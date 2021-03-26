Log in
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOS SGPS S A : 26-03-21 - NOS informs on 2020 Annual Management Report

03/26/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
Connected to the world inspiring the future

ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2020

Connected to the world inspiring the future

We are NOS.

A brand of many and for many, connecting people, companies and places, and in step with the latest global trends.

We are NOS.

Building a more digital, more sustainable and closer world.

MANAGEMENT

REPORT

01

We transform people's lives with our technology. We connect families, businesses and the country with state-of-the-art telecommunications services, and we innovate every day to deliver the best customer experience.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 22:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 386 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
Net income 2020 81,7 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 137 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 9,07%
Capitalization 1 591 M 1 876 M 1 876 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,82 €
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.6.37%1 812
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.96%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.59%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.30%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.90%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.87%62 726
