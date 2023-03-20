Advanced search
Nostrum Oil & Gas expects drop in production in 2023

03/20/2023 | 06:48am EDT
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Independent oil and gas company engaging in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin - Announces that the average daily production forecast for 2023 is in the range of 9,000 to 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In 2022, production after treatment averaged 13,200 boepd, down 22% from 17,032 boepd in 2021.

Current stock price: 14.10 pence, down 1.4% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: up sharply from 0.65 pence

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

06:48aNostrum Oil & Gas expects drop in production in 2023
AN
03/15EMOV LIMITED acquired an unknown minority stake in Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC.
CI
03/10Nostrum Oil & Gas to Buy 80% Stake in Positive Invest for $20 Million
MT
03/10Nostrum acquires 80% interest in Positive Invest in West Kazakhstan
AN
02/27Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Announces Changes in Board Committee Composition
CI
02/16ICU Holdings stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 2.7% from 24%
AN
02/15Dehus Dolmen stake in Nostrum Oil falls to 1.8% from 16%
AN
02/14Nostrum Oil & Gas names new chair as Gupta leaves board
AN
02/14Nostrum Oil & Gas plc Announces Changes to the Board, Effective February 14, 2023
CI
02/13Nostrum Oil & Gas Shareholder Tengri Cuts Stake; Shares Surge 32%
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 29,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 2,72%
Managers and Directors
Arfan Khan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen James Whyte Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Tinkhof Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Martin Cox Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-48.00%29
CHEVRON CORPORATION-15.13%290 463
CONOCOPHILLIPS-20.01%115 040
CNOOC LIMITED16.23%70 296
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-20.67%60 389
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.70%54 984