PRESS RELEASE 1st HALF 2023

19/07/2023

HIGHLIGHTS 1st HALF 2023

NOS' 5G network covers more than 90% of the country's population, including all the islands of Madeira and the Azores, and has once again been positively recognized by independent organizations

NOS invested more than 195 million 1 euros in Portugal in the first half of 2023

euros in Portugal in the first half of 2023 The number of services (Retail Generating Units RGUs) increased by 356 thousand, with mobile RGUs moving up 285 thousand compared to the same period last year

The number of convergent customers increased, now making up 68.4% of fixed base customers

Net Profits fell by 5.7% to 80.5 million euros

"NOS presents a set of robust results for the first half of 2023, reflecting the receptivity and confidence of our customers in the products and services that we offer, based on latest generation networks that are consistently recognized by independent organizations.

At the end of the first half of 2023, the best and most extensive 5G network in Portugal was already available to more than 90% of the country's population, a result of continuous investment in technology and an emphasis on innovation and service quality. By offering the most complete communications experience, we are strengthening our clear cut commitment to accelerating the digital transition of Portugal and to improving the competitiveness of our economy.

At the same time, we are strengthening our commitment to the development of Portugal economically, socially and environmentally by working with a range of companies, organizations and city and town councils, preparing them more and more for the future."

Miguel Almeida, CEO of NOS

1 Excluding leasing contracts and other contractual rights.