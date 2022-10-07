Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Notore Chemical Industries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTORE   NGNOTORE0002

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

(NOTORE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-05
62.50 NGN    0.00%
06:02aNotore Chemical Industries : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/04Notore Chemical Industries : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

10/07/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

RC: 640303

Corporate Office

Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

T: (+234) 084 788260 F: +234 084 788261

Lagos Office

6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building, 1, Keystone Bank Crescent,

Off Adeyemo Alakija St, Victoria Island, Lagos. T: +234 279 8081-2, 461 5465, 461 5292

F: +234 271 4012

W: www.notore.com

Lagos, 6th October 2022

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING FOR THE

Q3 PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the general public of its Board of Directors Meeting scheduled to hold on Friday, 28th October 2022.

The Board will be considering amongst other things, the approval of the Q3 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2022 (2022 Q3 UFS) and the Company has, accordingly, informed its

Insiders of the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a) Closed Period rule as Amended, RuleBook of the Exchange, with

regards to trading in the Company's shares which commenced on Saturday, 1st October 2022.

The closed period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the 2022 Q3 UFS.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director), Mr. Jonathan Pam.

Disclaimer

Notore Chemical Industries plc published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
