NOS SGPS S A : 23-04-21 - NOS informs on review of "BBB-" long term issuer credit rating and stable Outlook by S&P
04/23/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
S&P Global Ratings affirms BBB- long term issuer credit rating and stable Outlook
S&P highlights NOSresilience to the Covid-19 pandemic, which did not materially affect its operation and credit metrics. Also highlighted are the solid competitive position, the quality and capillarity of the fixed and mobile networks and the solid balance sheet, which position the company comfortably at our BBB- rating level .
Maintaining its investment grade long term issuer credit rating with S&P enables NOS to reinforce the conditions to further diversify its sources of funding, extend average debt maturity and continue to reduce the already low average cost of debt.