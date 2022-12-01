NMG Engages Hybrid Financial and Announces Cancellation of Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company" or "Nouveau Monde") (TSXV: NOU; NYSE: NMG) is pleased to announce that it has, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide assistance in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company, pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and Hybrid effective as of December 1, 2022 (the "Hybrid Agreement").

The services provided by Hybrid to the Company are the access and use of a database of registered financial professionals in North America (the "Services"). Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, email tracking and call center services to enable the Company to disseminate its information to financial professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the Services.

Modalities

Pursuant to the Hybrid Agreement, Hybrid has been retained by the Company for an initial period of six months. Upon expiration of the initial term, the Hybrid Agreement shall be renewed upon written agreement between the parties for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Hybrid Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a fee in the amount of $15,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, during the initial term and any extensions. Steve Marshall will be the responsible person.

Except the Hybrid Agreement, there is no relationship between Hybrid and the Company, nor is there any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest on the part of Hybrid.

Cancellation of Options

The Company is seeking approval from the Exchange to cancel 487,804 options (the "Initial Options") granted to SD Capital and GKB Ventures, consultants of the Company and grant 453,048 new options (the "New Options") to the same consultants. The Initial Options have an exercise price of $8.20, vest on the closing of the project financing of the Company for both the Matawinie Mine project and Bécancour Battery Material Plant project (the "Project Financing") and expire on March 28, 2024.

The New Options will have an exercise price of $8.20, will vest on the closing of the Project Financing (no later than March 28, 2025) and will expire two (2) years following the vesting of the New Options.

About Hybrid Financial

Hybrid Financial connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data-driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

NMG is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

