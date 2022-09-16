Advanced search
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
3.512 EUR   -1.95%
01:00pNOS SGPS S A : SGPS, SA informs on share increase commercial registration
PU
09/15NOS SGPS S A : SGPS, SA informs on Plan for Gender Equality 2023
PU
09/15NOS SGPS S A : 15-09-22 - NOS informs on Plan for Gender Equality 2023
PU
NOS SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA informs on share increase commercial registration

09/16/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 513 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net income 2022 139 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2022 1 477 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 8,07%
Capitalization 1 832 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 337
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.5.04%1 831
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-21.04%172 314
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.15%140 309
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.09%94 847
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.63%92 882
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-42.33%60 105