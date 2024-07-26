Contents
Corporate Information
Notore is a vertically integrated agro-allied, chemicals, power and infrastructure company situated in Onne (near Port Harcourt), Rivers State, Nigeria. We are committed to helping Nigeria and the African continent become self- reliant in food production and economic wealth.
Notore is engaged primarily in the production and sale of premium fertilizer products. Notore's current business comprises fertilizer production, supply and trading of fertilizer, seeds, and power. The Group's primary fertilizer products are Granular Urea and Ammonia.
Directors
Group Company Secretary
Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko
Mrs. Otivbo Saleh
Mr. Michael Osime
6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building
1, Keystone Bank Crescent
Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP
off Adeyemo Alakija Street
Mr. Ike Osakwe
Victoria Island
Lagos State
Mr. Michael Jansa
Mr. Bashir Lebada
Mr. Femi Agbaje
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei Group Managing Director/CEO
Mr. Tseyi Hammond
Mr. Ovie Ukiri
Mr. Ebiaho Emafo
Deputy Managing Director
Mr. Yusufu Pam
Mr. Omar Taha
(Appointed on 12th June, 2023)
Auditor
Deloitte & Touche
Chartered Accountants
Civic Towers
Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island
Lagos State
Registration Number
640303
Registered Office
Notore Industrial Complex
Onne
Rivers State
Nigeria
Principal Bankers
- African Export-Import Bank
- Ecobank Nigeria Plc
- First City Monument Bank Plc
- Polaris Bank Limited
- Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
- United Bank for Africa Plc
Our
Mission
To enhance the quality of life.
OUR
VISION
To be the number one company by market share and profitability in our chosen businesses and a significant contributor to the development of Africa.
Our
Values
Our values define how we conduct our businesses and interact with our various stakeholders. As a world-class organisation, Notore functions on global best practices in all its operations and behaviour.
The following core values drive all we do at Notore:
L
LEADERSHIP
Taking bold steps to be a leader in new territories is part of who we are.
We proffer innovative solutions to our stakeholders, which continuously
positions us as a significant contributor to the development of Africa.
I
INTEGRITY
We apply integrity to all areas of business and expect the highest level
from all employees. We ensure transparent and honest engagement with
all stakeholders.
RESPECT
R Working with mutual respect and appreciation of all stakeholder interests while acknowledging differences in culture and opinions.
E
EXCELLENCE
We aim to improve our processes to consistently provide premium products
and services to our clients.
T
TEAMWORK
We focus on working as one to achieve our mission to enhance the quality
of life.
R
RELIABILITY
We live to deliver consistently on our brand promises.
Financial Highlights
2023
2022
% Change
₦'000
₦'000
Results
Revenue from contracts with customers
21,545,162
32,304,988
-33%
Operating Income
(23,037,098)
7,223,379
-419%
Loss for the Year
(114,251,289)
(7,162,950)
1495%
Total Comprehensive Profit/(Loss) for the Year
(32,573,024)
22,349,487
-246%
Basic EPS (Naira)
(70.87)
(4.44)
1496%
Total Equity
42,805,013
75,378,037
-43%
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Tenth Annual General Meeting of Notore Chemical Industries Plc. (the "Company"), will hold virtually via Notore Tenth AGM - Linkon Thursday, 22nd August 2024 at 11.00am prompt, to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
- To lay before members, the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and of the Group for the year ended 31st December 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee thereon.
- To re-appoint Messrs. Deliotte & Touche as the Company's External Auditors.
- To authorize the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors.
- To ratify the appointment of Mr. Omar Taha as a Non-Executive Director of the Company
- To re-elect the following Directors who in accordance with Section 285(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act ("CAMA"), 2020 are retiring by rotation, but are eligible and have offered themselves for re-election:
- Mr. Tseyi Hammond
- Mr. Ovie Ukiri
- Mr. Mike Osime
- Mr. Yusufu Pam
(The profiles of the above-mentioned Directors for re-election are available in the Annual Report and on the Company's website: www.notore.com)
F. To disclose the Remuneration of Managers in accordance with Section 257 of CAMA.
G. To elect the Shareholder Representatives of the Statutory Audit Committee.
Printed copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for Notore Chemical Industries Plc for the financial year ended 31st December 2023 will be dispatched to the Shareholders, soft copies mailed to them electronically and made available on the Company's website: www.notore.com.
Dated this 25th day of July, 2024
By Order of the Board
MRS. OTIVBO SALEH
Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary
FRC/2018/NBA.000000018956
Registered Office:
Notore Industrial Complex
Onne
Rivers State
NOTES
A. Closure of Register of Members
The Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 15th August 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Section 114 of CAMA, 2020 to enable the Registrars prepare for the AGM.
B. E-Annual Report
The electronic version of the Annual Report ("Annual Report") is available online for viewing and download at www.notore.com. Shareholders who have provided their email addresses to the Registrars will receive the electronic version of the Annual Report via email. Furthermore, Shareholders who are interested in receiving the electronic version of the Annual Report are kindly required to request same from the Registrars.
C. Voting and Proxies
On a show of hands, every member present in person or by proxy shall have one vote, and on a poll, every member shall have one vote for each share of which he is the holder. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote instead of that member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company and all instruments of Proxy shall be at the Company's Instance. Additionally, Shareholders may nominate any of the Directors as proxy.
Registered Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting and who wish to be represented at the Meeting, must complete and return the attached Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions contained in the form, to the Registrars, DataMax Registrars Limited, 2C, Gbagada Expressway, by Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Gbagada, Lagos, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. The Company has made arrangements, at its cost, for stamping of the duly completed and signed Proxy Forms submitted to the Registrars within the stipulated time.
D. Virtual Meeting Link
Further to Part 1 Paragraph 11 of the Schedule to the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2023, this AGM will be held virtually. The Virtual Meeting Link for the Annual General Meeting is provided above and will also be available on the Company's website: www.notore.com .
E. Statutory Audit Committee
Section 404(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, provides that the Statutory Audit Committee shall consist of two (2) Non-Executive Directors and three (3) representatives of the Shareholders of the Company.
In accordance with Section 404(6) of CAMA, any Shareholder may nominate another Shareholder for appointment to the Statutory Audit Committee. Such nomination should be in writing and should reach the Company Secretary at least twenty-one (21) days before the Annual General Meeting. Kindly note that the provision of Section 404(5) of CAMA requires all members of the Statutory Audit Committee to be financially literate and be knowledgeable in internal control process.
In view of the foregoing, nomination to the Statutory Audit Committee should be supported by a detailed curriculum vitae of the nominees, confirming the nominee's qualification.
F. Profiles of Directors for Election/Re-election
Biographical details of Directors seeking election/re-election are provided in the Annual Report and on the Company's website, www.notore.com .
G. Questions from Shareholders
Shareholders of the Company reserve the right to ask questions not only at the Annual General Meeting but also in writing prior to the Meeting on any item contained in the Annual Report and Accounts. For the good and orderly conduct of the Meeting, Shareholders are encouraged to kindly submit their questions in writing ahead of the Meeting. Such questions should be addressed to the Company Secretary and submitted to the Registered Office or by electronic mail at, companysecretariat@notore.com not later than 7 days to the date of the Meeting.
Live Streaming of the AGM
The AGM will be streamed live online to enable Shareholders and other relevant Stakeholders to follow the proceedings. The link for the live streaming of the AGM will be made available on the Company's website: www.notore.com and by the Registrars in due course.
H. Website
A copy of this Notice, the electronic version of the Annual Report and other information relating to the Meeting can be found at www.notore.com.
Statement from the Board of Directors
A Year of Resilience and Growth
Our Esteemed Shareholders, Valued Partners, and Distinguished Guests, welcome to Notore's Tenth Annual General Meeting. We stand before you today, a year defined by resilience and growth. Despite significant obstacles, we have emerged stronger and more determined. Today, we unveil the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, a testament to our relentless stability and commitment.
GROUP HIGHLIGHTS
The Nigerian agricultural landscape in 2023 presented a complex picture. While the demand for fertilisers remained high, the economic environment posed significant challenges. The Naira's devaluation, volatile foreign exchange markets, soaring inflation and rising interest rates all squeezed margins and impacted operations. Despite these headwinds, Notore Chemical Industries Plc ("Notore" or "the Company") demonstrated remarkable resilience. Let's now delve into the Company's financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2023.
Notore's revenue in 2023 (year-to-date) came in at N21.55 billion, a 33% decrease compared to N32.31 billion for the same period in 2022. The Company also experienced a larger loss in 2023, totalling (N114.18) billion, compared to a loss of N16.04 billion in the prior year. This significant increase in losses can be attributed to several factors including the rise in interest rates, which increased the cost of borrowing money and strained the Company's finances. In addition, Notore faced unexpected disruption in its Natural Gas supply, a critical resource for its production process. This interruption caused delays and reduced Notore's ability to generate budgeted revenue within the period under review.
Securing Our Future, Safeguarding Food Security
Notore embarked on a strategic capital injection initiative as part of our commitment to sustaining the business and the Nigerian agricultural space. This initiative is intended to stabilise our operations, empower us to expand our reach, and significantly impact the farming community to ensure a brighter future for our Company and the nation.
The potential global food crisis necessitates a robust and resilient domestic fertiliser industry. By securing additional capital, we are solidifying Notore's foundation and unlocking the potential to become a cornerstone of national food security. This influx of resources will allow us to scale our operations, enhance production capacity, and ensure a steady fertiliser supply to the farming communities across the country. In essence, this capital injection is an investment in the future of Nigerian agriculture, a safeguard against potential food shortages, and a commitment to nourishing our nation.
Fostering a Culture of Excellence and Growth
At Notore, achieving our strategic goals hinges on a solid Company culture. We are committed to cultivating an environment that fosters high performance and adherence to our core values. This translates into a workplace that rewards excellence while nurturing a sense of purpose and continuous learning.
The Board was particularly gratified to witness increased employee participation in internal training programs throughout 2023. This enthusiastic response demonstrates a shared commitment to the Company's values and a collective drive for continuous improvement. By prioritising performance and development, we empower our employees to excel in their roles and contribute meaningfully to Notore's success. This virtuous cycle ensures a motivated workforce is well-equipped to navigate the dynamic business landscape and deliver on our strategic vision.
Investing in Our Future:
The Notore Cares Initiatives
Notore recognises its responsibility to extend its positive impact beyond its core operations. Through the Notore Cares Initiatives, we address critical social welfare concerns within our host communities, focusing on empowering our nation's lifeblood: its youth.
In 2023, we prioritised nurturing the next generation by providing access to education. We offered scholarships to deserving students through the Notore Scholarship Program and established an Undergraduate Scholarship Program. These initiatives equip young minds with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's progress.
Environmental Stewardship and Community Partnership
Environmental Responsibility: Notore is dedicated to operating sustainably and minimising our environmental footprint. In 2023, we participated in the Grand Convergence Event hosted by the Emir of Gombe, making a significant contribution by planting ten thousand trees. These carefully chosen local species will help combat deforestation and desertification, promote biodiversity and restore the region's ecological balance. Investing in Our Communities: We believe our success is intertwined with the well-being of the communities we partner with. Our commitment extends beyond economic contributions, exemplified by our participation in the Grand Convergence Event. This initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to create a positive social impact and ensure a sustainable future for all.
Notification of Board Changes
The Board is pleased to inform its esteemed Shareholders and the Investing Public of the following changes to the Board of Directors of Notore Chemical Industries Plc. with effect from 18th May 2023:
"By securing additional capital, we are solidifying Notore's foundation and unlocking the potential to become a cornerstone of national food security."
Resignation
Mr. Hassan Badrawi Mr. Hassan Badrawi is a Non- Executive Director in the Company. He holds the position of a Director and Chief Financial Officer of Orascom Construction Industries (OCI), prior to this role, he was the Director Corporate Business Development & Investments at OCI N.V. Mr. Badrawi joined OCI in 2001 and holds a BA from the Duke University (USA) with a double major in Economics and Political Science and a minor in Literature, which he obtained in 1998. He joined the Board of Notore Chemical Industries Plc. on 7th February 2012. His resignation from the Board of the Company is effective from 18th May 2023.
Appointment
Mr. Omar Taha is a Director, Business Development and M&A expert with OCI N.V. and holds the position of the company's Chief Financial Officer. He joined OCI N.V. in August 2012 and had previously worked with Beltone Financial as an Equity Research Analyst prior to his appointment at OCI N.V. Mr. Taha has approximately 15 years of experience in Debt and Equity Financing, Value Investing and Financial Analysis. He holds a Bachelor of Business Commerce Degree from the University College, Dublin and a Master of Science in International Management from CEMS - the Global Alliance in Management. His appointment to the Board of the Notore is effective 12th June 2023.
Conclusion
As we look towards the horizon, we are confident that the year ahead will be marked by significant progress. Once the strategic capital injection is completed, it will position us for a strong rebound, enabling us to stabilise operations and embark on a new chapter of growth. With commitment from our leadership team, a dedicated workforce, and the continued support of our valued Shareholders, Notore is poised to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.
We extend our sincere gratitude for your enduring confidence in Notore. Your continued belief in our mission is our greatest source of strength. Together, we will navigate the challenges ahead and ensure that Notore remains a pillar of the Nigerian agricultural sector, contributing to a brighter future for our nation's food security.
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.
Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement
"The Notore brand has long been one of our most valuable assets.
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei
Group Chief Executive Officer
Introduction
Distinguished Shareholders, Board members, Regulatory Representatives, and Esteemed Guests, as we gather today for Notore Chemical Industries Plc's ("Notore" or "the Company") 10th Annual General Meeting, I approach this address with a sense of responsibility and deep reflection of the year's journey. Notore navigated numerous obstacles in an exceptionally demanding environment, testing our organization's resilience and adaptability. In this statement, I will aim to provide a clear overview of our Company's performance amidst these challenges, highlighting our strategic initiatives and the influence of prevailing market conditions on our trajectory.
Operating Environment
In 2023, the Nigerian fertiliser manufacturers navigated a complex landscape of challenges and opportunities, and the Company was not insulated from these whirlwinds. This environment was influenced by various factors that shaped the agricultural industry's direction during the period. Agriculture continued to be a cornerstone of Nigeria's economy, driven by a growing population's demand for food and fertilisers. However, this demand fluctuated due to changes in global commodity prices, climate change's impact on crop patterns, and evolving farming practices. Government policies further played a crucial role in shaping the industry's trend.
The country's economic factors added another layer of complexity to the situation as currency fluctuations and broader economic instability posed significant challenges for manufacturers. Exchange rate volatility affected raw material costs, import expenses, and pricing strategies, impacting profitability and competitiveness in the domestic and international markets.
Sociopolitical factors, including security concerns, social unrest, and regulatory uncertainties, further complicated the operating environment as manufacturers had to prioritize the safety of their personnel, protect assets, and ensure business continuity amid these disruptions. The key to success in this dynamic environment is embracing new trends while effectively mitigating risks.
Navigating Challenges & Focusing On Resilience
high costs of funds driven by changes in the Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC") rates. Nigeria also witnessed a rise in its annual inflation rate, peaking at 28.92%, a twenty-year high during this period.
In light of these factors, Notore's consolidated group revenue for the year ended 31st December 2023, amounted to N21.55 billion, a 33% decrease from the N32.31 billion recorded for the same period in 2022. The Group also reported a year-to-date loss of N114.18 billion, primarily due to exchange rate fluctuations and the increased cost of funds, compared to a loss of N16.04 billion for the same period in the previous year.
Despite these financial setbacks, Notore remains committed to overcoming these challenges to drive the desired growth initiatives for the business. In this regard, we embarked on a significant journey to raise equity for the Company, a strategic move aimed at stabilising and expanding Notore's operations. This initiative represents our commitment to strengthening the Company's foundation and unlocking new avenues for growth. By securing additional capital, we are setting the stage for greater resilience and the potential to scale our operations, ensuring that Notore is well-positioned to meet future challenges and seize emerging opportunities. We remain optimistic about the future, and we are focused on leveraging Notore's inherent strengths to drive sustainable growth and create value for our Stakeholders.
2024 Outlook
Strengthening Brand Equity through People and Operational Efficiency for Greater Consumer Visibility The Notore brand has long been one of our most valuable assets. In 2024, we are setting out to strengthen it further by increasing consumer visibility and reinforcing our reputation for quality, innovation, and sustainability. Our approach is rooted in a deep understanding of market trends and a commitment to aligning with consumer values.
Our marketing strategy for 2024 includes targeted campaigns designed to engage and resonate with our audience. By sharing compelling stories about our products and the people who make them, we aim to foster a deeper emotional connection with consumers. This outreach extends beyond traditional media, as
In 2024, we're setting out to strengthen it further by increasing consumer visibility and reinforcing our reputation for quality, innovation, and sustainability."
role in the Company's sustainability drive. In 2024, we will focus on fostering a culture of continuous learning, providing ample opportunities for career growth, and empowering our workforce with the skills they need to excel. This investment in our people enhances our internal capabilities and contributes to our ability to deliver exceptional value to customers and stakeholders. As we look ahead, Notore is dedicated to operational efficiency and cost-cutting measures to strengthen our financial health. By streamlining processes and reducing unnecessary expenses, we aim to bolster our financial stability and position the Company for long-term success. Our commitment to operational excellence ensures that we continue to deliver value while exploring new opportunities for growth. With a clear focus on sustainability and efficiency, we are optimistic about what lies ahead and excited to continue this journey with all of you.
Passion Drives Success
I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has been part of Notore's journey through one of the most challenging years in our history. To our Shareholders, thank you for your consistent support and trust in our leadership. And to our esteemed Board of Directors, your guidance and expertise have been invaluable in steering us toward a brighter future. Let us embrace the challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation. Our collective strength, determination, and optimism will drive us to new heights. I am confident that with your continued support, we will overcome the hurdles and achieve our goals, fostering success and prosperity for everyone involved with Notore.
Thank you for your continued support as we work towards our vision for a brighter and a more sustainable future. We believe that by building on our brand's strong foundation, we can achieve remarkable growth
The year 2023 presented significant challenges for Notore, as the unexpected loss of gas supply from a key source severely disrupted our production capabilities and adversely affected our financial results. Additionally, the economic environment was impaired by the devaluation of the Naira, substantial foreign exchange volatility, and
we're also investing in community engagement, creating meaningful interactions that highlight our commitment to making a positive societal impact and enhancing the quality of life. A key component of our strategy is the development of our employees, recognising their central
and create lasting connections with consumers.
Ohis Ohiwerei
Group Chief Executive Officer
Board of Directors
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Notore Chemical Industries Plc. In this capacity, he is responsible for the day-to-day operational and financial management of the company. Mr. Ohiwerei also oversees the enhancement of efficiency levels across the business and improving profitability as well as supporting the development of the growth strategy of the business. He joined the company in 2018.
Prior to his appointment at Notore, Mr. Ohiwerei's career was in the financial services industry. He retired from the banking industry after 24 years, as Executive Director at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, where he was responsible for Commercial Banking and Public Sector, Lagos. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer and also an Executive Director at Diamond Bank Plc.
Mr. Ohiwerei currently serves on the board of AXA Mansard Nigeria Plc as an Independent Director where he chairs the Audit and Compliance Committee and is a member of the Governance and Remuneration Committee. He also serves on the board of Orange One Finance Limited as an Independent Director. He has served on the boards of the following companies: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria; Guaranty Trust Bank, Sierra Leone; Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria; and ADIC Insurance, Nigeria.
Mr. Ohiwerei holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Benin and a Master's in Business Administration from the same institution. He has attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School and the Advanced Strategic Management program at the IMD Business School in Switzerland.
Mr. Onajite Okoloko is a founding partner of Notore Chemical Industries Plc (Notore) - an agro-allied chemicals and infrastructure company and the premier producer of urea fertilizer in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2005, he assembled a team of investors to acquire the assets of the former National Fertilizer Company of Nigeria (NAFCON) and is a core investor in the consortium that includes Emerging Capital Partners (ECP), a major private equity firm out of Washington, DC, U.S.A and the Orascom Group. He later successfully completed the largest single loan syndication of Nigerian banks when Notore raised funding from 7 Nigerian financial institutions. Mr. Okoloko is the Chairman of Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited and Chairman of Midwestern Oil and Gas Plc.
He is a founding partner of the Ocean & Oil/Oando Group and is a former member of the Board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. Before his return to Nigeria in 1994, Mr. Okoloko worked in corporate America and has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development. He was appointed Nigeria's Presidential Committee on Oil and Gas member in 2004 as the sole private sector representative. This committee was instrumental in developing the country's current oil and gas policy. He is an active Nigerian
Economic Summit (Policy Formulation) Group member. He is also a member of the National Technical Working Group of the Nigeria Vision 2020. He is a member of Nigeria's President's Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council, inaugurated in May 2012.
Mr. Okoloko was appointed an inaugural member of the Human Capital and Innovation Capacity Building Working Group of the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria in 2014. Mr. Okoloko graduated from the University of Benin, Nigeria in 1986 with a Bachelors Degree in Economics and is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. In 2011, he was named the inaugural winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Emerging Entrepreneur category for the West Africa region. He is an avid cricketer and served on Nigeria's National Cricket Board. He is a keen advocate for the development of cricket in Nigeria.
Mr. Michael Osime is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICMG Securities Limited and Chairman of Broadband Technologies Limited, a telecommunications and IT solutions company. He is a qualified stockbroker with many years of banking and finance experience.
Mr Osime has a degree in Actuarial Science, which he obtained from the University of Lagos in 1981 and also has an MBA from the Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.
Mr. Michael Osime
Engr. Mike Orugbo JP, who holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering from Teeside University in the UK, is a leading EPIC and Human Capital Development Professional with over 28 years experience in engineering services in the Oil and Gas Industry, participating in several major projects such as KRPC Lab Plant, WRPC de-bottlenecking (expansion) Project, HF Alkylation Polypropylene and Carbon Black Plants (Green Field Projects).
He worked with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for several years and rose to the position of Senior Engineer, WRPC. In 1989, he became the Managing Director/CEO of O-Secul Engineering Company, which later became O-Secul Nigeria Limited in 1997.
He is a corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and is COREN certified. He has attended several technical courses in Europe and America and is vastly experienced in engineering services, consultancy and support systems in the oil and gas industry.
Engr. Mike Orugbo JP
Mr Ike Osakweisa Chartered Accountant and practising Management Consultant. He holds bachelors' and masters' degrees in Chemistry from the University of Oxford and is an associate Member of the Institutes of Chartered Accountants both for Nigeria, and for England and Wales. Initially trained for four years at KPMG Audit in London, Ike is recently retired as the Managing Director of GRID Consulting Ltd. - a company that he established in 1986 and which specializes in financial management advisory for commerce, industry, governments, and NGOs.
Mr. Osakwe has over 40 years' experience in financial, strategic and corporate planning, as well as organisational and financial management systems development, both in Nigeria and internationally. He has brought his vast experience in the dynamics of most major industrial sectors to bear in his work on corporate governance.
He has held several government and board appointments and currently
Mr. Ikeme Osakwe serves on the boards of Oando Plc., Proton Energy Ltd., and DAI Global LLC (a US-based global development corporation). He previously served on the boards of Leadway Pensure PFA and Red Star Express Nigeria Ltd; and chaired the boards of Thomas Wyatt Nig. Plc. and UBA Trustees Ltd.
Mr. Michael Jansa is a Managing Director and founding partner of
Emerging Capital Partners (ECP). Mr. Jansa is responsible for identifying,
analysing and recommending investments, performing due diligence and
leading transaction teams. Prior to ECP's spinout from EMP Global (EMP),
Mr. Jansa had been a Director with EMP since 2000.
Before joining EMP, Mr. Jansa was a Vice President in GE Capital's structured
finance group. He was a manager for the firm's $580 million investment
fund focused on emerging market power investments. In this capacity, he
analysed, valued and recommended various equity and debt investments
and joint ventures in the energy and transport sectors.
Before joining GE Capital in 1995, Mr. Jansa was director of financial
planning and analysis at Q2 Resource Television. He began his career
by spending nine years with Union Pacific Corporation where he became
manager of the corporate finance group.
Mr. Michael Jansa
Mr. Jansa received a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting
from Iowa State University [and a master of business administration degree
from the London School of Business He has served on the Board of the Pan
African Energy Corporation and currently is on the board of the SOMDIAA
Group, a key player in the African food-processing industry.
Mr. Hassan H. Badrawi holds the position of Director at the Cairo based
Orascom Construction Industries (OCI). Mr. Badrawi joined OCI in 2001.
Currently, he oversees the Group's new investments, project development
and investor relations activities. Mr. Badrawi holds a bachelors degree
from the US-based Duke University with a double major in Economics and
Political Science and minor in Literature.
OCI is listed on the Cairo and London stock exchanges with a market
capitalization exceeding US$4 billion. The group's primary activities include
construction and the production of fertilisers. The OCI Construction Group
is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa region. The OCI Fertiliser
Group has plants in Egypt and Algeria, with a total production capacity
approaching 4 million tons of nitrogen-based fertiliser.
Mr. Hassan Badrawi
Mr. Bashir Lebada manages Orascom Construction Industries' (OCI)
investments and project development. Mr. Lebada joined OCI in 2007.
He is responsible for identifying and analyzing potential investments and
projects and the ensuing involvement in successful initiatives.
Mr. Lebada holds a bachelors degree from the University of Western
Ontario (Canada) with a double major in Finance and Accounting and a
minor in Economics.
Mr. Bashir Lebada
Mr. Femi Agbaje is the former Chief Financial Officer of Notore Chemical
Industries Plc and served in this capacity for over ten years. Upon joining the
company, Mr. Agbaje led his team in successfully raising $222 million for the
rehabilitation of the Notore fertilizer plant located in Onne, Rivers State.
Mr. Agbaje joined Notore with extensive experience in finance acquired
through multiple positions he has held over the years. Femi began his career
as an Audit trainee and since moved into roles with increasing responsibility
therefore expanding his knowledge in the field. He has served as Executive
Director, Deputy General Manager, Head of Consumer Banking and
Managing Director in companies such as Kenneth, Michael & Company;
First Securities Discount House; UBA and Midas Bank.
He holds a Bachelors in History and Political Science from the University of
Ife, Osun state Nigeria. He has been a member of the Institute of Chartered
Accountants of Nigeria since 1986 and a Fellow of Chartered Association
Mr. Femi Agbaje
of Certified Accounts, UK since 1990.
Mr. Agbaje is an avid swimmer and golfer. He enjoys travelling and loves
spending time with his wife and children playing scrabble.
Mr. Tseyi Hammond's professional career spans 18 years and he currently oversees the sales and trading operations of FBNQuest Merchant Banks Sales Division. The division currently services both offshore and domestic clients in their requirements, from pre trade analysis and trade idea generation, to structuring, execution and post trade management across equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and derivative products.
Prior to FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Tseyi was based in London where he worked at Marinvest, a European long short hedge fund as Head of Trading. He also held positions as head of listed derivatives sales and structuring at Liquid Capital Securities in London and a listed derivatives Sales Trader at the investment bank, Pali International. He started his career at Bloomberg in Institutional Sales covering fund managers and hedge funds.
He studied Mechanical Engineering with Business Finance at University College London (UCL), a Masters degree in Investment and Finance and
Mr. Tseyi Louis Hammond holds the UK's FCA Investment Management Certificate (IMC).
Mr. Ovie Ukiri is a lawyer with combined honors bachelor's degree in Law and Economics from the University of Keele, Staffordshire, England and a Master of Laws degree in Tax from Kings College London. He has over 30 years practice experience at the Nigerian Bar, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and a CEDR accredited Mediator.
Mr. Ukiri currently practices law as a Senior Partner of the law firm of Ukiri
- Lijadu, a leading commercial law practice in Nigeria with offices in Lagos and Abuja. He specializes in corporate commercial law with an emphasis in Oil & Gas and Taxation; Regulatory and Compliance law and Alternative Dispute Resolution methods.
Mr. Ukiri regularly advises companies, including International companies in Nigeria on a wide range of matters including the negotiation and drafting of industry specific agreements, financial and technical services arrangements, compliance and regulatory issues and developing strategy in litigation matters.
Mr. Ovie UkiriHe has written several articles and commentaries on taxation of companies in Nigeria and is a member of several other Boards of Directors.
18
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
ANNUAL REPORT, CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
19
