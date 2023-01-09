Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Notore Chemical Industries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTORE   NGNOTORE0002

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

(NOTORE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
62.50 NGN    0.00%
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notification on the shutdown of fertiliser plant for equipment replacement & maintenance
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notification on the retirement and appointment of a new group chief financial officer
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

01/09/2023 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

RC: 640303

Corporate Office

Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, Rivers

State.

T: (+234) 084 788260 F: +234 084 788261

Lagos Office

6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building, 1, Keystone Bank Crescent,

Off Adeyemo Alakija St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 279 8081-2, 461 5465, 461 5292

F: +234 271 4012

W: www.notore.com

Lagos, 9th January 2023

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING FOR THE

Q4 PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the general public of its Board of Directors' Meeting scheduled to hold on Friday, 27th January 2023.

The Board will be considering amongst other things, the approval of the Q4 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS) and the Company has, accordingly, informed its Insiders of the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a) Closed Period rule as Amended, Rule Book of the Exchange, with regards to trading in the Company's shares which commenced on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

The closed period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS, and the Company's Audited Accounts for the Year ended 31st December 2022.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director), Mr. Jonathan Pam.

Disclaimer

Notore Chemical Industries plc published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 18:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notification on the shutdown of fertiliser plant for equipmen..
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notification on the retirement and appointment of a new group..
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Notore Chemical Industries : Notore chemical industries plc. - resolutions passed at the c..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 136 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net income 2021 -3 011 M -6,69 M -6,69 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 B 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 4,92%
Chart NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Notore Chemical Industries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ohiosimuan Ohiwerei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bolarin Tolujo Chief Financial Officer
Ebiaho Emafo Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy MD
Alphonsus Ikeme Osakwe Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Jansa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC0.00%224
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD2.69%18 555
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-0.68%18 087
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.93%16 560
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.52%15 911
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.39%11 648