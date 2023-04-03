NOS SGPS S A : Here

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails.

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Rua Actor António Silva no. 9 - Campo Grande, parish of Lumiar, 1600-404 Lisbon

Registration number before the Companies Registry Office of Lisbon and

Taxpayer number: 504 453 513

Share Capital: EUR 855.167.890,80

GUIDE FOR SHAREHOLDERS AND REPRESENTATIVES

TELEMATIC PARTICIPATION

The Annual General Meeting of NOS, SGPS, S.A. ("NOS" or "Company"), to be held on April 5, as published on March 16, will be held exclusively by telematic means and Shareholders may attend the meeting by videoconference.

Shareholders may only participate in the General Meeting provided that (i) the Shareholder's statement declaring the intention to participate in the General Meeting is received by the financial intermediary responsible for the record of the respective shares, and (ii) the information of the aforesaid financial intermediary regarding the number of shares recorded on behalf of its client as of the Record Date, is sent until in such conditions that it can be received by the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting at a time.

Should Shareholders wish to access the General Meeting by telematic means, they must previously register in assembleia@nos.pt.

Following this communication, and after confirmation of the data contained therein by the General Secretary of NOS, Shareholders will receive at the e-mail address the information necessary for their participation in the General Meeting by telematic means. Under the applicable legal terms, the Company will record the content of the communications and the respective intervening parties.

