1H23 Highlights
Table 1.
1H23 Highlights
1H22
1H23
1H23 / 1H22
Operating Highlights ('000)
Convergent + Integrated Customers
1,052.1
1,114.0
5.9%
Fixed Convergent + Integrated Customers as % of Fixed Access
65.8%
68.4%
2.6pp
Customers
Broadband RGUs
1,501.5
1,534.5
2.2%
Fixed Pay TV RGUs
1,411.3
1,447.3
2.5%
Post-Paid mobile RGUs
3,432.5
3,740.0
9.0%
Residential ARPU / Unique Subscriber With Fixed Access (Euros)
47.5
49.8
4.9%
Homes Passed
5,176.4
5,424.8
4.8%
% FttH
56.0%
69.3%
13.3pp
Financial Highlights (Millions of Euros)
Consolidated Revenues
742.0
775.2
4.5%
Consolidated EBITDA
322.3
352.6
9.4%
Consolidated EBITDA Margin
43.4%
45.5%
2.0pp
Consolidated EBITDA AL
275.1
297.0
8.0%
Consolidated EBITDA AL Margin
37.1%
38.3%
1.2pp
Consolidated EBITDA AL - Consolidated CAPEX Excluding Leasings
31.1
101.9
227.6%
& Other Contractual Rights
Telco Revenues
721.4
746.6
3.5%
Telco EBITDA
300.9
331.3
10.1%
Telco EBITDA Margin
41.7%
44.4%
2.7pp
Telco EBITDA AL
259.6
280.6
8.1%
Telco EBITDA Margin AL
36.0%
37.6%
1.6pp
Telco EBITDA AL - Telco CAPEX Excluding Leasings & Other
26.3
94.4
258.6%
Contractual Rights
Positive momentum in our core Telco business reflected in robust operational performance, driving a strong start to 2023 with particular focus on convergent and mobile service growth.
- NOS' 5G network is the most advanced in Portugal, being recognized for the third time in a row by Ookla® as the fastest 5G network, reinforcing once again independent recognition of NOS' 5G leadership.
- We delivered another semester of positive RGU growth across all businesses and with particular strength in post paid mobile. Core value post-paid mobile subscriptions maintained a very positive trajectory with 118.4 thousand net adds in 1H23, representing 64.3% of total mobile RGUs.
- Preference for convergence remains very strong among customers, with an incremental 24.9 thousand subscribing to integrated bundles in 1H23, accounting for 68.4% of the fixed customer base at the end of June.
4
1
- Cinema operations kept on a path of recovery, with ticket sales rising to 2,033.7 thousand, increasing yoy by 36.8%, and decreasing only 13.7% vs 1H19, the best semester post pandemic, benefiting from the success of blockbusters on show in theatres.
Strong operating momentum and lower investment requirements driving solid financial results
- Consolidated revenues grew by 4.5% YoY, reaching 775.2 million euros in 1H23, driving 9.4% growth in EBITDA, to 352.6 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 8.0% to 297.0 million euros.
- Telco Revenues increased by 3.5% to 746.6 million euros impacted by the high volume of resale revenues booked in 1H22. Adjusting for low margin resale revenues, Telco Revenues would have grown by 4.8%. Telco EBITDA experienced yoy growth of 10.1% to 331.3 million euros. Telco EBITDA AL increased by 8.1% YoY, reaching 280.6 million euros.
- Audiovisual and Cinema Revenues posted substantial growth of 15.2%, reaching 45.0 million euros. Audiovisual and Cinema EBITDA AL increased by 6.1% to 16.4 million euros.
- Total CAPEX, excluding lease contracts and other contractual rights decreased by 20.0% yoy to 195.1 million euros in 1H23, reflecting an anticipated deceleration of 5G deployment, which is already close to conclusion with 90% coverage of the population by the end of 1H23.
- Total Free Cash Flow Before Dividends, Financial Investments, and Own Shares Acquisition amounted to 64.6 million euros in 1H23, positively impacted by the EBITDA AL uplift and lower CAPEX requirements.
5
