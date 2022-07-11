Log in
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:25 2022-07-11 am EDT
3.778 EUR   -0.37%
01:14pNOS SGPS S A : SGPS, SA informs on 2019-2024 bonds interest payment
PU
06/21NOS SGPS S A : informs on NOS, SGPS, S.A. 2019/2024 Bond Interest payment
PU
05/26Portugal to give investigators access to some data held by telecoms
RE
NOS SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on 2019-2024 bonds interest payment

07/11/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Nos SGPS SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 17:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 518 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
Net income 2022 138 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2022 1 452 M 1 478 M 1 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 7,71%
Capitalization 1 942 M 1 958 M 1 977 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 39,7%
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,79 €
Average target price 3,84 €
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.11.20%1 977
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.83%212 040
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 100
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.59%99 652
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.89%97 243
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.90%74 505