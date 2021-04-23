NOS SGPS S A : 23-04-21 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions - Amendment

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Manager Transactions (Amendment to the Announcement published on 9 April 2021)
Lisbon, 23 April 2021 Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) and article 14 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, SA Luís Moutinho do
Nascimento, Manager.
Initial Disclosure /
Amendment
Amendment
Nature of the
Acquisition of shares under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration
Transaction
Regulation, approved by the General Shareholders Meeting of NOS on 23 April 2014
Location
OTC
Date
31-03-2021, 08h00
Issuer Company
NOS, SGPS, S.A.
LEI
5493004DM8FGIY6QKF37
Financial Instrument
Shares
Reason for the
Obligation to report to the Portuguese Securities Commission a transaction which
disclosure
Price and Volume
3.144 (per share) / 20,906 shares
Aggregate
information:
Not Applicable
aggregate volume and
price
Shares Held After
Transaction / ISIN
20,986 shares / PTZON0AM0006
Code
Note: Vesting of shares with a 90% discount under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration Regulation of NOS, SGPS, S.A..
Lisbon, 23 April 2021
