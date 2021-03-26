Log in
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

NOS SGPS S A : 24-03-21 - NOS launches first 5G ready hotspot in Portugal

03/26/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

24 / 03 / 2021

NOS LAUNCHES FIRST 5G READY HOTSPOT IN PORTUGAL

Following the first 5G smartphone, NOS maintains its leadership in the race to the fifth generation of mobile communications by launching the first 5G ready hotspot in Portugal.

As a lever for a new technological revolution, the fifth mobile network generation will drive connectivity between devices, enabling greater network reliability, faster downloads, less latency and more consistent performance. Today, NOS is offering pre-sold the Zyxel NR2101 - the first hotspot ready for 5G technology in Portugal - which combines the power of 5G speed and low latency with the most recent WiFi 6 protocol, allowing speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The innovative features of this hotspot make possible transmission speeds five times higher than current models, enhancing experiences of work and study on the move, online video games, VR and AR applications, among many other uses.

This hardware, which uses the most advanced technology, enables all devices to be connected to the internet in an ultra-fast, stable and secure manner. Also to be noted is the long life of the removable 5.300mAh battery which can last up to 10 hours of continuous use, and which, thanks to the Quick Charge 2.0 charger, can be charged up to 75% more quickly than normal.

The 2.4" tactile screen featured on the Zyxel NR2101 hotspot allows the user to monitor and manage data use, signal strength, network configurations, battery charge, and set up and alter connections and passwords, among many other functionalities.

The Zyxel NR2101 hotspot will be available as from today in pre-sale for 399.99 euros, with an option to pay in installments of €11 per month for 24 months and a down payment of 135.99, at www.nos.pt.As from the 30th of March, it will be available at a number of stores across the country with sales beginning on the same day.

With the launch of the first 5G ready hotspot in Portugal, NOS continues its focus on providing the most innovative devices on the market, further strengthening the operator's position as leader on the path towards the fifth mobile generation.

Direção de Comunicação Corporativa

BAN

Edifício Campo Grande,

João Santos Pereira

Rua Ator António Silva, 9, Piso 6, Lisboa

jsp@ban.pt

T 217 824 700 |comunicação.corporativa@nos.pt| www.nos.pt

T 937 612 332

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. In the business market, it offers a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing this with ICT, IoT and Cloud services. With a network ready for 5G and by providing the town of Matosinhos with a 5th generation mobile network, NOS has positioned itself at the forefront of the implementation of this new technology and has taken a leadership role in the innovation associated with intelligent cities and the development of 5.0 societies. At the same time, the goal of reducing greenhouses gases and contributing towards the sustainability of the planet led NOS to sign up to the

Letter of Commitment to the "Business Ambition for 1.5ºC", which confirms the company's public commitment to align its carbon emissions with the decarbonisation trajectory required to limit the impact of global warming.

It is leader in cinema film distribution and exhibition with a market share of 61.5% of gross revenues, being the film exhibitor with the greatest number of cinema complexes (31) and cinema theatres (218) in Portugal. NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.9 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.8 million fixed telephone and 1.4 million fixed broad band Internet customers.

For more information, go to: http://www.nos.pt/institucional

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
