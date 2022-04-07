Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Notore Chemical Industries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOTORE   NGNOTORE0002

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

(NOTORE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-05
62.50 NGN    0.00%
02:43pNOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Press release in respect of late filing of audited financial statements
PU
01/28NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : 15 months financial statement for the period ended 31 december 2021
PU
2021NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC : 4th quarter report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : PRESS RELEASE IN RESPECT OF LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

04/07/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

RC: 640303

Corporate Office

Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, Rivers State. T: (+234) 084 788260 F: +234 084 788261

Lagos Office

6th Floor, Keystone Bank Building, 1, Keystone Bank Crescent,

Off Adeyemo Alakija St, Victoria Island, Lagos. T: +234 279 8081-2, 461 5465, 461 5292

F: +234 271 4012

W:www.notore.com

ISSUED IN LAGOS, NIGERIA - APRIL 7TH 2022

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 15 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Notore Chemical Industries Plc (the Company) hereby informs its esteemed shareholders, stakeholders, and members of the investing public that it experienced a delay in filing the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange").

The Company regrets its inability to file the Audited Financial Statements for December 31, 2021, by the due date of 31st

March 2022. The delay was occasioned by the fact that the Company's auditors are yet to conclude their audit of the financial statements for the year-end. The Company changed its auditors during the year under review in compliance with regulatory requirements. The appointment and onboarding of the new auditors suffered some delays, which consequently impacted the timelines for the conduct of the audit of the financial statements. The audit exercise is currently being finalised, and the audited accounts will be ready for filing with the Exchange in a few days.

We anticipate that the Audited Financial Statements for the 15 months ended December 31, 2021, will be filed with the Exchange no later than April 22, 2022. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience these delays may have caused.

This Press Release can also be accessed via the Company's website: www.notore.com.

Thank you.

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Group Managing Director/CEO

Investor Relations Contact Onianwa Chekwubechukwu +234 807 328 6641 investor.relations@notore.com

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director).

Disclaimer

Notore Chemical Industries plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
