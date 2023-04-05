NOS SGPS S A : informs on Shareholder Meeting Deliberations

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Rua Actor António Silva 9 - Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 855.167.890,80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Lisbon, 5 April 2023 - The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of NOS, SGPS, S.A. ("NOS" or "Company") was held this afternoon, by use of telematic means.

The proposals concerning the items of the agenda were decided as follows: