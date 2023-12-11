(Alliance News) - Notorious Picture Spa announced Monday that the shareholders' meeting unanimously approved the issuance of a EUR8.0 million nonconvertible bond.

Guglielmo Marchetti, the company's chairman, said, "The issuance of the bond is part of the process of further financial strengthening of the company and with a view to equipping itself with the availability useful for further growth, in particular, of the production unit."

Notorious Pictures' stock closed Monday at par at EUR1.15 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

