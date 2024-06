Notable Labs Ltd, formerly Vascular Biogenics Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. The Company has created a pipeline of therapeutics that address cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases with the goal of significantly improving patient outcomes and overcoming the limitations of approved treatments. The Company's product candidates are built off of two platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels, and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.