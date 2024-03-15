Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

RC: 640303

Corporate Office

Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, Rivers

State.

T: (+234) 084 788260 F: +234 084 788261

Lagos Office

6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building, 1, Keystone Bank Crescent,

Off Adeyemo Alakija St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 279 8081-2, 461 5465, 461 5292

F: +234 271 4012 W: www.notore.com

Lagos, 14th March, 2024

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC - NOTIFICATION ON THE APPOINTMENT OF A BOARD CHAIRMAN

Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Femi Agbaje as the Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Completion of the Company's ongoing Private Placement Transaction.

Mr. Agbaje replaced General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, who retired from the Board of the Company effective from 28th January 2021. The appointment takes effect immediately.

Mr. Femi Agbaje

Mr. Agbaje is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Company and until September 2018 was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Agbaje began his career in 1979 at Peat Marwick Cassleton Elliot & Co, Lagos and later Deloitte Haskins & Sells UK. He obtained his ACCA in 1984 and ACA in 1986. He continued his accountancy career at Arthur Young Oshindero & Moret between 1984 and 1986, after which he went into Banking; starting at Nigerian-American Merchant Bank in 1986 and leaving the industry in 2006 as Managing Director of Midas Bank

Mr. Agbaje obtained a Bachelor's degree in History and Political Science from the University of Ife, Osun State, in 1979. He was made an Associate of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in 1984 and is currently a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He was also made a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, UK in 1990. He currently sits on the Board of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited.

Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director), Mr. Jonathan Pam, Mr. Omar Taha.