NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Page

Financial statements

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

1

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income(Three months)

3

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

4

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

5

Notes to the financial statements

7

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Notes

30 June 2023

31 Dec 2022

30 June 2023

31 Dec 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

184,292,740

187,632,461

184,292,737

187,632,460

Right of use assets

15

177,853

227,001

177,853

227,001

Investment property

16

75,248,810

75,161,244

75,161,244

75,161,244

Investments in subsidiaries

27

-

-

50,255

50,255

Total non-current assets

259,719,403

263,020,706

259,682,089

263,070,960

Current assets

Inventories

18

9,558,742

9,732,537

9,485,341

9,688,013

Trade and other receivables

19a

30,266,905

1,851,217

30,888,661

2,865,035

EEG Receivable

19b

-

4,036,546

-

4,036,546

Cash at bank and in hand

20

3,368,014

570,161

3,241,328

462,672

Total current assets

43,193,661

16,190,461

43,615,330

17,052,266

Total assets

302,913,064

279,211,167

303,297,419

280,123,226

Equity

Ordinary shares

21

806,033

806,033

806,033

806,033

Share premium

27,995,916

27,995,916

27,995,916

27,995,916

Asset revaluation reserves

86,584,932

86,584,932

86,584,932

86,584,932

Accumulated losses

22

(76,933,808)

(38,928,014)

(76,273,696)

(38,202,884)

Treasury shares reserve

(1,080,831)

(1,080,831)

(1,080,831)

(1,080,831)

Total equity

37,372,242

75,378,036

38,032,354

76,103,166

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

24a

159,893,307

109,760,326

159,893,307

109,760,326

Employee benefit obligation

23

2,218,163

2,048,125

2,218,163

2,048,125

Grant liability

24b

911,676

1,270,430

911,676

1,270,430

Deferred tax liability

12a

2,373,578

2,373,579

2,373,578

2,373,579

Total non-current liabilities

165,396,724

115,452,460

165,396,724

115,452,460

Current liabilities

Borrowings

24a

35,690,343

32,619,809

35,690,343

32,619,809

Lease liability

15(b)

214,594

202,722

214,594

202,722

Trade and other payables

25

63,308,598

54,627,577

63,032,841

54,814,506

Grant liability

24b

717,508

717,508

717,508

717,508

Current tax liabilities

12

213,055

213,055

213,055

213,055

Total current liabilities

100,144,098

88,380,671

99,868,341

88,567,600

Total liabilities

265,540,822

203,833,131

265,265,065

204,020,060

Total equity and liabilities

302,913,064

279,211,167

303,297,419

280,123,226

The financial statements on pages 7 to 33 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 28th July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko

Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa

Managing Director/CEO

Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016412

FRC/2014/NIM/00000007662

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/704370

The notes on pages 6 to 30 are an integral part of these financial statements.

1

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Notes

Six months

Six months

Six months

Six months

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

7

7,918,800

26,286,099

7,442,315

25,713,793

Cost of sales

8

(11,290,396)

(18,182,381)

(11,069,198)

(17,881,942)

Gross (loss)/Profit

(3,371,596)

8,103,718

(3,626,883)

7,831,851

Administrative expenses

9

(6,033,465)

(3,442,777)

(5,845,468)

(3,210,689)

Selling and distribution expenses

9b

(161,674)

(111,579)

(159,402)

(103,679)

Other income

10

359,558

6,301,599

359,558

6,301,599

Operating (loss)/income

(9,207,177)

10,850,961

(9,272,195)

10,819,082

Finance income

11a

130

-

130

-

Finance cost

11b

(28,798,747)

(8,244,649)

(28,798,747)

(8,244,649)

Finance costs - (net)

11

(28,798,617)

(8,244,649)

(28,798,617)

(8,244,649)

Loss/profit before income tax

(38,005,794)

2,606,312

(38,070,812)

2,574,433

Income tax

12

-

-

-

Loss/profit for the period

(38,005,794)

2,606,312

(38,070,812)

2,574,433

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period-

net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period

(38,005,794)

2,606,312

(38,070,812)

2,574,433

Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

(38,005,794)

2,606,312

(38,070,812)

2,574,433

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity

holders of the company

Basic EPS (Naira)

13

(23.58)

1.62

(23.62)

1.60

The notes on pages 6 to 30 are an integral part of these financial statements.

2

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Three months

Three months

Three months

Three months

Note

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

29

3,817,617

9,902,698

3,566,500

9,638,989

Cost of sales

30

(6,906,028)

(8,203,690)

(6,777,373)

(8,088,639)

Gross loss/profit

(3,088,411)

1,699,008

(3,210,873)

1,550,350

Administrative expenses

31a

(4,450,411)

(1,768,824)

(4,341,949)

(1,675,438)

Selling and distribution expenses

31b

(134,205)

(13,891)

(134,205)

(13,891)

Other income

32

179,546

5,259,735

179,546

5,259,735

Operating loss/income

(7,493,482)

5,176,027

(7,507,482)

5,120,755

Finance income

33

8

-

8

-

Finance cost

33b

(22,579,952)

(4,127,339)

(22,579,952)

(4,127,339)

Finance costs - (net)

33

(22,579,944)

(4,127,339)

(22,579,944)

(4,127,339)

Loss/profit before income tax

(30,073,426)

1,048,688

(30,087,427)

993,415

Income tax

-

-

-

-

(Loss)/Profit for the period

(30,073,426)

1,048,688

(30,087,427)

993,415

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period-

net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period

(30,073,426)

1,048,688

(30,087,427)

993,415

Total comprehensive loss/profit for the year attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

(30,073,426)

1,048,688

(30,087,427)

993,415

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity

holders of the company

Basic EPS (Naira)

(18.66)

0.65

(18.66)

0.62

3

