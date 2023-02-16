Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOG   GB00BQVVS097

NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC

(NOG)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-09
21.00 GBX   +740.00%
05:28aICU Holdings stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 2.7% from 24%
AN
02/15Dehus Dolmen stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 1.8% from 16%
AN
02/14Nostrum Oil & Gas names new chair as Gupta leaves board
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICU Holdings stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 2.7% from 24%

02/16/2023 | 05:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - exploration and production in pre-Caspian Basin - The stake held by ICU Holdings Ltd falls to 2.7% from 23.8%, due to dilution from a share issue. ICU holds 4.4 million voting rights. Previously, Nostrum said the stake held by Tengri Partners (Kazakhstan) LLP had fallen to 2.0% from 20.3%, for the same reason. Tengri holds 3.8 million voting rights. Also said the stake held by Dehus Dolmen Nominees fell to 1.8% from 16.2%. Tengri holds 3.8 million voting rights.

On Friday last week, Nostrum said 150.6 million new shares had been admitted to trading on London Stock Exchange. On Thursday, the company said it had completed the restructuring of its USD725 million 8.0% senior notes due July 2022, and USD400 million 7.0% senior notes due February 2025. The debt restructuring triggered a board revamp, announced on Tuesday this week. Atul Gupta stepped down as executive chair, along with other board members. Stephen Whyte took over as independent non-executive chair.

Current stock price: 28.00p, up 17% on Thursday morning in London

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.20% 85.07 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.62% 7782 Delayed Quote.8.44%
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC 740.00% 21 End-of-day quote.663.64%
WTI -0.25% 78.587 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
All news about NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
05:28aICU Holdings stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 2.7% from 24%
AN
02/15Dehus Dolmen stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 1.8% from 16%
AN
02/14Nostrum Oil & Gas names new chair as Gupta leaves board
AN
02/14Nostrum Oil & Gas plc Announces Changes to the Board, Effective February 14, 2023
CI
02/13Nostrum Oil & Gas Shareholder Tengri Cuts Stake; Shares Surge 32%
MT
02/13Tengri Partners lowers stake in Nostrum Oil & Gas to 2.0%
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 48,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 2,72%
Chart NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,24
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Arfan Khan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atul Gupta Executive Chairman
Robert Tinkhof Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Codrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaat van Hecke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC663.64%49
CHEVRON CORPORATION-3.99%326 804
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.38%136 644
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.76%75 497
CNOOC LIMITED13.83%68 845
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.84%65 696