Consolidated revenues in 1H24 grew by 5.2% yoy to 815.5 million euros, driven by strong Telco underlying operational performance and overshadowed by poorer than expected performance in our Audiovisuals and Cinema operations.

Telco revenues were 5.8% higher yoy, reaching 789.6 million euros, with positive momentum across all business segments. Growth in B2C revenues amounted to 4.8% yoy, driven by core services growth, namely convergent and integrated RGUs, and continued improvement in value-mix and equipment sales. B2B revenues increased by 8.1% yoy to 177.1 million euros, with strong underlying performance, in particular in the Corporate segment which grew 10.4% yoy. Wholesale and Other revenues posted a 7.9% yoy increase to 53.4 million euros, led primarily by revenues from mass calling services.

Audiovisuals and Cinema revenues posted a 5.7% decline yoy to 42.4 million euros in 1H24, impacted as explained before, by the lower number of blockbuster movies exhibited in theatres. Cinema revenues decreased 9.6% yoy, with ticket sales down by 13.9%. The postponement of strong movies in Portugal, such as "Inside Out 2", had a significant impact when compared with European markets where this film has already been launched and reached #1 in many markets. Expectations for 2H24 are better with a ramp- up in blockbuster movie launches.

Consolidated EBITDA AL for 1H24 increased 5.0% to 311.9 million euros, positively impacted by 6.0% yoy growth in Telco EBITDA AL, and negatively impacted by 13.0% decline in Audiovisuals & Cinema EBITDA AL. Consolidated OPEX AL increased by 5.3% yoy to 503.6 million euros, combining a 5.6% increase in Telco OPEX AL to 492.1 million euros and a 1.6% decrease in Audiovisuals & Cinema OPEX AL to 28.2 million euros.

Direct costs were Influenced by various factors. Positive traction in the B2B segment with increased operating activity is driving IT and Rental project costs up, along with cost of goods sold due to higher levels of resale revenues yoy. In the A&C segment, the decrease in activity, as explained above, is also reflected in lower costs in this division.

Non-Direct, operating and structure cost trends were negatively impacted by Supplies and external services, with energy costs rising yoy reflecting higher regulated energy prices in the Portuguese market. Leasing costs up by 8.4% due to a larger number of RAN sites shared and due to inflation related adjustments to Cellnex payments, capped at 2%. As a result of our ongoing transformation programme, we are achieving structural efficiencies that help to contain costs in some areas, such as call centre and customer related costs.