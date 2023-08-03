NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Under the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 4, article 187, of the Portuguese Securities Code ( Código dos Valores Mobiliáriosor CVM ), NOS, SGPS, S.A. ( NOS ) hereby informs that it received from SONAECOM - SGPS, S.A. a communication regarding the unenforceability of the duty to launch a mandatory takeover bid.

Lisbon, 03 August 2023

Maia, 3rd August 2023

Subject: Communication regarding the unenforceability of the duty to launch a mandatory takeover bid by Sonaecom

Dear Sirs,

Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonaecom") hereby informs that it has been notified, on this date, of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission ("CMVM") to the request submitted by Sonaecom under the terms of article 187, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Portuguese Securities Code ("CVM"), and under which the CMVM declares "the unenforceability of the duty to launch a mandatory takeover bid by Sonaecom, SGPS, S. A. (Sonaecom) on the shares of NOS, SGPS, S. A. (NOS), following the acquisition, by Sonaecom, of 58,204,920 (fifty eight million two hundred four thousand nine hundred and twenty) shares, representing around 11.30% of the share capital and circa 11.38% of the voting rights of NOS, from Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (Sonae). This statement is based on the assumption that the relationship between Sonae, as the controlling company, and Sonaecom, as the controlled company, remains unchanged and that, to Sonae, continues to be attributed an indirect qualified holding of more than one third, but less than a half, of the voting rights representing the share capital of NOS."

Maia, 3rd August 2023

