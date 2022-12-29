Stephen Bethlen is the new CEO of Notorious Pictures

(Alliance News) - Notorious Pictures Spa announced Thursday that it has appointed Stefano Bethlen as the soceity's new managing director.

Bethlen comes to Notorious Pictures after serving as general manager at Titanus Spa.

In addition, the board gave the chairman, Guglielmo Marchetti, operational powers to be exercised separately from the CEO.

Notorious Pictures' stock is unchanged at EUR1.43 per share.

