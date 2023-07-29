RC: 640303
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Page
Financial statements
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
1
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income(Three months)
3
Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
4
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
5
Notes to the financial statements
7
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Notes
30 June 2023
31 Dec 2022
30 June 2023
31 Dec 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
184,292,740
187,632,461
184,292,737
187,632,460
Right of use assets
15
177,853
227,001
177,853
227,001
Investment property
16
75,248,810
75,161,244
75,161,244
75,161,244
Investments in subsidiaries
27
-
-
50,255
50,255
Total non-current assets
259,719,403
263,020,706
259,682,089
263,070,960
Current assets
Inventories
18
9,558,742
9,732,537
9,485,341
9,688,013
Trade and other receivables
19a
30,266,905
1,851,217
30,888,661
2,865,035
EEG Receivable
19b
-
4,036,546
-
4,036,546
Cash at bank and in hand
20
3,368,014
570,161
3,241,328
462,672
Total current assets
43,193,661
16,190,461
43,615,330
17,052,266
Total assets
302,913,064
279,211,167
303,297,419
280,123,226
Equity
Ordinary shares
21
806,033
806,033
806,033
806,033
Share premium
27,995,916
27,995,916
27,995,916
27,995,916
Asset revaluation reserves
86,584,932
86,584,932
86,584,932
86,584,932
Accumulated losses
22
(76,933,808)
(38,928,014)
(76,273,696)
(38,202,884)
Treasury shares reserve
(1,080,831)
(1,080,831)
(1,080,831)
(1,080,831)
Total equity
37,372,242
75,378,036
38,032,354
76,103,166
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
24a
159,893,307
109,760,326
159,893,307
109,760,326
Employee benefit obligation
23
2,218,163
2,048,125
2,218,163
2,048,125
Grant liability
24b
911,676
1,270,430
911,676
1,270,430
Deferred tax liability
12a
2,373,578
2,373,579
2,373,578
2,373,579
Total non-current liabilities
165,396,724
115,452,460
165,396,724
115,452,460
Current liabilities
Borrowings
24a
35,690,343
32,619,809
35,690,343
32,619,809
Lease liability
15(b)
214,594
202,722
214,594
202,722
Trade and other payables
25
63,308,598
54,627,577
63,032,841
54,814,506
Grant liability
24b
717,508
717,508
717,508
717,508
Current tax liabilities
12
213,055
213,055
213,055
213,055
Total current liabilities
100,144,098
88,380,671
99,868,341
88,567,600
Total liabilities
265,540,822
203,833,131
265,265,065
204,020,060
Total equity and liabilities
302,913,064
279,211,167
303,297,419
280,123,226
The financial statements on pages 7 to 33 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 28th July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei
Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko
Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa
Managing Director/CEO
Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016412
FRC/2014/NIM/00000007662
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/704370
The notes on pages 6 to 30 are an integral part of these financial statements.
1
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Notes
Six months
Six months
Six months
Six months
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
7
7,918,800
26,286,099
7,442,315
25,713,793
Cost of sales
8
(11,290,396)
(18,182,381)
(11,069,198)
(17,881,942)
Gross (loss)/Profit
(3,371,596)
8,103,718
(3,626,883)
7,831,851
Administrative expenses
9
(6,033,465)
(3,442,777)
(5,845,468)
(3,210,689)
Selling and distribution expenses
9b
(161,674)
(111,579)
(159,402)
(103,679)
Other income
10
359,558
6,301,599
359,558
6,301,599
Operating (loss)/income
(9,207,177)
10,850,961
(9,272,195)
10,819,082
Finance income
11a
130
-
130
-
Finance cost
11b
(28,798,747)
(8,244,649)
(28,798,747)
(8,244,649)
Finance costs - (net)
11
(28,798,617)
(8,244,649)
(28,798,617)
(8,244,649)
Loss/profit before income tax
(38,005,794)
2,606,312
(38,070,812)
2,574,433
Income tax
12
-
-
-
Loss/profit for the period
(38,005,794)
2,606,312
(38,070,812)
2,574,433
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period-
net of tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period
(38,005,794)
2,606,312
(38,070,812)
2,574,433
Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
(38,005,794)
2,606,312
(38,070,812)
2,574,433
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity
holders of the company
Basic EPS (Naira)
13
(23.58)
1.62
(23.62)
1.60
The notes on pages 6 to 30 are an integral part of these financial statements.
2
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Three months
Three months
Three months
Three months
Note
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
29
3,817,617
9,902,698
3,566,500
9,638,989
Cost of sales
30
(6,906,028)
(8,203,690)
(6,777,373)
(8,088,639)
Gross loss/profit
(3,088,411)
1,699,008
(3,210,873)
1,550,350
Administrative expenses
31a
(4,450,411)
(1,768,824)
(4,341,949)
(1,675,438)
Selling and distribution expenses
31b
(134,205)
(13,891)
(134,205)
(13,891)
Other income
32
179,546
5,259,735
179,546
5,259,735
Operating loss/income
(7,493,482)
5,176,027
(7,507,482)
5,120,755
Finance income
33
8
-
8
-
Finance cost
33b
(22,579,952)
(4,127,339)
(22,579,952)
(4,127,339)
Finance costs - (net)
33
(22,579,944)
(4,127,339)
(22,579,944)
(4,127,339)
Loss/profit before income tax
(30,073,426)
1,048,688
(30,087,427)
993,415
Income tax
-
-
-
-
(Loss)/Profit for the period
(30,073,426)
1,048,688
(30,087,427)
993,415
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period-
net of tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period
(30,073,426)
1,048,688
(30,087,427)
993,415
Total comprehensive loss/profit for the year attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
(30,073,426)
1,048,688
(30,087,427)
993,415
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity
holders of the company
Basic EPS (Naira)
(18.66)
0.65
(18.66)
0.62
3
