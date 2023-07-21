NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Qualified Shareholding

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code ( Código dos Valores Mobiliários or CVM ), NOS, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that it received the qualified shareholding announcement below from SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.

This information is also available on NOSInvestor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 21 July 2023

(Translation from the Portuguese original)

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Rua Ator António Silva, n.º 9, Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisboa

Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários

Departamento de Supervisão de Mercados, Emitentes e Informação

Rua Laura Alves, n.º 4 - Apartado 14258

1064-003 Lisboa

Maia, 21st July 2023

Subject: Notification regarding qualified shareholding

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to and for the purposes of article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. hereby attaches form for notification of major holdings.

With our best regards.

Maia, 21st July 2023

By Sonaecom,

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:

NOS, SGPS, S.A. (PTZON0AM0006)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :

Name: Sonaecom, SGPS, SA

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Maia, Portu- gal

  1. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

20/07/2023

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suer

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

37,37%

37,37%

1,925,271

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

26,07%

26,07%

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedi:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possi-

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTZON0AM0006

1,925,271

-

37,37%

SUBTOTAL A

1,925,271

37,37%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

instrument

datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Number of

settlement

voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Name

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Sonaecom, SGPS, SA

37,37%

37,37%

Sontel BV

37,37%

37,37%

Sonae SGPS, SA

37,37%

37,37%

Efanor Investimentos,

37,37%

37,37%

SGPS, SA

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional information:

3

