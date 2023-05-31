Notore Chemical Industries : IND PLC - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ninth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Notore Chemical Industries Plc. (the "Company"), will hold at the Garden Camp Conference Hall, Notore Garden Camp Estate, Notore Industrial Complex, Onne, Rivers State, on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023 at 11.00am prompt, to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To lay before members, the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and of the Group for the year ended 31 st December 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee thereon. To re-appoint Messrs. Deliotte & Touche as the Company's External Auditors. To authorize the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors. To ratify the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Yusufu Pam as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. To re-elect the following Directors who in accordance with Section 285(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act ("CAMA"), 2020 are retiring by rotation, but are eligible and have offered themselves for re- election: Mr. Ike Osakwe Mr. Hassan Badrawi Mr. Femi Agbaje Mr. Tseyi Hammond

(The profiles of the above-mentioned Directors are available in the Annual Report and on the Company's website: www.notore.com)

To disclose the Remuneration of Managers in accordance with Section 257 of CAMA.

To elect the Shareholder Representatives of the Statutory Audit Committee.

Printed copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for Notore Chemical Industries Plc for the financial year ended 31st December 2022 will be dispatched to the Shareholders, soft copies mailed to them electronically and made available on the Company's website: www.notore.com.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023

By Order of the Board

MRS. OTIVBO SALEH

Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

FRC/2018/NBA.000000018956