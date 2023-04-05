NOS SGPS S A : informs on Shareholder Meeting Deliberations
04/05/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 - Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Share Capital: 855.167.890,80 Euros
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
and Corporation no. 504 453 513
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Lisbon, 5 April 2023 - The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of NOS, SGPS, S.A. ("NOS" or "Company") was held this afternoon, by use of telematic means.
The proposals concerning the items of the agenda were decided as follows:
Approval of the individual and consolidated Annual Report, Financial Statements and other documents, including the Company's Corporate Governance Report (which incorporates the remuneration report) and consolidated non-financial statements for the year 2022;
Approval of the distribution and allocation of profits relating to the financial year of 2022, as follows:
the amount of EUR 0.278 per share, as ordinary dividends and Eur 0.152 per share, as extraordinary dividends, in a total of 0.43 to be paid per share, as dividends;
any amount not paid out on the first day of the payment period, and which pertain to the Company's own shares, will be transferred to Free Reserves;
payment to the Executive Directors, as per the profit sharing policy outlined in Article 14(3) of the Company's Articles of Association, of an amount of 1,467,048 Euros.
Approval of an assess the Company's management and supervisory bodies;
Approval of the proposal to amend the remuneration policy for members of the Company's management and supervisory bodies, as presented by the Remuneration Committee;
Approval of the acquisition and disposal of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries;
Approval of the acquisition and disposal of own bonds by the Company and its subsidiaries;
Approval of the election of João Nonell Günther Amaral as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
This information is also available on NOS' Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.