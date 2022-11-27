NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : NOTIFICATION ON THE SHUTDOWN OF FERTILISER PLANT FOR EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT & MAINTENANCE

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

Lagos, 25th November 2022

RE: NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC. - NOTIFICATION OF 58 DAYS PLANT SHUTDOWN FOR

EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT

Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") hereby notifies its Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Investing Public of the Company's Fertiliser Plant shutdown to carry out equipment replacement and maintenance for 58 days commencing on 25th November 2022.

The objective of the maintenance is to reduce the likelihood of equipment failures and unplanned downtime thereby boosting Plant reliability, utilisation, optimisation and capacity index that will guaranty improved cashflow and increase revenue.

We shall continue to update the Exchange and all Stakeholders as we progress.

Mrs. Otivbo Saleh

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

