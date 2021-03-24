Notre Dame Intermedica Participações S A : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders` Meeting - 04/26/2021 - Remote Voting Form_AGO

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA

PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This ballot must be fulfilled by shareholders who wish to exercise their right of remote voting at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A. ("Company"), to be held on first call on April 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. ("AEGM"), exclusively in remotely and digital form, pursuant to

CVM Rule No. 481/09, dated of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 481"

and "Ballot", respectively). In order to the Ballot be considered valid, it is essential: (i) the fulfillment of all fields in manual and legible letter, including the name of the shareholder and its Taxpayer ID Number (CPF/ME or CNPJ/ME), as well as an e-mail address for contact if necessary; (ii) that each page be initialed; and (iii) the signature at the bottom of the Ballot by the shareholder or shareholder's legal representative, as the case may be and pursuant to the applicable law. Notwithstanding the foregoing, exceptionally for this AEGM, the Company will waive the authentication of the signatures of the Ballots executed in Brazil and the notarization and apostille of those executed abroad.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who wish to exercise their right to remote voting hereby may complete this Ballot and send it directly to the Company, or deliver their voting instructions to their custody agent/bookkeeping agent, as follows:

The shareholder who chooses to exercise his remote voting rights by sending Distance Voting Ballot directly to the Company, must also forward the following documents: (i)

a scanned copy of the ballot regarding the shareholder's meeting duly completed, initialed and signed; (ii) a scanned copy of the following documents: (a) for individuals: an identity document with photo of the shareholder; (b) for legal entities: scanned copy of the latest restated bylaws or articles of organization and of the corporate documentation granting representation powers, as well as an identity document with photo of the legal representative(s); and (c) for investment funds: a scanned copy of the latest restated bylaws of the fund, of the bylaws or articles of organization of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, and of the corporate documentation granting representation powers, as well as an identity document with photo of the legal representative(s). The ballot and the aforementioned documents shall be delivered to the Company's Investor Relations Department following email:assembleiageral@intermedica.com.br, for the attention of the Investor Relations Officer, and the shareholder must ensure that the Company receives them within

Page 1 of 7

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA

PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

seven (7) days before the date of the shareholder's meeting.

The Company will communicate the shareholder, by means of the e-mail address indicated by the shareholder in the ballot, within three (3) working days from the receipt of the mentioned documents, if the documents received are sufficient or not so that the vote shall be considered valid. Notwithstanding the above, exceptionally for this Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the Company will dispense with the presentation of the originals, as well as the signature of the ballot executed in Brazilian territory and the notarization and apostille of those executed abroad.

Shareholders who transmit their voting instructions to their custody agent or to the bookkeeping agent, as their shares are kept under a central depositary, please observe the rules and procedures established by them, as well as the required documents and information.

E-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to forward the document directly to the company

Notre Dame Intermédica Participações S.A.

At.: Gerência de Relacionamento com Investidores

E-mail:assembleiageral@intermedica.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Endereço: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3.500, 3º andar, Itaim Bibi

CEP 04538-132, São Paulo, SP, Brasil

Telefone para contato: (11) 2740-5837

E-mail:escrituracaoacoes@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Analysis of the management report, the managers' accounts, the management report, the financial statements of the Company, the opinion of the independent auditors and the opinion of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

Page 2 of 7

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA

PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

Simple Resolution

2. Approval of the proposal for the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, including dividend distribution.

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Establishment of the global amount of the compensation of the Company's management for the fiscal year of 2021.

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Define the number of members of the Board of Directors.

Total members to be elected: 7

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

Simple Question

5. The Board of Directors of the Company is proposing the election of a single slate. Alternatively, do you wish to adopt the multiple vote proceeding for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the terms of the article 141 of Brazilian Corporate Law?

[

] Yes

[

] No

[

] Abstain

Page 3 of 7

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA

PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2021

Simple Question

6. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404/76?

[

] Yes

[

] No

[

] Abstain

Simple Resolution

7. Election of the Board of Directors by candidate.

Total members to be elected: 7

(the shareholder may indicate as many candidates as there are the number of places to be filled in the general election)

List of Candidates:

Christopher Riley Gordon (President of the Board of Directors)

Irlau Machado Filho (Board Member)

Michel David Freund (Board Member)

T. Devin O'Reilly (Board Member)

José Luiz Teixeira Rossi (Independent Board Member)

Plínio Villares Musetti (Independent Board Member)

Ana Paula de Assis Bogus (Independent Board Member)

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

Simple Question

8. If one of the candidates on the chosen slate fails to integrate it, can your vote still be awarded to the chosen slate?

[

] Yes

[

] No

[

] Abstain

Page 4 of 7