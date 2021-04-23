NOS SGPS S A : 23-04-21 - NOS informs on review of "BBB-" long term issuer credit rating and stable Outlook by S&P

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese , NOS, SGPS, S.A. (NOS)

-

Outlook.

S&P highlights NOSresilience to the Covid-19 pandemic, which did not materially affect its operation and credit metrics. Also highlighted are the solid competitive position, the quality and capillarity of the fixed and mobile networks and the solid balance sheet, which position the company comfortably at our BBB- rating level .

Maintaining its investment grade long term issuer credit rating with S&P enables NOS to reinforce the conditions to further diversify its sources of funding, extend average debt maturity and continue to reduce the already low average cost of debt.

This information is also available on NOS www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 23 April 2021

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735