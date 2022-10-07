NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

Lagos, 6th October 2022

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING FOR THE

Q3 PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the general public of its Board of Directors Meeting scheduled to hold on Friday, 28th October 2022.

The Board will be considering amongst other things, the approval of the Q3 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2022 (2022 Q3 UFS) and the Company has, accordingly, informed its

Insiders of the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a) Closed Period rule as Amended, RuleBook of the Exchange, with

regards to trading in the Company's shares which commenced on Saturday, 1st October 2022.

The closed period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the 2022 Q3 UFS.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director), Mr. Jonathan Pam.