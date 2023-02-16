NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - 2022 YEAR-END COMPLIANCE REPORT
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
Every line item and indicator must be completed.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"
where you are yet to apply the principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
Notore Chemical Industries Plc.
ii.
Date of Incorporation
30th November, 2005
iii.
RC Number
640303
iv.
License Number
It is not a requirement for the Company
v.
Company Physical Address
Notore Industrial City, Onne, Rivers State
vi.
Company Website Address
www.notore.com
vii.
Financial Year End
30th September
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
No
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding
Company
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Mrs. Otivbo Saleh
6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building, 1,
Keystone Bank Crescent, off Adeyemo
Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
Deloitte & Touche
Civic Towers, Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe
Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
DataMax Registrars Limited
2C Gbagada Express way, Gbagada
Phase 1, Lagos
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa
(E-mail and Phone No.)
Chekwube.Onianwa@notore.com
08073286641
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
Matog Consulting
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
Qeeva Advisory
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First Appointed/
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)
Elected
1.
Mr. Onajite Okoloko
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd January, 2006
2.
Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd January, 2006
3.
Mr. Michael Osime
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd January, 2006
4.
Mr. Ike Osakwe
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
27th April, 2007
5.
Mr. Bashir Lebada
Non-Executive Director
Male
8th February, 2011
6.
Mr. Femi Agbaje
Non-Executive Director
Male
8th February, 2011
7.
Mr. Michael Jansa
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
27th April, 2007
8.
Mr. Hassan Badrawi
Non-Executive Director
Male
7th February, 2012
9.
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei
Executive Director
Male
17th September, 2018
10.
Mr. Tseyi Hammond
Group Managing Director
Male
14th December, 2018
11.
Mr. Ovie Ukiri
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
14th December, 2018
12.
Mr. Ebiaho Emafo
Executive Director
Male
1st February, 2021
13.
Mr. Yusufu Pam
Non-Executive Director
Male
29th April 2022
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board
No. of
Membershi
Designation
Number of
Number of
Meetings
Board
p of Board
(Member or
Committee Meetings
Committee
Held in the
Meetings
Committee
Chairman)
Held in the Reporting
Meetings
Reporting
Attended
s
Year
Attended in
Year
in the
the
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
1.
Mr. Onajite Okoloko
4
4
Not a
Board
Not a member of any
Not a
member of
Member
Committee
member of
any
any
Committee
Committee
2.
Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP
4
3
3
Chairman of
12
9
the Technical
Committee,
Member,
Business Risk
Committee
and Audit
Committee
3.
Mr. Michael Osime
4
4
2
Chairman of
8
8
the Finance
Committee,
Member
Nomination,
Remuneration
and
Governance
Committee
4.
Mr. Ike Osakwe
4
3
3
Chairman
of
11
11
the
Audit
Committee,
Business
Risk
Committee
and
Nomination,
Remuneration
& Governance
Committee
5.
Mr. Bashir Lebada
4
0
3
Member of
12
0
the Finance,
Technical and
Nomination,
Remuneration
&
Governance
Committees
3
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board
No. of
Membershi
Designation
Number of
Number of
Meetings
Board
p of Board
(Member or
Committee Meetings
Committee
Held in the
Meetings
Committee
Chairman)
Held in the Reporting
Meetings
Reporting
Attended
s
Year
Attended in
Year
in the
the
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
6.
Mr. Femi Agbaje
4
2
1
Member of
4
2
the Finance
Committee
7.
Mr. Mike Jansa
4
4
4
Member of
16
16
the Business
Risk
Committee,
Technical
Committee,
Finance
Committee
and
Nomination,
Remuneration
&
Governance
Committee
8.
Mr. Hassan Badrawi
4
0
1
Member of
4
0
the Business
Risk
Committee
9.
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei
4
4
Not a
Not a member
0
0
member of
of any
any
Committee
Committee
10.
Mr. Tseyi Hammond
4
4
1
Member of
4
3
the Finance
Committee
11.
Mr. Ovie Ukiri
4
4
2
Member of
8
8
the Business
Risk
Committee
and
Nomination,
Remuneration
&
Governance
Committee
12.
Mr. Ebiaho Emafo
4
4
2
Member of
8
8
the Finance
and Technical
Committees
13.
Mr. Yusufu Pam
4
3
1
Member of
4
3
the Technical
Committee
4
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1.
Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei
Group Managing Director
Male
2.
Mr. Ebiaho Emafo
Group Deputy Managing Director
Male
3.
Mrs. Otivbo Saleh
Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary
Female
4.
Mr. Bode Agagu
Group Chief Technical Officer
Male
5.
Mr. Tijjani St. James
Group Chief Commercial Officer
Male
6.
Ms. Chekwube Onianwa
Group Chief Financial Officer
Female
7.
Mr. Geoffrey Deekae
Plant Manager
Male
8.
Mr. Ekere Bassey
Group Head, Human Resources
Male
9.
Mr. Chinedu Umechukwu
Head, Business Risk, Internal Control & Audit
Male
