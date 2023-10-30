3.0 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures (cont'd)

3.2 New accounting standards issued but not yet adopted

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations in issue but not yet effective ;Amendments to IAS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment-Proceeds before Intended Use,IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, Impact of the initial application of COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021, have not been applied in preparing these financial statements. None of these is expected to have significant effect on the financial statement of the Group.

4.0 Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

4.1 Foreign currency translation

Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the financial statements are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ('the functional currency'). The financial statements are presented in Naira which is the group's functional currency.

Transactions and balances

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuations where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in profit or loss within 'administrative expenses'. Group companies

The results and financial position of all the group entities (none of which has the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows:

assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of financial position; income and expenses for each statement of profit or loss are translated at average exchange rates (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the rate on the dates of the transactions); and all resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income.

Trade receivables

Trade receivables are amounts due from customers for sale of fertilizer products in the ordinary course of business. If collection is expected in one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business if longer), they are classified as current assets. If not, they are presented as non-current assets.

Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less provision for impairment. Revenue recognition

Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable for goods or services, in the ordinary course of the Group's activities and it is stated net of value added tax (VAT), discounts, rebates and returns. A valid contract is recognised as revenue after; The contract is approved by the parties.

Rights and obligations are recognised.

Collectability is probable.

The contract has commercial substance.

The payment terms and consideration are identifiable.

The probability that a customer would make payment is ascertained based on the credit evaluation done on the customer at the inception of the contract.

Revenue is recognised when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer. This occurs where goods are delivered to the customer's location or picked up from the Company's site.

Revenue from sale of fertiliser is recognised based on the price specified in the contract (sales order), net of the estimated discounts, rebates and returns. Discounts are applied immediately on sale and are all utilized within period ascertained by the Group. Rebates and returns on goods are estimated at the inception of the contract and deducted from transaction price.

The delivery service provided by the Group is a sales fulfillment activity and the income earned is recognised at the point in time when control passes to the customer.