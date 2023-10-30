RC: 640303
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Page
Financial statements
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
1
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income(Three months)
3
Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
4
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
5
Notes to the financial statements
7
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Notes
30 Sept 2023
31 Dec 2022
30 Sept 2023
31 Dec 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
241,890,978
187,632,461
241,890,975
187,632,460
Right of use assets
15
153,278
227,001
153,278
227,001
Investment property
16
75,224,605
75,161,244
75,161,244
75,161,244
Investments in subsidiaries
27
-
-
50,255
50,255
Total non-current assets
317,268,861
263,020,706
317,255,752
263,070,960
Current assets
Inventories
18
8,717,967
9,732,537
8,593,993
9,688,013
Trade and other receivables
19a
16,638,284
1,851,217
17,588,564
2,865,035
EEG Receivable
19b
-
4,036,546
-
4,036,546
Cash at bank and in hand
20
997,695
570,161
492,124
462,672
Total current assets
26,353,946
16,190,461
26,674,681
17,052,266
Total assets
343,622,807
279,211,167
343,930,433
280,123,226
Equity
Ordinary shares
21
806,033
806,033
806,033
806,033
Share premium
27,995,916
27,995,916
27,995,916
27,995,916
Asset revaluation reserves
128,332,618
86,584,932
128,332,618
86,584,932
Accumulated losses
22
(105,166,099)
(38,928,014)
(104,506,693)
(38,202,884)
Treasury shares reserve
(1,080,831)
(1,080,831)
(1,080,831)
(1,080,831)
Total equity
50,887,637
75,378,036
51,547,043
76,103,166
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
24a
156,890,812
109,760,326
156,890,812
109,760,326
Employee benefit obligation
23
2,250,197
2,048,125
2,250,197
2,048,125
Grant liability
24b
732,299
1,270,430
732,299
1,270,430
Deferred tax liability
12a
20,265,443
2,373,579
20,265,443
2,373,579
Total non-current liabilities
180,138,751
115,452,460
180,138,751
115,452,460
Current liabilities
Borrowings
24a
47,274,306
32,619,809
47,274,306
32,619,809
Lease liability
15(b)
138,177
202,722
138,177
202,722
Trade and other payables
25
64,427,285
54,627,577
64,075,505
54,814,506
Grant liability
24b
717,508
717,508
717,508
717,508
Current tax liabilities
12
39,143
213,055
39,143
213,055
Total current liabilities
112,596,419
88,380,671
112,244,639
88,567,600
Total liabilities
292,735,170
203,833,131
292,383,390
204,020,060
Total equity and liabilities
343,622,807
279,211,167
343,930,433
280,123,226
The financial statements on pages 7 to 33 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei
Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko
Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa
Managing Director/CEO
Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016412
FRC/2014/NIM/00000007662
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/704370
The notes on pages 7 to 33 are an integral part of these financial statements.
1
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Notes
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
7
12,713,206
32,948,073
11,994,172
32,176,418
Cost of sales
8
(18,300,270)
(23,088,401)
(17,941,321)
(22,709,687)
Gross (loss)/Profit
(5,587,064)
9,859,672
(5,947,149)
9,466,731
Administrative expenses
9
(9,449,021)
(5,178,390)
(9,156,932)
(4,872,361)
Selling and distribution expenses
9b
(230,706)
(162,004)
(228,434)
(146,688)
Other income
10
556,793
7,537,016
556,793
7,537,016
Operating (loss)/income
(14,709,998)
12,056,294
(14,775,722)
11,984,698
Finance income
11a
130
101
130
101
Finance cost
11b
(51,528,217)
(13,005,991)
(51,528,217)
(13,005,991)
Finance costs - (net)
11
(51,528,087)
(13,005,890)
(51,528,087)
(13,005,890)
Loss/profit before income tax
(66,238,085)
(949,596)
(66,303,809)
(1,021,192)
Income tax
12
-
-
-
Loss/profit for the period
(66,238,085)
(949,596)
(66,303,809)
(1,021,192)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment
14
59,639,552
-
59,639,552
-
Deferred tax charge on revaluation surplus
12a
(17,891,866)
-
(17,891,866)
-
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
41,747,686
-
41,747,686
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period-
net of tax
41,747,686
-
41,747,686
-
Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period
(24,490,399)
(949,596)
(24,556,123)
(1,021,192)
Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
(24,490,399)
(949,596)
(24,556,123)
(1,021,192)
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity
holders of the company
Basic EPS (Naira)
13
(41.09)
(0.59)
(41.13)
(0.63)
The notes on pages 7 to 33 are an integral part of these financial statements.
2
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPT 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Three months
Three months
Three months
Three months
Note
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
29
4,794,406
6,661,974
4,551,857
6,462,625
Cost of sales
30
(7,009,874)
(4,906,020)
(6,872,123)
(4,827,745)
Gross loss/profit
(2,215,468)
1,755,954
(2,320,266)
1,634,880
Administrative expenses
31a
(3,415,556)
(1,735,613)
(3,311,464)
(1,661,672)
Selling and distribution expenses
31b
(69,033)
(50,425)
(69,032)
(43,009)
Other income
32
197,235
1,235,417
197,235
1,235,417
Operating loss/income
(5,502,823)
1,205,332
(5,503,528)
1,165,615
Finance income
33
-
101
-
101
Finance cost
33b
(22,729,470)
(4,761,342)
(22,729,470)
(4,761,342)
Finance costs - (net)
33
(22,729,470)
(4,761,241)
(22,729,470)
(4,761,241)
Loss/profit before income tax
(28,232,293)
(3,555,909)
(28,232,999)
(3,595,627)
Income tax
-
-
-
-
(Loss)/Profit for the period
(28,232,293)
(3,555,909)
(28,232,999)
(3,595,627)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
41,747,686
-
41,747,686
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period-
net of tax
41,747,686
-
41,747,686
-
Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period
13,515,393
(3,555,909)
13,514,687
(3,595,627)
Total comprehensive loss/profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
13,515,393
(3,555,909)
13,514,687
(3,595,627)
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity
holders of the company
Basic EPS (Naira)
(17.51)
(2.21)
(17.51)
(2.23)
3
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
Notes
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
(66,238,085)
(949,596)
(66,303,809)
(1,021,192)
Loss/profit on ordinary activities before taxation
Adjustments for :
Depreciation
14
6,311,391
5,344,270
6,311,391
5,342,206
Depreciation of right of use assets
15
73,723
70,865
73,723
70,865
Interest expense on leases
15(b)
16,042
13,950
16,042
13,950
Current service cost and interest on gratuity
23
341,213
341,217
341,213
341,217
Fair value adjustment on investment property
16
-
(6,000,000)
-
(6,000,000)
Transfer from investment property to subsidiary
16
-
-
-
646,245
Grant income
10
(538,131)
(805,514)
(538,131)
(805,514)
Interest accrued
24a
-
86,316
-
86,316
Decrease/(increase) of gratuity plan assets
-
(20,596)
-
(20,596)
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of fixed assets
1,647
(9,562)
1,647
(9,562)
Net adjustments for non-cash items
7,457,623
(977,025)
7,457,623
(334,874)
Adjustments for non-operating cash flow items:
Interest received
11
(130)
(101)
(130)
(101)
Interest expense
11
51,512,174
12,905,724
51,512,174
12,905,724
Net adjustments for non-operating cash flow items
51,512,044
12,905,623
51,512,044
12,905,623
Changes in working capital:
1,014,570
349,218
1,094,020
350,233
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
(10,750,521)
1,410,851
(10,686,983)
477,394
Increase in trade and other payables
9,799,708
1,228,034
9,260,999
1,353,073
Cash generated from operating activities
(7,204,665)
13,967,109
(7,666,108)
13,730,256
Gratuity paid
23
(139,141)
(369,548)
(139,141)
(369,548)
Income taxes paid
12
(173,912)
-
(173,912)
-
Net cash generated from operating activities
(7,517,716)
13,597,561
(7,979,160)
13,360,708
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
14
(2,183,737)
(2,435,108)
(2,183,737)
(2,179,271)
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets
-
9,563
-
9,563
Addition to right of use
-
(272,830)
-
(272,830)
Addition to Intangible asset
17
-
(26,756)
-
Addition to investment property
(63,361)
-
Interest received
11
130
-
130
-
101
101
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,246,968)
(2,725,031)
(2,183,607)
(2,442,438)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
24a
-
-
-
-
Addition to lease liability
-
272,830
-
272,830
Repayments of borrowings
24a
(4,352,207)
(11,301,111)
(4,352,207)
(11,301,111)
Changes in long term payables
-
-
-
0
Principal elements of lease payments
(74,860)
(97,042)
(74,860)
(97,042)
Refinancing of loan repayment maturities
24a
63,659,606
14,329,490
63,659,606
14,329,490
Interest paid on lease
(5,728)
(8,546)
(5,728)
(8,546)
Interest paid
11
(51,512,174)
(12,905,724)
(51,512,174)
(12,905,724)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
7,714,638
(9,710,102)
7,714,638
(9,710,102)
Net increase/ (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents
(2,050,050)
1,162,427
(2,448,130)
1,208,169
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
(1,106,911)
(2,264,577)
(1,214,401)
(2,399,581)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
20
(3,156,961)
(1,102,150)
(3,662,531)
(1,191,412)
The notes on pages 7 to 33 are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Group
Foreign
currency
Share
Share
translation
Asset revaluation
Treasury shares
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
Accumulated losses
reserve
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
806,033
27,995,916
-
60,124,144
(34,816,713)
(1,080,831)
53,028,549
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
(949,596)
(949,596)
Other comprehensive income:
-
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-
-
-
-
(949,596)
-
(949,597)
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 2022
806,033
27,995,916
-
60,124,144
(35,766,309)
(1,080,831)
52,078,952
Group
Foreign
currency
Share
Share
translation
Asset revaluation
Treasury shares
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
Accumulated losses
reserve
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
806,033
27,995,916
-
86,584,932
(38,928,014)
(1,080,831)
75,378,035
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(66,238,085)
(66,238,085)
Other comprehensive income:
PPE revaluation surplus, net of tax
-
-
-
41,747,686
-
41,747,686
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
41,747,686
(66,238,085)
-
(24,490,399)
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 2023
806,033
27,995,916
-
128,332,618
(105,166,099)
(1,080,831)
50,887,638
Foreign currency translation reserve refers to foreign currency exchange difference arising on translation of Notore Supply & Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, from its functional and reporting currency of US dollars to Naira.
Treasury shares reserve relates to receivables from Employee share ownership plan (ESOP) reclassified to equity
5
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
Company
Share
Asset revaluation
Treasury shares
Share capital
premium
reserve
Accumulated losses
reserve
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
806,033
27,995,916
60,124,144
(34,681,330)
(1,080,831)
53,163,932
Profit for the period
-
-
-
(1,021,192)
-
(1,021,192)
Other comprehensive income:
-
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-
-
-
(1,021,192)
-
(1,021,192)
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 2022
806,033
27,995,916
60,124,144
(35,702,522)
(1,080,831)
52,142,740
Company
Share
Asset revaluation
Treasury shares
Share capital
premium
reserve
Accumulated losses
reserve
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
806,033
27,995,916
86,584,932
(38,202,884)
(1,080,831)
76,103,166
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(66,303,809)
(66,303,809)
Other comprehensive income:
PPE revaluation surplus, net of tax
-
-
41,747,686
-
41,747,686
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
41,747,686
(66,303,809)
-
(24,556,123)
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 2023
806,033
27,995,916
128,332,618
(104,506,693)
(1,080,831)
51,547,043
Treasury shares reserve relates to receivables from Employee share ownership plan (ESOP) reclassified to equity
6
NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC
NOTES TO THE ANNUAL, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)
1.0 General information
Notore Chemical Industries Plc (''the Company'') was incorporated in Nigeria on 30 November 2005 to manufacture and deal in nitrogenous fertilizers and all substances suited to improving the fertility of soil and water. The company fully rehabilitated a 500,000 metric tonne Urea Plant in Onne, Rivers State, Nigeria and commenced commercial production in the first quarter of 2010. It is a subsidiary of Notore Chemical Industries (Mauritius) Limited.
The principal activities of the Company are to manufacture, treat, process, produce, supply and deal in nitrogenous fertilizer and all substances suited to improving the fertility of soil and water.
The address of the Company's registered office is: Notore Industrial Complex
Onne Rivers State Nigeria
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared through the consolidation of the subsidiaries with the Company. The subsidiaries are: Notore Supply and Trading Mauritius Limited, Notore Power Limited, Notore Foods Limited, Notore Seeds Limited, Notore Industrial City Limited, Notore Supply and Trading Limited BVI and Notore Train II Limited. Except Notore Power and Infrastructure Limmited, all the subsidiaries are non-operating as at the reporting date.
These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira which is the functional currency of the primary economic environment in which the parent company operates. The financial statements have been rounded to the nearest thousands Naira (NGN'000), except where otherwise indicated.
2.0 Basis of preparation and adoption of IFRSs
-
Statement of compliance
The consolidated financial statements of Notore Chemical Industries Plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) Act.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated and separate financial statements are disclosed in Note 5.
- Basis of measurement
The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for the under mentioned areas which are measured as indicated:
- Investment properties measured at fair value;
- Defined benefit asset measured at fair value;
- Financial instruments (borrowings) measured at fair value;
- Inventory is measured at lower of cost and net realisable value;
- Land and building and plant and machinery are carried at revalued amount;
- Gratuity valuation based on independent actuarial valuation performed by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method
These financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th October 2023.
- Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
-
New accounting standards adopted by the group
There was no new standard adopted in the current period.
7
3.0 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures (cont'd)
3.2 New accounting standards issued but not yet adopted
A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations in issue but not yet effective ;Amendments to IAS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment-Proceeds before Intended Use,IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, Impact of the initial application of COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021, have not been applied in preparing these financial statements. None of these is expected to have significant effect on the financial statement of the Group.
4.0 Summary of significant accounting policies
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.
4.1 Foreign currency translation
- Functional and presentation currency
Items included in the financial statements are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ('the functional currency'). The financial statements are presented in Naira which is the group's functional currency.
-
Transactions and balances
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuations where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in profit or loss within 'administrative expenses'.
- Group companies
The results and financial position of all the group entities (none of which has the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows:
- assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of financial position;
- income and expenses for each statement of profit or loss are translated at average exchange rates (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the rate on the dates of the transactions); and
- all resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income.
-
Trade receivables
Trade receivables are amounts due from customers for sale of fertilizer products in the ordinary course of business. If collection is expected in one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business if longer), they are classified as current assets. If not, they are presented as non-current assets.
Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less provision for impairment.
- Revenue recognition
Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable for goods or services, in the ordinary course of the Group's activities and it is stated net of value added tax (VAT), discounts, rebates and returns. A valid contract is recognised as revenue after;
- The contract is approved by the parties.
- Rights and obligations are recognised.
- Collectability is probable.
- The contract has commercial substance.
- The payment terms and consideration are identifiable.
The probability that a customer would make payment is ascertained based on the credit evaluation done on the customer at the inception of the contract.
Revenue is recognised when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer. This occurs where goods are delivered to the customer's location or picked up from the Company's site.
Revenue from sale of fertiliser is recognised based on the price specified in the contract (sales order), net of the estimated discounts, rebates and returns. Discounts are applied immediately on sale and are all utilized within period ascertained by the Group. Rebates and returns on goods are estimated at the inception of the contract and deducted from transaction price.
The delivery service provided by the Group is a sales fulfillment activity and the income earned is recognised at the point in time when control passes to the customer.
8
