its own operations and by 30% in the value chain compared to 2019.


Nos SGPS SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 516 M 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net income 2022 168 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 1 467 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 7,72%
Capitalization 1 934 M 2 055 M 2 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 373
Free-Float 36,3%
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,78 €
Average target price 3,88 €
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.10.97%2 055
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.73%155 351
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.76%139 633
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.85%99 777
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.32%97 853
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 261