Btv Features : Champion Iron Limited, Defence Therapeutics, Nouveau Monde Graphite, Talisker Resources, Osisko Development & more on FOX Business News
NE
Btv Showcases : Champion Iron Limited, Nouveau Monde Graphite, TD Asset Management, and More
NE
Nouveau Monde Graphite laying groundwork for Canadian graphite sources in battery market revolution
AQ
BTV Features: Champion Iron Limited, Defence Therapeutics, Nouveau Monde Graphite, Talisker Resources, Osisko Development & more on FOX Business News

05/04/2023 | 09:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - On FOX Business News broadcast on Sunday, May 7 at 5:30 ET - BTV - Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets with the following companies:



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GTcEUiLUzU

Champion Iron Limited (OTCQX: CIAFF) (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) - BTV checks in with Champion Iron, a leading producer of high-purity iron ore contributing to decarbonize the steel industry. Its Québec-based mine recently completed a US$1.6B expansion, doubling production to 15M tonnes per year and possesses a net debt-free balance sheet with recent dividends to shareholders.

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: DTCFF) (CSE: DTC) - This Canadian biotech company has a revolutionary approach to immune-related therapies. Using its proprietary ACCUM technology, Defence overcomes intracellular barriers that limit bio drugs' effectiveness in cells, making it a game-changer in the biotech sector.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) - Developing North America's largest natural graphite operation to meet the growing demand in the EV and energy storage markets. With low-cost, carbon-neutral operations and proprietary purification technology, they're poised to become a reliable, sustainable local supplier.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: TSKFF) (TSX: TSK) - BTV catches up with Talisker as the gold explorer reveals its BC based maiden resource estimate, highlighting almost 1.7 million ounces of gold across two fully permitted assets that are primed for production.

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) - BTV meets the management team with a track record of 80+ million ounces in discoveries worldwide and expertise in ESG, engineering, development, mine construction and operations. Their objective is to become a premier mid-tier gold producer by advancing its high-quality North American assets.

Plus, Emerging Companies in the Resource sector:

Copper Fox Metals Inc.
(OTCQX: CPFXF) (TSXV: CUU)

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
(OTC: RFLXF) (CSE: RFLX)

Empress Royalty Corp.
(OTCQX: EMPYF) (TSXV: EMPR)

Sonoro Gold Corp.
(OTCQB: SMOFF) (TSXV: SGO)

Searchlight Resources Inc.
(OTCQB: SCLTF) (TSXV: SCLT)

Western Exploration
(OTCQX: WEXPF) (TSXV: WEX)

About BTV:
On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
FOX Business News US: Sunday, May 7th @ 5:30pm ET.

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164798


© Newsfilecorp 2023
