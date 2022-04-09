NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

ANNUAL REPORT, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 15 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

Annual report, consolidated and separate financial statements

For the 15 months period ended 31 December 2021

Table of Contents

Corporate information ......................................................................................................................................... i

Directors' report .................................................................................................................................................. ii

Corporate governance report ............................................................................................................................. x

Statement of Directors' responsibilities ......................................................................................................... xvi

Corporate Social Responsibility Report .......................................................................................................... xvii

Certification of financial statements .............................................................................................................. xviii

Report of audit committee .............................................................................................................................. xix

Independent Auditor's report ............................................................................................................................ 1

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position ............................................................................ 5

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ........................... 6

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity ........................................................................... 7

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows ....................................................................................... 9

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements ....................................................................... 10

Five-year financial summary ............................................................................................................................ 78

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

Annual report, consolidated and separate financial statements

For the 15 months period ended 31 December 2021

Corporate informationDirectors

General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko

Mr. Michael Osime Mr. Richard Herb Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP Mr. Ike Osakwe

Mr. Michael Jansa Mr. Hassan Badrawi Mr. Bashir Lebada Mr. Femi Agbaje Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei Mr. Tseyi Hammond Mr. Ovie Ukiri

Mr. Ebiaho Emafo

Company Secretary Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building 1, Keystone Bank Crescent off Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island

Lagos

Auditors

Deloitte & Touche Chartered Accountants Civic Towers

Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island

Lagos

Registered Office

Notore Industrial Complex Onne

Rivers State Nigeria

Registration Number 640303

Principal Bankers Polaris Bank Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc Ecobank Nigeria Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Access Bank Plc

(Retired as Chairman and Director from the Board on 29th January 2021) (Retired as Managing Director/CEO on 28th January 2021)

(Retired from the Board on 29th January 2021)

(Appointed as the Group Managing Director/CEO on 1st February 2021)

(Appointed as the Deputy Managing Director on 1st February 2021)

i

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

Annual report, consolidated and separate financial statements

For the 15 months period ended 31 December 2021

Directors' report

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the Directors of Notore Chemical Industries Plc hereby present their Report together with the Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2021 to the members of the Company.

INCORPORATION AND ADDRESS

Notore Chemical Industries Plc was incorporated in Nigeria on 30th November 2005, as a private limited liability company, and is domiciled in Nigeria. Its registered office address is Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, River State, Nigeria. On 13th June 2014, the Company was re-registered as a public limited liability company and was quoted on the Main Board of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (Formerly known as the Nigerian Stock Exchange) on 2nd August 2018.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the Company are to manufacture, treat, process, produce, supply and deal in nitrogenous fertilizer and all substances suited to improving the fertility of soil and water. The Company has a 500,000 Metric Tonne Urea Plant and a 600,000 Metric Tonne of NPK Blending Plant in Onne, Rivers State, Nigeria. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are as disclosed in Note 30 to the Financial Statements.

RESULTS

The Group's results for the period ended 31st December 2021 are as stated on page 23. The net comprehensive loss for the period ended 31st December 2021 is N9.5 billion (2020: N6.5 billion) and same has been transferred to Shareholders' equity.

DIRECTORS

The Directors who held office during the period to the date of this report were:

Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko Nigerian Mr. Michael Osime Nigerian Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP Nigerian Mr. Ike Osakwe Nigerian Mr. Michael Jansa American Mr. Hassan Badrawi Egyptian Mr. Bashir Lebada Canadian Mr. Femi Agbaje Nigerian Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei Nigerian (Managing Director/CEO) Mr. Tseyi Hammond Nigerian Mr. Ovie Ukiri Nigerian Mr. Ebiaho Emafo Nigerian (Executive Director) DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING

The shareholding interests of the Directors in the Issued Share Capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of

Directors' Shareholdings and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and

Allied Matters Act, 2020 are as follows:

ii

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

Annual report, consolidated and separate financial statements

For the 15 months period ended 31 December 2021

Directors (cont'd)

Directors

Number of Number of shares held at shares held at 31st December 30th September 2021 2020 Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko (Indirect - Notore Chemical Industries (Mauritius) Ltd and Okmine Global Services Ltd) 1,238,274,438 1,238,274,438 Mr. Michael Osime (Indirect - Notore Chemical Industries (Mauritius) Ltd) 1,234,055,768 1,234,055,768 Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP 34,333,330 34,333,330 Mr. Ike Osakwe Nil Nil Mr. Michael Jansa Nil Nil Mr. Hassan Badrawi Nil Nil Mr. Bashir Lebada Nil Nil Mr. Femi Agbaje Nil Nil Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei Nil Nil Mr. Tseyi Hammond Nil Nil Mr. Ovie Ukiri Nil Nil Mr. Ebiaho Emafo Nil Nil

During the period under review, in addition to Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko, Mr. Michael Osime and Mr. Ike Osakwe, the other Directors representing Notore Chemical Industries (Mauritius) Limited on the Board are Mr. Mike Jansa and Mr. Hassan Badrawi. Mr. Tseyi Hammond represents TY Holdings Limited on the Board of Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

OUR EQUITY

The shares of Notore Chemical Industries Plc were admitted to trading on the Main Board of The Nigerian Exchange Limited on 2nd August, 2018. Given its market capitalization, Notore Chemical Industries Plc. currently ranks amongst the topmost companies on The Nigerian Exchange Limited with a share price of N62.50kobo per share. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is N2,000,000,000, divided into four billion Ordinary Shares of 50kobo each with about 688 Shareholders as at 31st December 2021.

The Issued Share Capital as at 31st December 2021, stood at N806,033,100 divided into 1,612,066,200 Ordinary Shares of 50kobo each. As at 31st December, 2021, Notore Chemical Industries (Mauritius) Limited had a majority shareholding of approximately 76.55% with about 23.45% being held by other Nigerians and Foreign Investors.

SHAREHOLDING

According to the Register of Members, as at 31st December 2021, the spread of shareholding in the Company is as follows:

Share Range

Number Of Shareholders

% of ShareholderNumber Of

% Shareholding

Holdings

1

10,000

672

97.67

110,794 0.01

10,001

50,000

4

0.58

78,895 0.00

100,001

500,000

1

0.15

129,188 0.01

500,001

1,000,000

2

0.29

1,577,800 0.10

1,000,001

5,000,000

3

0.44

12,101,170 0.75

10,000,001

50,000,000

2

0.29

82,691,750 5.13

50,000,001

100,000,000

2

0.29

151,691,205 9.41

100,000,001

500,000,000

1

0.15

129,629,630 8.04

1,000,000,001

2,000,000,000

TOTAL

1 668

0.15 100.00

1,234,055,768 76.55

1,612,066,200 100.00

According to the Register of Members as at 31st December 2021, the following are the Shareholders of the Company holding one million shares and above:

iii