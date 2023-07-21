Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:

NOS, SGPS, S.A. (PTZON0AM0006)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify): change of voting rights and attribution tittle.

By a purchase and sale agreement executed on July 20, 2023, Sonae SGPS, S.A. ("Sonae") sold 58,204,920 shares representing 11.30% of the share capital of NOS - SGPS, S.A. ("NOS") to Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonaecom").

This sale resulted in a change of attribution tittle of the voting rights inherent to those shares, which ceased to be directly attributed to Sonae and became indirectly attributed to it through Sonaecom, a company controlled by Sonae.

Consequently, the voting rights corresponding to 192,527,188 shares of NOS, held by Sonaecom, are now indirectly attributed to Sonae.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :