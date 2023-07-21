NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Qualified Shareholding
Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code ( Código dos Valores Mobiliáriosor CVM ), NOS, SGPS, S.A. ( NOS ) hereby informs that it received the qualified shareholding and change in the attribution title of shares of NOS announcement below from SONAE, SGPS, S.A.
This information is also available on NOSInvestor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 21 July 2023
(Translation from the Portuguese original)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Rua Ator António Silva, n.º 9, Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisboa
Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários
Departamento de Supervisão de Mercados, Emitentes e Informação
Rua Laura Alves, n.º 4 - Apartado 14258
1064-003 Lisboa
Maia, 21st July 2023
Subject: Notification regarding the disposal of a qualified shareholding and change in the attribution tittle of the shares of NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to and for the purposes of article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Sonae
- SGPS, S.A. hereby attaches form for notification of major holdings. With our best regards.
Maia, 21st July 2023
By Sonae,
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:
NOS, SGPS, S.A. (PTZON0AM0006)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[X] Other (please specify): change of voting rights and attribution tittle.
By a purchase and sale agreement executed on July 20, 2023, Sonae SGPS, S.A. ("Sonae") sold 58,204,920 shares representing 11.30% of the share capital of NOS - SGPS, S.A. ("NOS") to Sonaecom - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonaecom").
This sale resulted in a change of attribution tittle of the voting rights inherent to those shares, which ceased to be directly attributed to Sonae and became indirectly attributed to it through Sonaecom, a company controlled by Sonae.
Consequently, the voting rights corresponding to 192,527,188 shares of NOS, held by Sonaecom, are now indirectly attributed to Sonae.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :
Name: Sonae, SGPS, S.A.
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Maia, Portu- gal
- Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.):
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
20/07/2023
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suer
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
37,37%
37,37%
1.925.271
threshold was
crossed or reached
1
Position of previous notification (if appli- cable)
36,855%
36,855%
2
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedi:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possi-
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTZON0AM0006
-
1,925,271
-
37,37%
SUBTOTAL A
1,925,271
37,37%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exer- cised/ converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
instrument
datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash
Number of
settlement
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
3
