(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14 184,292,740 187,632,461 184,292,737 187,632,460 Right of use assets 15 177,853 227,001 177,853 227,001 Investment property 16 75,248,810 75,161,244 75,161,244 75,161,244 Investments in subsidiaries 27 - - 50,255 50,255 Total non-current assets 259,719,403 263,020,706 259,682,089 263,070,960 Current assets Inventories 18 9,558,742 9,732,537 9,485,341 9,688,013 Trade and other receivables 19a 30,266,905 1,851,217 30,888,661 2,865,035 EEG Receivable 19b - 4,036,546 - 4,036,546 Cash at bank and in hand 20 3,368,014 570,161 3,241,328 462,672 Total current assets 43,193,661 16,190,461 43,615,330 17,052,266 Total assets 302,913,064 279,211,167 303,297,419 280,123,226 Equity Ordinary shares 21 806,033 806,033 806,033 806,033 Share premium 27,995,916 27,995,916 27,995,916 27,995,916 Asset revaluation reserves 86,584,932 86,584,932 86,584,932 86,584,932 Accumulated losses 22 (76,933,808) (38,928,014) (76,273,696) (38,202,884) Treasury shares reserve (1,080,831) (1,080,831) (1,080,831) (1,080,831) Total equity 37,372,242 75,378,036 38,032,354 76,103,166 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 24a 159,893,307 109,760,326 159,893,307 109,760,326 Employee benefit obligation 23 2,218,163 2,048,125 2,218,163 2,048,125 Grant liability 24b 911,676 1,270,430 911,676 1,270,430 Deferred tax liability 12a 2,373,578 2,373,579 2,373,578 2,373,579 Total non-current liabilities 165,396,724 115,452,460 165,396,724 115,452,460 Current liabilities Borrowings 24a 35,690,343 32,619,809 35,690,343 32,619,809 Lease liability 15(b) 214,594 202,722 214,594 202,722 Trade and other payables 25 63,308,598 54,627,577 63,032,841 54,814,506 Grant liability 24b 717,508 717,508 717,508 717,508 Current tax liabilities 12 213,055 213,055 213,055 213,055 Total current liabilities 100,144,098 88,380,671 99,868,341 88,567,600 Total liabilities 265,540,822 203,833,131 265,265,065 204,020,060 Total equity and liabilities 302,913,064 279,211,167 303,297,419 280,123,226

The financial statements on pages 7 to 33 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 28th July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa Managing Director/CEO Director Chief Financial Officer

