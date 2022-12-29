Advanced search
    NPI   IT0005025355

NOTORIOUS PICTURES S.P.A.

(NPI)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-28 am EST
1.430 EUR   -0.69%
10:02aStephen Bethlen is the new CEO of Notorious Pictures
AN
09/29Notorious Pictures S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/30Notorious Pictures S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Stephen Bethlen is the new CEO of Notorious Pictures

12/29/2022 | 10:02am EST
(Alliance News) - Notorious Pictures Spa announced Thursday that it has appointed Stefano Bethlen as the soceity's new managing director.

Bethlen comes to Notorious Pictures after serving as general manager at Titanus Spa.

In addition, the board gave the chairman, Guglielmo Marchetti, operational powers to be exercised separately from the CEO.

Notorious Pictures' stock is unchanged at EUR1.43 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,9 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2022 4,00 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net Debt 2022 23,0 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 31,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Guglielmo Marchetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Allegrucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefano di Giuseppe Independent Director
Leonardo Pagni Independent Director
Davide Giulio Rossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOTORIOUS PICTURES S.P.A.-12.27%33
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-46.52%8 204
TOHO COMPANY LTD2.94%6 606
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.3.09%4 358
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.4.37%3 578
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION-5.16%2 036