NOS SGPS S A : 23-04-21 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions - Amendment

Manager Transactions (Amendment to the Announcement published on 9 April 2021)

Translation of the Portuguese Original

(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)

Lisbon, 23 April 2021 Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) and article 14 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, SA Luís Moutinho do

Nascimento, Manager.

Initial Disclosure / Amendment Amendment Nature of the Acquisition of shares under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration Transaction Regulation, approved by the General Shareholders Meeting of NOS on 23 April 2014 Location OTC Date 31-03-2021, 08h00 Issuer Company NOS, SGPS, S.A. LEI 5493004DM8FGIY6QKF37 Financial Instrument Shares Reason for the Obligation to report to the Portuguese Securities Commission a transaction which disclosure Price and Volume 3.144 (per share) / 20,906 shares Aggregate information: Not Applicable aggregate volume and price Shares Held After Transaction / ISIN 20,986 shares / PTZON0AM0006 Code

Note: Vesting of shares with a 90% discount under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration Regulation of NOS, SGPS, S.A..