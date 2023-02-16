Advanced search
    NOTORE   NGNOTORE0002

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

(NOTORE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
62.50 NGN    0.00%
01/30Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Notore Chemical Industries : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/09Notore Chemical Industries : Notice of board meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - 2022 YEAR-END COMPLIANCE REPORT

02/16/2023 | 08:09am EST
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

ii.

Date of Incorporation

30th November, 2005

iii.

RC Number

640303

iv.

License Number

It is not a requirement for the Company

v.

Company Physical Address

Notore Industrial City, Onne, Rivers State

vi.

Company Website Address

www.notore.com

vii.

Financial Year End

30th September

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

No

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building, 1,

Keystone Bank Crescent, off Adeyemo

Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Deloitte & Touche

Civic Towers, Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe

Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

DataMax Registrars Limited

2C Gbagada Express way, Gbagada

Phase 1, Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa

(E-mail and Phone No.)

Chekwube.Onianwa@notore.com

08073286641

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Matog Consulting

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Qeeva Advisory

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First Appointed/

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)

Elected

1.

Mr. Onajite Okoloko

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd January, 2006

2.

Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd January, 2006

3.

Mr. Michael Osime

Non-Executive Director

Male

23rd January, 2006

4.

Mr. Ike Osakwe

Independent Non-Executive Director

Male

27th April, 2007

5.

Mr. Bashir Lebada

Non-Executive Director

Male

8th February, 2011

6.

Mr. Femi Agbaje

Non-Executive Director

Male

8th February, 2011

7.

Mr. Michael Jansa

Independent Non-Executive Director

Male

27th April, 2007

8.

Mr. Hassan Badrawi

Non-Executive Director

Male

7th February, 2012

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

9.

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Executive Director

Male

17th September, 2018

10.

Mr. Tseyi Hammond

Group Managing Director

Male

14th December, 2018

11.

Mr. Ovie Ukiri

Independent Non-Executive Director

Male

14th December, 2018

12.

Mr. Ebiaho Emafo

Executive Director

Male

1st February, 2021

13.

Mr. Yusufu Pam

Non-Executive Director

Male

29th April 2022

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board

No. of

Membershi

Designation

Number of

Number of

Meetings

Board

p of Board

(Member or

Committee Meetings

Committee

Held in the

Meetings

Committee

Chairman)

Held in the Reporting

Meetings

Reporting

Attended

s

Year

Attended in

Year

in the

the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

Mr. Onajite Okoloko

4

4

Not a

Board

Not a member of any

Not a

member of

Member

Committee

member of

any

any

Committee

Committee

2.

Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP

4

3

3

Chairman of

12

9

the Technical

Committee,

Member,

Business Risk

Committee

and Audit

Committee

3.

Mr. Michael Osime

4

4

2

Chairman of

8

8

the Finance

Committee,

Member

Nomination,

Remuneration

and

Governance

Committee

4.

Mr. Ike Osakwe

4

3

3

Chairman

of

11

11

the

Audit

Committee,

Business

Risk

Committee

and

Nomination,

Remuneration

& Governance

Committee

5.

Mr. Bashir Lebada

4

0

3

Member of

12

0

the Finance,

Technical and

Nomination,

Remuneration

&

Governance

Committees

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board

No. of

Membershi

Designation

Number of

Number of

Meetings

Board

p of Board

(Member or

Committee Meetings

Committee

Held in the

Meetings

Committee

Chairman)

Held in the Reporting

Meetings

Reporting

Attended

s

Year

Attended in

Year

in the

the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

6.

Mr. Femi Agbaje

4

2

1

Member of

4

2

the Finance

Committee

7.

Mr. Mike Jansa

4

4

4

Member of

16

16

the Business

Risk

Committee,

Technical

Committee,

Finance

Committee

and

Nomination,

Remuneration

&

Governance

Committee

8.

Mr. Hassan Badrawi

4

0

1

Member of

4

0

the Business

Risk

Committee

9.

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

4

4

Not a

Not a member

0

0

member of

of any

any

Committee

Committee

10.

Mr. Tseyi Hammond

4

4

1

Member of

4

3

the Finance

Committee

11.

Mr. Ovie Ukiri

4

4

2

Member of

8

8

the Business

Risk

Committee

and

Nomination,

Remuneration

&

Governance

Committee

12.

Mr. Ebiaho Emafo

4

4

2

Member of

8

8

the Finance

and Technical

Committees

13.

Mr. Yusufu Pam

4

3

1

Member of

4

3

the Technical

Committee

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Group Managing Director

Male

2.

Mr. Ebiaho Emafo

Group Deputy Managing Director

Male

3.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Female

4.

Mr. Bode Agagu

Group Chief Technical Officer

Male

5.

Mr. Tijjani St. James

Group Chief Commercial Officer

Male

6.

Ms. Chekwube Onianwa

Group Chief Financial Officer

Female

7.

Mr. Geoffrey Deekae

Plant Manager

Male

8.

Mr. Ekere Bassey

Group Head, Human Resources

Male

9.

Mr. Chinedu Umechukwu

Head, Business Risk, Internal Control & Audit

Male

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Notore Chemical Industries plc published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 13:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
