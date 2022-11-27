NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NOTIFICATION ON THE SHUTDOWN OF FERTILISER PLANT FOR EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT & MAINTENANCE

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.
RC: 640303
Corporate Office
Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, Rivers State.
T: (+234) 084 788260 F: +234 084 788261
Lagos Office
6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building,
1, Keystone Bank Crescent,
Off Adeyemo Alakija St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
T: +234 279 8081-2, 461 5465, 461 5292
F: +234 271 4012
W: www.notore.com
Lagos, 25th November 2022
RE: NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC. - NOTIFICATION OF 58 DAYS PLANT SHUTDOWN FOR
EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT
Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies its Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Investing Public of the Company's Fertiliser Plant shutdown to carry out equipment replacement and maintenance for 58 days commencing on 25th November 2022.
The objective of the maintenance is to reduce the likelihood of equipment failures and unplanned downtime thereby boosting Plant reliability, utilisation, optimisation and capacity index that will guaranty improved cashflow and increase revenue.
We shall continue to update the Exchange and all Stakeholders as we progress.
Mrs. Otivbo Saleh
Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary
Board of Directors
Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Michael Osime, Engr. Mike Orugbo JP, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olusoji Emiola, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Group Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Jonathan Pam.