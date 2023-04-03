Advanced search
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:29:57 2023-04-03 am EDT
4.246 EUR   +0.71%
10:15aNos Sgps S A : Here
PU
06:20aNos Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on Manager Transactions
PU
03/31Nos Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on Manager Transactions
PU
NOS SGPS S A : Here

04/03/2023 | 10:15am EDT
English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails.

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Rua Actor António Silva no. 9 - Campo Grande, parish of Lumiar, 1600-404 Lisbon

Registration number before the Companies Registry Office of Lisbon and

Taxpayer number: 504 453 513

Share Capital: EUR 855.167.890,80

GUIDE FOR SHAREHOLDERS AND REPRESENTATIVES

TELEMATIC PARTICIPATION

The Annual General Meeting of NOS, SGPS, S.A. ("NOS" or "Company"), to be held on April 5, as published on March 16, will be held exclusively by telematic means and Shareholders may attend the meeting by videoconference.

Shareholders may only participate in the General Meeting provided that (i) the Shareholder's statement declaring the intention to participate in the General Meeting is received by the financial intermediary responsible for the record of the respective shares, and (ii) the information of the aforesaid financial intermediary regarding the number of shares recorded on behalf of its client as of the Record Date, is sent until in such conditions that it can be received by the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting at a time.

Should Shareholders wish to access the General Meeting by telematic means, they must previously register in assembleia@nos.pt.

Following this communication, and after confirmation of the data contained therein by the General Secretary of NOS, Shareholders will receive at the e-mail address the information necessary for their participation in the General Meeting by telematic means. Under the applicable legal terms, the Company will record the content of the communications and the respective intervening parties.

1

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails.

Using the CISCO WEBEX EVENTS videoconference platform ("WEBEX platform")

To participate in the meeting via videoconference on the WEBEX platform, please follow the instructions below:

1. Register on the platform upon receipt of the invitation sent by email by the NOS General Meeting.

2. You must register by filling in the data defined as mandatory (name, email address, company and phone number).

2

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails.

3. After you Register you will receive information that the registration has been submitted for validation by NOS' General Meeting Team.

3

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails.

4. The NOS' General Meeting Team will confirm the data and, if they are in accordance with the information available, will approve access to the meeting and send an email with the link and access data for the videoconference.

5. On the day and time of the meeting, by clicking on the green button (Join webinar), which you can find in the email sent by the NOS' General Meeting Team, you will be directed to the GM Webex page where you will have to fill in the fields with your access data.

4

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails.

6. At the end you should, again, click on the green button (Join webinar).

5

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:14:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
