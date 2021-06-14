Notre Dame Intermedica Participações S A : Material Fact - Hospital Maringá Acquisition

NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MATERIAL FACT

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. ("Company" or "GNDI"), pursuant to the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 of CVM Rule No. 358/02, herby announces to its shareholders and to the Market in general that, on June 11, 2021, BCBF Participações S.A. ("BCBF"), subsidiary of the company, entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire Hospital e Maternidade Maringá S/A ("Hospital Maringá") ("Transaction").

With the completion of the Transaction, the Company will hold, indirectly 100% (hundred percent) of the shares of Hospital Maringá. The Enterprise Value is up to R$ 92.0 million will be paid (i) part in cash, on the closing date, deducted the indebtedness, (ii) part within 2 years subject to achievement of certain operational targets and (iii) a portion retained for 6 years for contingencies.

Hospital Maringá is one of the most traditional hospitals in the region, founded in 1948 in the city of Maringá/PR. It is a high complexity general hospital that operates cardiac and neurological surgeries, as well as tomography and hemodynamics exams, and owns an infrastructure of 81 beds (12 ICUs), 7 consultation room and 6 surgical rooms in its own property with a total area of 6,300m2.

The Hospital Maringá, along with the recent acquisition of Hospital do Coração de Londrina, will enable to increase the Company's presence in the region, through the cities of Maringá and Londrina, important populational and economic development centers in the State of Paraná, which jointly account for approximately 1.9 million inhabitants and 555,000 beneficiaries of health plans.

In 2020, o Hospital de Maringá presented net income of R$ 42.9 million. The Integration plan contemplates operational and administrative synergies with Clinipam operations in the State of Paraná, in addition to support GNDI commercial expansion platform with the vertically integrated operational model.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain precedent conditions, although is not subject to prior approval by the Brazilian Agency of Supplemental Health (Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar - ANS) nor the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE).

With the Transaction announcement, the Company demonstrates the intention to maintain its growth strategy in the south region of the country with continuous investments in the expansion and strengthening of its owned network, reinforcing its commitment to create value for its shareholders, customers and society.

The Company clarifies that the Transaction is not subject to and, therefore, will not be submitted to shareholders' approval provided for in Article 256 of Law No. 6,404/76, nor will entail, pursuant to the guidance provided in the Official Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 02/2018, the withdrawal right to the Company's shareholders, considering that the acquisition was performed by BCBF Participações S.A., which is subsidiary of the Company.

São Paulo, June 11, 2021.

Glauco Desiderio

Investor Relations Officer