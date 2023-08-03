NOS SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on announcement received today from its shareholder Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva, 9 Campo Grande,
1600-404 Lisbon
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
under no. 504 453 513
Share Capital: 855.167.890,80 Euros
Announcement
Under the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 4, article 187, of the Portuguese Securities Code ( Código dos Valores Mobiliáriosor CVM ), NOS, SGPS, S.A. ( NOS ) hereby informs that it received from SONAECOM - SGPS, S.A. a communication regarding the unenforceability of the duty to launch a mandatory takeover bid.
This information is also available on NOSInvestor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 03 August 2023
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Email:ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Rua Ator António Silva, n.º 9, Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisboa
Maia, 3rd August 2023
Subject: Communication regarding the unenforceability of the duty to launch a mandatory takeover bid by Sonaecom
Dear Sirs,
Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonaecom") hereby informs that it has been notified, on this date, of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission ("CMVM") to the request submitted by Sonaecom under the terms of article 187, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Portuguese Securities Code ("CVM"), and under which the CMVM declares "the unenforceability of the duty to launch a mandatory takeover bid by Sonaecom, SGPS, S. A. (Sonaecom) on the shares of NOS, SGPS, S. A. (NOS), following the acquisition, by Sonaecom, of 58,204,920 (fifty eight million two hundred four thousand nine hundred and twenty) shares, representing around 11.30% of the share capital and circa 11.38% of the voting rights of NOS, from Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (Sonae). This statement is based on the assumption that the relationship between Sonae, as the controlling company, and Sonaecom, as the controlled company, remains unchanged and that, to Sonae, continues to be attributed an indirect qualified holding of more than one third, but less than a half, of the voting rights representing the share capital of NOS."
Best Regards
Maia, 3rd August 2023
By Sonaecom,
Head Office
Lugar do Espido, Via Norte, Maia
Registered at the Maia Commercial Registry
Sole Registry and Tax Id nr. 502 028 351
Share Capital: Euro 230.391.627,
www.sonaecom.pt
NOS, SGPS, S.A. is a telecoms and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is leader in Pay TV, new generation broad band services and in cinema distribution. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services.