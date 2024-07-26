Board of Directors

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Notore Chemical Industries Plc. In this capacity, he is responsible for the day-to-day operational and financial management of the company. Mr. Ohiwerei also oversees the enhancement of efficiency levels across the business and improving profitability as well as supporting the development of the growth strategy of the business. He joined the company in 2018.

Prior to his appointment at Notore, Mr. Ohiwerei's career was in the financial services industry. He retired from the banking industry after 24 years, as Executive Director at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, where he was responsible for Commercial Banking and Public Sector, Lagos. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer and also an Executive Director at Diamond Bank Plc.

Mr. Ohiwerei currently serves on the board of AXA Mansard Nigeria Plc as an Independent Director where he chairs the Audit and Compliance Committee and is a member of the Governance and Remuneration Committee. He also serves on the board of Orange One Finance Limited as an Independent Director. He has served on the boards of the following companies: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria; Guaranty Trust Bank, Sierra Leone; Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria; and ADIC Insurance, Nigeria.

Mr. Ohiwerei holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Benin and a Master's in Business Administration from the same institution. He has attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School and the Advanced Strategic Management program at the IMD Business School in Switzerland.

Mr. Onajite Okoloko is a founding partner of Notore Chemical Industries Plc (Notore) - an agro-allied chemicals and infrastructure company and the premier producer of urea fertilizer in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2005, he assembled a team of investors to acquire the assets of the former National Fertilizer Company of Nigeria (NAFCON) and is a core investor in the consortium that includes Emerging Capital Partners (ECP), a major private equity firm out of Washington, DC, U.S.A and the Orascom Group. He later successfully completed the largest single loan syndication of Nigerian banks when Notore raised funding from 7 Nigerian financial institutions. Mr. Okoloko is the Chairman of Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited and Chairman of Midwestern Oil and Gas Plc.

He is a founding partner of the Ocean & Oil/Oando Group and is a former member of the Board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. Before his return to Nigeria in 1994, Mr. Okoloko worked in corporate America and has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development. He was appointed Nigeria's Presidential Committee on Oil and Gas member in 2004 as the sole private sector representative. This committee was instrumental in developing the country's current oil and gas policy. He is an active Nigerian

Economic Summit (Policy Formulation) Group member. He is also a member of the National Technical Working Group of the Nigeria Vision 2020. He is a member of Nigeria's President's Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council, inaugurated in May 2012.

Mr. Okoloko was appointed an inaugural member of the Human Capital and Innovation Capacity Building Working Group of the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria in 2014. Mr. Okoloko graduated from the University of Benin, Nigeria in 1986 with a Bachelors Degree in Economics and is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. In 2011, he was named the inaugural winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Emerging Entrepreneur category for the West Africa region. He is an avid cricketer and served on Nigeria's National Cricket Board. He is a keen advocate for the development of cricket in Nigeria.