At the date of this report, 18 July 2024, the composition of the Governing Bodies was as follows:
Robust Telco Performance, with positive trends in both B2C and B2B
Media & Entertainment weaker than expected yoy due to fewer blockbuster movies in theatres
- Consolidated Revenue increased by 5.2% yoy in 1H24, led by solid performance in Telco core business, up 5.8% yoy;
- EBITDA AL up by 5.0% in 1H24 to 311.9 million euros, with growth in Telco EBITDA AL of 6.0%;
- EBITDA growth of 5.5% in 1H24 to 372.1 million euros, with Telco EBITDA up by 6.5%;
- EBITDA AL - CAPEX up 24.5% to 126.8 million euros;
- Underlying FCF growth of 34.2% yoy to 110.8 million euros;
- FCF boosted by operational performance and non-recurrent effects of 103.9 million euros;
Strategic execution and operational discipline are driving best in class service quality and customer experience. Recognized once again as the best mobile network in Portugal, our 5G coverage reached over 96.5% of the population, and we continued to expand our fixed next generation footprint reaching 5.57 million homes by the end of 1H24, 78% of which with FttH access technology.
Total Telco RGUs posted healthy growth with 128k net additions, reaching 11.142 million, with particular focus again on net growth in post-paid mobile services. Convergent offers remain a key driver of customer choice, representing 70.1% of residential customer connections by the end of 1H24. Our B2B division recorded strong operational momentum during the first half of the year, particularly in the larger corporate space.
Along with the rest of the Portuguese market, our cinema operation had a lower than expected attendance yoy due to the fewer number of blockbuster movies in 2Q24, mostly explained by delays to launches of major films, and by the fact that 1H23 had also been very strong in terms of attendance. As a result, financial performance in our Media and Entertainment division was negatively impacted, somewhat offsetting the strong performance in Telco in 1H24.
The Consolidated Financial Statements for 1H24 have been subject to a limited review.
As from 1Q23 we started to focus our review of operational profitability on EBITDA AL, equivalent to pre IFRS16 EBITDA. As previously guided, we no longer include EBITDA in our summary financial statements however a table reconciling EBITDA with EBITDA AL is included below and all relevant lines are included in the Profit and Loss Statement.
Consolidated revenues in 1H24 grew by 5.2% yoy to 815.5 million euros, driven by strong Telco underlying operational performance and overshadowed by poorer than expected performance in our Audiovisuals and Cinema operations.
Telco revenues were 5.8% higher yoy, reaching 789.6 million euros, with positive momentum across all business segments. Growth in B2C revenues amounted to 4.8% yoy, driven by core services growth, namely convergent and integrated RGUs, and continued improvement in value-mix and equipment sales. B2B revenues increased by 8.1% yoy to 177.1 million euros, with strong underlying performance, in particular in the Corporate segment which grew 10.4% yoy. Wholesale and Other revenues posted a 7.9% yoy increase to 53.4 million euros, led primarily by revenues from mass calling services.
Audiovisuals and Cinema revenues posted a 5.7% decline yoy to 42.4 million euros in 1H24, impacted as explained before, by the lower number of blockbuster movies exhibited in theatres. Cinema revenues decreased 9.6% yoy, with ticket sales down by 13.9%. The postponement of strong movies in Portugal, such as "Inside Out 2", had a significant impact when compared with European markets where this film has already been launched and reached #1 in many markets. Expectations for 2H24 are better with a ramp- up in blockbuster movie launches.
Consolidated EBITDA AL for 1H24 increased 5.0% to 311.9 million euros, positively impacted by 6.0% yoy growth in Telco EBITDA AL, and negatively impacted by 13.0% decline in Audiovisuals & Cinema EBITDA AL. Consolidated OPEX AL increased by 5.3% yoy to 503.6 million euros, combining a 5.6% increase in Telco OPEX AL to 492.1 million euros and a 1.6% decrease in Audiovisuals & Cinema OPEX AL to 28.2 million euros.
Direct costs were Influenced by various factors. Positive traction in the B2B segment with increased operating activity is driving IT and Rental project costs up, along with cost of goods sold due to higher levels of resale revenues yoy. In the A&C segment, the decrease in activity, as explained above, is also reflected in lower costs in this division.
Non-Direct, operating and structure cost trends were negatively impacted by Supplies and external services, with energy costs rising yoy reflecting higher regulated energy prices in the Portuguese market. Leasing costs up by 8.4% due to a larger number of RAN sites shared and due to inflation related adjustments to Cellnex payments, capped at 2%. As a result of our ongoing transformation programme, we are achieving structural efficiencies that help to contain costs in some areas, such as call centre and customer related costs.
Consolidated Net Results in 1H24 amounted to 148.6 million euros, an increase of 68.1 million euros. The increase is explained by a combination of various factors: i) increase in EBITDA AL of 14.8 million euros as explained above; ii) increase in D&A of 10.3 million euros to 247.3 million euros; iii) increase in Net financial results of 10.8 million euros yoy to 40.3 million euros due to the higher interest rate environment yoy, a trend likely to stabilize in 2H24; iv) Positive one-offs recorded under non-recurrent costs/gains which included 22.5 million after taxes related with activity fees due to a favourable court ruling and a capital gain after tax of 30.6 million euros related with the sale of a small tower portfolio to Cellnex, as explained in the Free Cash Flow section.
Total CAPEX excluding leasing contracts and other contractual rights decreased 5.2% yoy to 185.1 million euros, continuing the downtrend yoy of previous periods. With 5G population coverage at 96.5%, our intensive period of 5G network rollout is well behind us and leading to a decline in Telco CAPEX of 6.5% yoy to 174.2 million euros. Network expansion CAPEX fell 32.1% yoy, even with our ongoing expansion of FttH coverage which now stands at 78.0% of our total fixed NGN footprint of 5.57 million households. Customer related CAPEX was down by 2.2% yoy to 71.9 million euros. As a proportion of Telco Revenues, in 1H24, Technical CAPEX amounted to 13.0%, down from 15.1% in 1H23.
Our solid operating performance and lower investment requirements drove an increase in Operating FCF of 38.4% to 136.9 million euros. Net working variation in the first half had a positive contribution of 13.1 million euros. Due to the globally higher interest rate environment, interest payments were higher yoy, amounting to 19.4 million euros in 1H24 vs 12.1 million euros in 1H23.
Free Cash Flow was boosted by a few one-off effects, namely: i) Receival of 46.6 million euros related with activity fees due to the favourable court ruling as announced in 4Q23 and extended in 1Q24; ii) tower sale VAT and CIT payment in 1H23 of 18.0 million euros and iii) 57.3 million euros related to an additional small tower portfolio transferred to Cellnex, within the context of the deal announced originally in 2020 and extended in 2022. (links to market announcements 2020and 2022
Combining these movements, total Free Cash Flow increased by 150.1 million euros to 214.7 million euros, with underlying growth of 34.2% to 110.8 million euros.
In 1H24 NOS paid 179 million euros in dividends to shareholders (0.35 cents per share), in respect of FY23 results distribution and as approved by the AGM held in April 2024.
At the end of 1H24, Net Financial Debt / EBITDA AL stood at 1.71x, well below our strategic funding target level of around 2x. Net Financial Debt amounted to 1,058 million euros with total Debt including lease contracts (according to IFRS 16) at 1,685 million euros. Available unissued commercial paper facilities of 313 million euros and Cash and Equivalents of 14 million euros provide a very comfortable liquidity position of 327 million euros.
Average all-in cost of debt remained at approximately 4.1% in 1H24. At 30 June 2024, 26% of NOS' debt was issued at fixed rate and an additional 36% was covered by interest rate collars. Total average maturity of debt at 30 June stood at 2 years and 6 months. Currently, more than 90% of NOS' total financial debt, is linked to ESG performance targets, reiterating our commitment to achieve NOS' global sustainability performance ambition.
On 12 April 2024, NOS' held its Annual General Meeting. All points on the agenda were approved and as a result, NOS' shareholders approved an ordinary dividend payment of 35.0c per share, confirming NOS' strategic guidance of delivering a consistently attractive and sustainable level of shareholder remuneration. Payment of the total dividend was made on 24 April 2024.
Upon payment of this dividend, NOS maintains a solid capital structure, remaining below its target net debt ratio of 2x NFD / EBITDA AL. NOS remains robustly positioned to meet future investments and committed to continuing to distribute an attractive level of dividends whilst maintaining a strategic focus on preserving a strong capital structure to support continued delivery of sustainable value creation for shareholders.
