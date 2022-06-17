Nouveau Monde Graphite : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
JUNE 16, 2022
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Following the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Corporation") held on June 16, 2022 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you of the results of the votes cast at the Meeting.
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
|
Outcome
|
|
Votes in Favour
|
|
|
% Votes in Favour
|
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
|
% Votes Withheld
|
|
Daniel Buron
|
|
Elected
|
|
27,047,382
|
|
|
99.38
|
|
|
169,213
|
|
|
0.62
|
|
Eric Desaulniers
|
|
Elected
|
|
27,195,576
|
|
|
99.92
|
|
|
21,019
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Arne H. Frandsen
|
|
Elected
|
|
26,278,327
|
|
|
96.55
|
|
|
938,268
|
|
|
3.45
|
|
Jürgen Köhler
|
|
Elected
|
|
27,188,195
|
|
|
99.90
|
|
|
28,400
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Nathalie Pilon
|
|
Elected
|
|
27,202,861
|
|
|
99.95
|
|
|
13,734
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
James Scarlett
|
|
Elected
|
|
27,034,959
|
|
|
99.33
|
|
|
181,636
|
|
|
0.67
|
|
Andrew Willis
|
|
Elected
|
|
27,164,762
|
|
|
99.81
|
|
|
51,833
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
2.
|
Appointment of the External Auditor and Authorization Given to Directors to set its Compensation
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers L.L.P. was appointed as an external auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to set its compensation, with the following results:
|
Votes in Favour
|
|
|
% Votes in Favour
|
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
|
% Votes Withheld
|
|
30,130,892
|
|
|
99.81
|
|
|
56,359
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
3.
|
Ratification and Confirmation of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the stock option plan adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on April 18, 2018 was ratified and confirmed for an additional year, with the following results:
|
Votes in Favour
|
|
|
% Votes in Favour
|
|
|
Votes Against
|
|
|
% Votes Against
|
|
26,120,204
|
|
|
95.97
|
|
|
1,096,391
|
|
|
4.03
|
Disclaimer
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:23:03 UTC.