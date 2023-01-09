NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

Lagos, 9th January 2023

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING FOR THE

Q4 PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the general public of its Board of Directors' Meeting scheduled to hold on Friday, 27th January 2023.

The Board will be considering amongst other things, the approval of the Q4 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS) and the Company has, accordingly, informed its Insiders of the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a) Closed Period rule as Amended, Rule Book of the Exchange, with regards to trading in the Company's shares which commenced on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

The closed period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS, and the Company's Audited Accounts for the Year ended 31st December 2022.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director), Mr. Jonathan Pam.