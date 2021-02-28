Notre Dame Intermedica Participações S A : Brazil's Hapvida, Intermedica detail share swap in $9 bln hospital tie-up

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer and
hospital operator Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA
and competitor Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes
SA disclosed the share conversion terms of a
previously announced tie-up that would create the country's
largest hospital chain.
The companies said that Intermedica shares will be
incorporated into Hapvida, with one Intermedica share being
swapped for 5.249 Hapvida shares and an additional 6.45 reais,
according to a pair of Saturday night securities filings.
Hapvida shareholders will own 53.6% of the combined company
after the deal.
The chief executives of both companies will be active of the
board of directors of the combined company, the securities
filings said.
The transaction costs will likely come to 116 million reais
($20.7 million), the companies said.
In January, Hapvida offered 49 billion reais ($8.75 billion)
to purchase Intermedica. The combined company will have 8.4
million healthcare clients and 70 hospital spread throughout the
country.
The final deal is still subject to the approval of the
companies' shareholders, as well as health and antitrust
authorities in Brazil.
($1 = 5.60 reais)
