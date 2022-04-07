NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : PRESS RELEASE IN RESPECT OF LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

ISSUED IN LAGOS, NIGERIA - APRIL 7TH 2022

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 15 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Notore Chemical Industries Plc (the Company) hereby informs its esteemed shareholders, stakeholders, and members of the investing public that it experienced a delay in filing the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange").

The Company regrets its inability to file the Audited Financial Statements for December 31, 2021, by the due date of 31st

March 2022. The delay was occasioned by the fact that the Company's auditors are yet to conclude their audit of the financial statements for the year-end. The Company changed its auditors during the year under review in compliance with regulatory requirements. The appointment and onboarding of the new auditors suffered some delays, which consequently impacted the timelines for the conduct of the audit of the financial statements. The audit exercise is currently being finalised, and the audited accounts will be ready for filing with the Exchange in a few days.

We anticipate that the Audited Financial Statements for the 15 months ended December 31, 2021, will be filed with the Exchange no later than April 22, 2022. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience these delays may have caused.

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Group Managing Director/CEO

Board of Directors

Mr. Onajite Okoloko, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei (Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer), Engr. Mike Orugbo, JP, Mr. Michael Osime, Mr. Ike Osakwe, Mr. Michael Jansa (American), Mr. Hassan Badrawi (Egyptian), Mr. Bashir Lebada (Canadian), Mr. Femi Agbaje, Mr. Tseyi Hammond, Mr. Ovie Ukiri, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo (Executive Director).