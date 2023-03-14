NOS SGPS S A : informs about the Proposals to the several items of the agenda of the Shareholders Meeting

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails. NOS, SGPS, S.A. Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva, 9 - Campo Grande, Lumiar, 1600-404 Lisbon Registered at the Companies Register in Lisbon under Tax Identification Number 504.453.513 Share Capital: EUR 855.167.890,80 Euros Annual General Meeting 5 April 2023 PROPOSAL FOR RESOLUTION - ITEM ONE To approve the individual and consolidated Annual Report, Financial Statements and other documents, including the Company's Corporate Governance Report (which incorporates the remuneration report) and consolidated non-financial statements for the year 2022 1

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails. PROPOSAL FOR RESOLUTION - ITEM TWO To approve the distribution and allocation of profits relating to the financial year of 2022 Considering: The net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, in the individual financial statements, amounted to EUR 66,868,204.30, which reflects that the Company has allocated EUR 1,467,048 to the Executive Directors, as per the profit sharing policy outlined in Article 14(3) of the Company's Articles of Association and in accordance with the applicable accounting rules; The Board of Directors proposes that: Of the net profit of EUR 66,868,204.30, distributable under articles 32 and 33 of the Portuguese Companies Code, and given the current financial and equity position of the Company, an amount of EUR 3,343,410.22 be transferred to Legal Reserves, and that the remainder be paid to shareholders, plus EUR 79,690,069.56 from Free Reserves, as ordinary dividends for 2022, of EUR 143,214,863.64 (equivalent to EUR 0.278 per share); Considering the sale of mobile sites executed in 2022 and the correspondent extraordinary gains and cash in, and given the current financial and equity position of the Company, that an amount of 78,304,529.76 EUR be paid to shareholders, from Free Reserves as extraordinary dividends for 2022 (equivalent to EUR 0.152 per share); As it is not possible to determine precisely how many own shares will be held on the payment date, and as noted in the previous paragraphs, the total amount of EUR 221,519,393.40 calculated using the unit amount per issued share (EUR 0.43 per share) be distributed as dividends according to the following: The amount of EUR 0.43 be paid per share, as stated in this proposal; Any amount not paid out on the first day of the payment period, mentioned above, and which pertain to the Company's own shares, will be transferred to Free Reserves. An amount of EUR 1,467,048 will be allocated to the Executive Directors, as per the profit sharing policy outlined in Article 14(3) of the Company's Articles of Association. Lisbon, 7 March 2023 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails. PROPOSAL FOR RESOLUTION - ITEM THREE To assess the Company's management and supervisory bodies Under the terms of Article 455(1)(2) of the Portuguese Companies Code, the Board of Directors commends the members of the Board and its Executive Committee, the Fiscal Board, and the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Maia, 13 March 2023 By SONAECOM - SGPS, S.A., 3

English version of the Portuguese original. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese version prevails. PROPOSAL FOR RESOLUTION - ITEM FOUR To approve the proposal to amend the remuneration policy for members of the Company's management and supervisory bodies, as presented by the Remuneration Committee. In accordance with its responsibilities, the Remuneration Committee believes it useful to clarify that the remuneration policy: Allows Directorship contracts to be signed with members of the Board of Directors, and that such contracts may include compensation in the event of termination of duties, non- competition obligations with the Company after such termination, and compensation in exchange for the setting of non-competition obligations. Establishes that the fixed remuneration component (but not the amount) is common to all executive and non-executive directors of the Company, in line with the information contained in the remuneration report; As such, the Remuneration Committee proposes that the General Meeting approve the following amendments to the remuneration policy for members of NOS' management and supervisory bodies. In Title 3., letter D, point 5 (page 8), entitled "Duration of contracts or agreements with members of the management and supervisory bodies, applicable notice periods, termination clauses and termination payments" , replace the current paragraph with the following: "Members of the management and supervisory bodies shall be elected for three-year terms. This Policy does not cover contracts signed with members of the [management or] supervisory bodies that contemplate payment of compensation, in the event of early termination of office, in an amount exceeding that permitted by law. Agreements may be signed with members of the management bodies of directors that contemplate payment of compensation in the event of termination of office in an amount not exceeding that permitted by law, as well as non-competition clauses contemplating compensation in return for a non-competition obligation after termination of office, regardless of the respective cause.". 4