NOS SGPS S A : 26-03-21 - NOS informs on 2020 Annual Management Report

Connected to the world inspiring the future
ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2020
Connected to the world inspiring the future
We are NOS.
A brand of many and for many, connecting people, companies and places, and in step with the latest global trends.
We are NOS.
Building a more digital, more sustainable and closer world.
MANAGEMENT
REPORT
01
We transform people's lives with our technology. We connect families, businesses and the country with state-of-the-art telecommunications services, and we innovate every day to deliver the best customer experience.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Nos SGPS SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 22:37:06 UTC.