NOS, SGPS, S.A. is a telecoms and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is leader in Pay TV, new generation broad band services and in cinema distribution. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services