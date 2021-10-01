Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNDI3   BRGNDIACNOR2

NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(GNDI3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notre Dame Intermedica Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Closing Casa de Saúde e Maternidade Santa Martha S.A.

10/01/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate ID No. 19.853.511/0001-84

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. ("Company"), in addition to the Material Fact released on July 30, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica

  • CADE) approved without restrictions the acquisition of Casa de Saúde e Maternidade Santa Martha S.A. by Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde S.A, subsidiary of the Company, concluding the transaction on the present date.

The Company now operates a total of 4 hospitals (435 hospital beds) and a portfolio with more than 270 thousand health plan beneficiaries in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

São Paulo, October 01st, 2021

Glauco Desiderio

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 21:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
05:53pNOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to the Market - Closing Casa de Saúde e Mate..
PU
08/10Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
08/04NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to the Market - Closing Serpram
PU
06/25NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to the Market - Partnership with Class Entit..
PU
06/24NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to the Marcket - Previ Rio (approval)
PU
06/18NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Comunicado ao Mercado - Combinação de Negócios - Ap..
PU
06/14NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Material Fact - Hospital Maringá Acquisition
PU
05/11Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/26NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (0..
PU
03/31Brazilian hospital operator Care files for IPO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 226 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
Net income 2021 527 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 213 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 88,1x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 45 880 M 8 536 M 8 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 576
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 74,61 BRL
Average target price 103,79 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Irlau Machado Filho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcelo Marques Moreira Filho Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Riley Gordon Chairman
Joel De Sousa Chief Operations Officer-Healthcare
José Luiz Teixeira Rossi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-4.76%8 461
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP14.18%368 436
ANTHEM, INC.21.09%90 894
CIGNA CORPORATION-2.04%68 076
HUMANA INC.-3.64%50 008
CENTENE CORPORATION3.80%36 329