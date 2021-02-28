Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A.

NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(GNDI3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notre Dame Intermedica Participações S A : Brazil's Hapvida, Intermedica detail share swap in $9 bln hospital tie-up

02/28/2021 | 11:34am EST
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer and hospital operator Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA and competitor Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes SA disclosed the share conversion terms of a previously announced tie-up that would create the country's largest hospital chain.

The companies said that Intermedica shares will be incorporated into Hapvida, with one Intermedica share being swapped for 5.249 Hapvida shares and an additional 6.45 reais, according to a pair of Saturday night securities filings.

Hapvida shareholders will own 53.6% of the combined company after the deal.

The chief executives of both companies will be active of the board of directors of the combined company, the securities filings said.

The transaction costs will likely come to 116 million reais ($20.7 million), the companies said.

In January, Hapvida offered 49 billion reais ($8.75 billion) to purchase Intermedica. The combined company will have 8.4 million healthcare clients and 70 hospital spread throughout the country.

The final deal is still subject to the approval of the companies' shareholders, as well as health and antitrust authorities in Brazil.

($1 = 5.60 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. -2.33% 15.5 End-of-day quote.1.57%
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. -1.78% 86.72 End-of-day quote.10.70%
Financials
Sales 2020 10 809 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2020 750 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2020 675 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,5x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 52 854 M 9 477 M 9 442 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 14 576
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 93,34 BRL
Last Close Price 86,72 BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Irlau Machado Filho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Marques Moreira Filho Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Riley Gordon Chairman
Joel De Sousa Chief Operations Officer-Healthcare
José Luiz Teixeira Rossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.10.70%9 477
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.49%46 022
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.34%23 904
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-4.17%13 127
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED6.14%11 594
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.64%10 997
