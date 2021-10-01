Notre Dame Intermedica Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Closing Casa de Saúde e Maternidade Santa Martha S.A.

NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate ID No. 19.853.511/0001-84

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. ("Company"), in addition to the Material Fact released on July 30, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica

CADE ) approved without restrictions the acquisition of Casa de Saúde e Maternidade Santa Martha S.A. by Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde S.A, subsidiary of the Company, concluding the transaction on the present date.

The Company now operates a total of 4 hospitals (435 hospital beds) and a portfolio with more than 270 thousand health plan beneficiaries in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

São Paulo, October 01st, 2021

Glauco Desiderio

Investor Relations Officer