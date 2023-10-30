RC: 640303

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Page

Financial statements

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

1

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income(Three months)

3

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

4

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

5

Notes to the financial statements

7

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Notes

30 Sept 2023

31 Dec 2022

30 Sept 2023

31 Dec 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

241,890,978

187,632,461

241,890,975

187,632,460

Right of use assets

15

153,278

227,001

153,278

227,001

Investment property

16

75,224,605

75,161,244

75,161,244

75,161,244

Investments in subsidiaries

27

-

-

50,255

50,255

Total non-current assets

317,268,861

263,020,706

317,255,752

263,070,960

Current assets

Inventories

18

8,717,967

9,732,537

8,593,993

9,688,013

Trade and other receivables

19a

16,638,284

1,851,217

17,588,564

2,865,035

EEG Receivable

19b

-

4,036,546

-

4,036,546

Cash at bank and in hand

20

997,695

570,161

492,124

462,672

Total current assets

26,353,946

16,190,461

26,674,681

17,052,266

Total assets

343,622,807

279,211,167

343,930,433

280,123,226

Equity

Ordinary shares

21

806,033

806,033

806,033

806,033

Share premium

27,995,916

27,995,916

27,995,916

27,995,916

Asset revaluation reserves

128,332,618

86,584,932

128,332,618

86,584,932

Accumulated losses

22

(105,166,099)

(38,928,014)

(104,506,693)

(38,202,884)

Treasury shares reserve

(1,080,831)

(1,080,831)

(1,080,831)

(1,080,831)

Total equity

50,887,637

75,378,036

51,547,043

76,103,166

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

24a

156,890,812

109,760,326

156,890,812

109,760,326

Employee benefit obligation

23

2,250,197

2,048,125

2,250,197

2,048,125

Grant liability

24b

732,299

1,270,430

732,299

1,270,430

Deferred tax liability

12a

20,265,443

2,373,579

20,265,443

2,373,579

Total non-current liabilities

180,138,751

115,452,460

180,138,751

115,452,460

Current liabilities

Borrowings

24a

47,274,306

32,619,809

47,274,306

32,619,809

Lease liability

15(b)

138,177

202,722

138,177

202,722

Trade and other payables

25

64,427,285

54,627,577

64,075,505

54,814,506

Grant liability

24b

717,508

717,508

717,508

717,508

Current tax liabilities

12

39,143

213,055

39,143

213,055

Total current liabilities

112,596,419

88,380,671

112,244,639

88,567,600

Total liabilities

292,735,170

203,833,131

292,383,390

204,020,060

Total equity and liabilities

343,622,807

279,211,167

343,930,433

280,123,226

The financial statements on pages 7 to 33 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei

Mr. Onajite P. Okoloko

Ms. Chekwubechukwu Onianwa

Managing Director/CEO

Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016412

FRC/2014/NIM/00000007662

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/704370

The notes on pages 7 to 33 are an integral part of these financial statements.

1

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Notes

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

7

12,713,206

32,948,073

11,994,172

32,176,418

Cost of sales

8

(18,300,270)

(23,088,401)

(17,941,321)

(22,709,687)

Gross (loss)/Profit

(5,587,064)

9,859,672

(5,947,149)

9,466,731

Administrative expenses

9

(9,449,021)

(5,178,390)

(9,156,932)

(4,872,361)

Selling and distribution expenses

9b

(230,706)

(162,004)

(228,434)

(146,688)

Other income

10

556,793

7,537,016

556,793

7,537,016

Operating (loss)/income

(14,709,998)

12,056,294

(14,775,722)

11,984,698

Finance income

11a

130

101

130

101

Finance cost

11b

(51,528,217)

(13,005,991)

(51,528,217)

(13,005,991)

Finance costs - (net)

11

(51,528,087)

(13,005,890)

(51,528,087)

(13,005,890)

Loss/profit before income tax

(66,238,085)

(949,596)

(66,303,809)

(1,021,192)

Income tax

12

-

-

-

Loss/profit for the period

(66,238,085)

(949,596)

(66,303,809)

(1,021,192)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment

14

59,639,552

-

59,639,552

-

Deferred tax charge on revaluation surplus

12a

(17,891,866)

-

(17,891,866)

-

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

41,747,686

-

41,747,686

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period-

net of tax

41,747,686

-

41,747,686

-

Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period

(24,490,399)

(949,596)

(24,556,123)

(1,021,192)

Total comprehensive loss/profit) for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

(24,490,399)

(949,596)

(24,556,123)

(1,021,192)

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity

holders of the company

Basic EPS (Naira)

13

(41.09)

(0.59)

(41.13)

(0.63)

The notes on pages 7 to 33 are an integral part of these financial statements.

2

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPT 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Three months

Three months

Three months

Three months

Note

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

29

4,794,406

6,661,974

4,551,857

6,462,625

Cost of sales

30

(7,009,874)

(4,906,020)

(6,872,123)

(4,827,745)

Gross loss/profit

(2,215,468)

1,755,954

(2,320,266)

1,634,880

Administrative expenses

31a

(3,415,556)

(1,735,613)

(3,311,464)

(1,661,672)

Selling and distribution expenses

31b

(69,033)

(50,425)

(69,032)

(43,009)

Other income

32

197,235

1,235,417

197,235

1,235,417

Operating loss/income

(5,502,823)

1,205,332

(5,503,528)

1,165,615

Finance income

33

-

101

-

101

Finance cost

33b

(22,729,470)

(4,761,342)

(22,729,470)

(4,761,342)

Finance costs - (net)

33

(22,729,470)

(4,761,241)

(22,729,470)

(4,761,241)

Loss/profit before income tax

(28,232,293)

(3,555,909)

(28,232,999)

(3,595,627)

Income tax

-

-

-

-

(Loss)/Profit for the period

(28,232,293)

(3,555,909)

(28,232,999)

(3,595,627)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

41,747,686

-

41,747,686

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period-

net of tax

41,747,686

-

41,747,686

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period

13,515,393

(3,555,909)

13,514,687

(3,595,627)

Total comprehensive loss/profit for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

13,515,393

(3,555,909)

13,514,687

(3,595,627)

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share for loss attributable to the equity

holders of the company

Basic EPS (Naira)

(17.51)

(2.21)

(17.51)

(2.23)

3

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Company

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

Notes

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

(66,238,085)

(949,596)

(66,303,809)

(1,021,192)

Loss/profit on ordinary activities before taxation

Adjustments for :

Depreciation

14

6,311,391

5,344,270

6,311,391

5,342,206

Depreciation of right of use assets

15

73,723

70,865

73,723

70,865

Interest expense on leases

15(b)

16,042

13,950

16,042

13,950

Current service cost and interest on gratuity

23

341,213

341,217

341,213

341,217

Fair value adjustment on investment property

16

-

(6,000,000)

-

(6,000,000)

Transfer from investment property to subsidiary

16

-

-

-

646,245

Grant income

10

(538,131)

(805,514)

(538,131)

(805,514)

Interest accrued

24a

-

86,316

-

86,316

Decrease/(increase) of gratuity plan assets

-

(20,596)

-

(20,596)

(Gain)/Loss on disposal of fixed assets

1,647

(9,562)

1,647

(9,562)

Net adjustments for non-cash items

7,457,623

(977,025)

7,457,623

(334,874)

Adjustments for non-operating cash flow items:

Interest received

11

(130)

(101)

(130)

(101)

Interest expense

11

51,512,174

12,905,724

51,512,174

12,905,724

Net adjustments for non-operating cash flow items

51,512,044

12,905,623

51,512,044

12,905,623

Changes in working capital:

1,014,570

349,218

1,094,020

350,233

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

(10,750,521)

1,410,851

(10,686,983)

477,394

Increase in trade and other payables

9,799,708

1,228,034

9,260,999

1,353,073

Cash generated from operating activities

(7,204,665)

13,967,109

(7,666,108)

13,730,256

Gratuity paid

23

(139,141)

(369,548)

(139,141)

(369,548)

Income taxes paid

12

(173,912)

-

(173,912)

-

Net cash generated from operating activities

(7,517,716)

13,597,561

(7,979,160)

13,360,708

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

14

(2,183,737)

(2,435,108)

(2,183,737)

(2,179,271)

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

-

9,563

-

9,563

Addition to right of use

-

(272,830)

-

(272,830)

Addition to Intangible asset

17

-

(26,756)

-

Addition to investment property

(63,361)

-

Interest received

11

130

-

130

-

101

101

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,246,968)

(2,725,031)

(2,183,607)

(2,442,438)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

24a

-

-

-

-

Addition to lease liability

-

272,830

-

272,830

Repayments of borrowings

24a

(4,352,207)

(11,301,111)

(4,352,207)

(11,301,111)

Changes in long term payables

-

-

-

0

Principal elements of lease payments

(74,860)

(97,042)

(74,860)

(97,042)

Refinancing of loan repayment maturities

24a

63,659,606

14,329,490

63,659,606

14,329,490

Interest paid on lease

(5,728)

(8,546)

(5,728)

(8,546)

Interest paid

11

(51,512,174)

(12,905,724)

(51,512,174)

(12,905,724)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

7,714,638

(9,710,102)

7,714,638

(9,710,102)

Net increase/ (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents

(2,050,050)

1,162,427

(2,448,130)

1,208,169

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

(1,106,911)

(2,264,577)

(1,214,401)

(2,399,581)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

20

(3,156,961)

(1,102,150)

(3,662,531)

(1,191,412)

The notes on pages 7 to 33 are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Group

Foreign

currency

Share

Share

translation

Asset revaluation

Treasury shares

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

Accumulated losses

reserve

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

806,033

27,995,916

-

60,124,144

(34,816,713)

(1,080,831)

53,028,549

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

(949,596)

(949,596)

Other comprehensive income:

-

Total comprehensive profit for the period

-

-

-

-

(949,596)

-

(949,597)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 September 2022

806,033

27,995,916

-

60,124,144

(35,766,309)

(1,080,831)

52,078,952

Group

Foreign

currency

Share

Share

translation

Asset revaluation

Treasury shares

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

Accumulated losses

reserve

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2023

806,033

27,995,916

-

86,584,932

(38,928,014)

(1,080,831)

75,378,035

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(66,238,085)

(66,238,085)

Other comprehensive income:

PPE revaluation surplus, net of tax

-

-

-

41,747,686

-

41,747,686

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

41,747,686

(66,238,085)

-

(24,490,399)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 September 2023

806,033

27,995,916

-

128,332,618

(105,166,099)

(1,080,831)

50,887,638

Foreign currency translation reserve refers to foreign currency exchange difference arising on translation of Notore Supply & Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, from its functional and reporting currency of US dollars to Naira.

Treasury shares reserve relates to receivables from Employee share ownership plan (ESOP) reclassified to equity

5

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

Company

Share

Asset revaluation

Treasury shares

Share capital

premium

reserve

Accumulated losses

reserve

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

806,033

27,995,916

60,124,144

(34,681,330)

(1,080,831)

53,163,932

Profit for the period

-

-

-

(1,021,192)

-

(1,021,192)

Other comprehensive income:

-

Total comprehensive profit for the period

-

-

-

(1,021,192)

-

(1,021,192)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 September 2022

806,033

27,995,916

60,124,144

(35,702,522)

(1,080,831)

52,142,740

Company

Share

Asset revaluation

Treasury shares

Share capital

premium

reserve

Accumulated losses

reserve

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2023

806,033

27,995,916

86,584,932

(38,202,884)

(1,080,831)

76,103,166

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(66,303,809)

(66,303,809)

Other comprehensive income:

PPE revaluation surplus, net of tax

-

-

41,747,686

-

41,747,686

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

41,747,686

(66,303,809)

-

(24,556,123)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 September 2023

806,033

27,995,916

128,332,618

(104,506,693)

(1,080,831)

51,547,043

Treasury shares reserve relates to receivables from Employee share ownership plan (ESOP) reclassified to equity

6

NOTORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES PLC

NOTES TO THE ANNUAL, CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(All amounts are in thousands of Naira, unless otherwise stated)

1.0 General information

Notore Chemical Industries Plc (''the Company'') was incorporated in Nigeria on 30 November 2005 to manufacture and deal in nitrogenous fertilizers and all substances suited to improving the fertility of soil and water. The company fully rehabilitated a 500,000 metric tonne Urea Plant in Onne, Rivers State, Nigeria and commenced commercial production in the first quarter of 2010. It is a subsidiary of Notore Chemical Industries (Mauritius) Limited.

The principal activities of the Company are to manufacture, treat, process, produce, supply and deal in nitrogenous fertilizer and all substances suited to improving the fertility of soil and water.

The address of the Company's registered office is: Notore Industrial Complex

Onne Rivers State Nigeria

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared through the consolidation of the subsidiaries with the Company. The subsidiaries are: Notore Supply and Trading Mauritius Limited, Notore Power Limited, Notore Foods Limited, Notore Seeds Limited, Notore Industrial City Limited, Notore Supply and Trading Limited BVI and Notore Train II Limited. Except Notore Power and Infrastructure Limmited, all the subsidiaries are non-operating as at the reporting date.

These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira which is the functional currency of the primary economic environment in which the parent company operates. The financial statements have been rounded to the nearest thousands Naira (NGN'000), except where otherwise indicated.

2.0 Basis of preparation and adoption of IFRSs

  1. Statement of compliance
    The consolidated financial statements of Notore Chemical Industries Plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) Act.
    The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated and separate financial statements are disclosed in Note 5.
  2. Basis of measurement
    The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for the under mentioned areas which are measured as indicated:
    • Investment properties measured at fair value;
    • Defined benefit asset measured at fair value;
    • Financial instruments (borrowings) measured at fair value;
    • Inventory is measured at lower of cost and net realisable value;
    • Land and building and plant and machinery are carried at revalued amount;
    • Gratuity valuation based on independent actuarial valuation performed by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method

These financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th October 2023.

  1. Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
  2. New accounting standards adopted by the group
    There was no new standard adopted in the current period.

7

3.0 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures (cont'd)

3.2 New accounting standards issued but not yet adopted

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations in issue but not yet effective ;Amendments to IAS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment-Proceeds before Intended Use,IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, Impact of the initial application of COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021, have not been applied in preparing these financial statements. None of these is expected to have significant effect on the financial statement of the Group.

4.0 Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

4.1 Foreign currency translation

  1. Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the financial statements are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ('the functional currency'). The financial statements are presented in Naira which is the group's functional currency.

  1. Transactions and balances
    Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuations where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in profit or loss within 'administrative expenses'.
  2. Group companies

The results and financial position of all the group entities (none of which has the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows:

  1. assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of financial position;
  2. income and expenses for each statement of profit or loss are translated at average exchange rates (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the rate on the dates of the transactions); and
  3. all resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income.
  1. Trade receivables
    Trade receivables are amounts due from customers for sale of fertilizer products in the ordinary course of business. If collection is expected in one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business if longer), they are classified as current assets. If not, they are presented as non-current assets.
    Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less provision for impairment.
  2. Revenue recognition
    Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable for goods or services, in the ordinary course of the Group's activities and it is stated net of value added tax (VAT), discounts, rebates and returns. A valid contract is recognised as revenue after;
    • The contract is approved by the parties.
    • Rights and obligations are recognised.
    • Collectability is probable.
    • The contract has commercial substance.
    • The payment terms and consideration are identifiable.

The probability that a customer would make payment is ascertained based on the credit evaluation done on the customer at the inception of the contract.

Revenue is recognised when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer. This occurs where goods are delivered to the customer's location or picked up from the Company's site.

Revenue from sale of fertiliser is recognised based on the price specified in the contract (sales order), net of the estimated discounts, rebates and returns. Discounts are applied immediately on sale and are all utilized within period ascertained by the Group. Rebates and returns on goods are estimated at the inception of the contract and deducted from transaction price.

The delivery service provided by the Group is a sales fulfillment activity and the income earned is recognised at the point in time when control passes to the customer.

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

