Nostrum Oil & Gas expects drop in production in 2023

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Independent oil and gas company engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin - Announces that the average daily production forecast for 2023 is in the range of 9,000 to 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In 2022, production after treatment averaged 13,200 boepd, down 22% from 17,032 boepd in 2021.

Current stock price: 14.10 pence, down 1.4% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up sharply from 0.65 pence

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

