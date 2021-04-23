Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  NOS, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
  Report
NOS SGPS S A : 23-04-21 - NOS informs on review of "BBB-" long term issuer credit rating and stable Outlook by S&P

04/23/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Global Ratings affirms BBB- long term issuer credit rating and stable Outlook

Lisbon, 23 April 2021 Securities code and hereby informs:

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese , NOS, SGPS, S.A. (NOS)

-

Outlook.

S&P highlights NOSresilience to the Covid-19 pandemic, which did not materially affect its operation and credit metrics. Also highlighted are the solid competitive position, the quality and capillarity of the fixed and mobile networks and the solid balance sheet, which position the company comfortably at our BBB- rating level .

Maintaining its investment grade long term issuer credit rating with S&P enables NOS to reinforce the conditions to further diversify its sources of funding, extend average debt maturity and continue to reduce the already low average cost of debt.

This information is also available on NOS

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 23 April 2021

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 400 M 1 689 M 1 689 M
Net income 2021 134 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2021 1 367 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 9,32%
Capitalization 1 581 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,81 €
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.8.12%1 900
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.04%237 033
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.59%140 651
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.59%128 542
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.67%93 631
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.00%92 054
