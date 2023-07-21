NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva, 9 Campo Grande,
1600-404 Lisbon
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
under no. 504 453 513
Share Capital: 855.167.890,80 Euros
Qualified Shareholding
Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code ( Código dos Valores Mobiliários or CVM ), NOS, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that it received the qualified shareholding announcement below from SONAECOM, SGPS, S.A.
This information is also available on NOSInvestor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 21 July 2023
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Email:ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Rua Ator António Silva, n.º 9, Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisboa
Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários
Departamento de Supervisão de Mercados, Emitentes e Informação
Rua Laura Alves, n.º 4 - Apartado 14258
1064-003 Lisboa
Maia, 21st July 2023
Subject: Notification regarding qualified shareholding
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to and for the purposes of article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A. hereby attaches form for notification of major holdings.
With our best regards.
Maia, 21st July 2023
By Sonaecom,
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:
NOS, SGPS, S.A. (PTZON0AM0006)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :
Name: Sonaecom, SGPS, SA
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Maia, Portu- gal
- Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.):
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
20/07/2023
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suer
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
37,37%
37,37%
1,925,271
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
26,07%
26,07%
notification (if appli-
cable)
1
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedi:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possi-
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTZON0AM0006
1,925,271
-
37,37%
SUBTOTAL A
1,925,271
37,37%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
instrument
datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash
Number of
settlement
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Name
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
Sonaecom, SGPS, SA
37,37%
37,37%
Sontel BV
37,37%
37,37%
Sonae SGPS, SA
37,37%
37,37%
Efanor Investimentos,
37,37%
37,37%
SGPS, SA
- In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
- Additional information:
3
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nos SGPS SA published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 19:30:00 UTC.