Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On July 17, 2024, Notable Labs, Ltd. (the "Company") received a written notification (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from June 3, 2024, to July 16, 2024, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar-day compliance period, or until January 13, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. During the compliance period, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To regain compliance, the closing bid of the Company's ordinary shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days during the 180-calendar-day grace period.

In the event the Company is not in compliance by January 13, 2025, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar-day grace period. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement.

If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period(s), including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's ordinary shares will be subject to delisting. Under such circumstances, the Company would have the right to appeal a determination to delist its ordinary shares, and the ordinary shares would remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market until the completion of the appeal process.

The Company intends to monitor its closing bid price for its ordinary shares between now and January 13, 2025, and will consider any such available options to resolve the Company's non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. No determination regarding the Company's response has been made at this time. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.