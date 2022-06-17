Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOU   CA66979W8429

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.

(NOU)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
6.530 CAD   -2.68%
05:24pNOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
08:20aNouveau Monde Graphite Commissioning Graphite-Coating Unit For Battery-Ready Product
MT
07:29aNMG Starts Commissioning its Coating Line Completing its Integrated Anode Material Production & Discloses Annual General Meeting Voting Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nouveau Monde Graphite : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

06/17/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

JUNE 16, 2022

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Following the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Corporation") held on June 16, 2022 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you of the results of the votes cast at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Outcome

Votes in Favour

% Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Daniel Buron Elected 27,047,382 99.38 169,213 0.62
Eric Desaulniers Elected 27,195,576 99.92 21,019 0.08
Arne H. Frandsen Elected 26,278,327 96.55 938,268 3.45
Jürgen Köhler Elected 27,188,195 99.90 28,400 0.10
Nathalie Pilon Elected 27,202,861 99.95 13,734 0.05
James Scarlett Elected 27,034,959 99.33 181,636 0.67
Andrew Willis Elected 27,164,762 99.81 51,833 0.19
2. Appointment of the External Auditor and Authorization Given to Directors to set its Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers L.L.P. was appointed as an external auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to set its compensation, with the following results:

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
30,130,892 99.81 56,359 0.19
3. Ratification and Confirmation of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the stock option plan adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on April 18, 2018 was ratified and confirmed for an additional year, with the following results:

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against
26,120,204 95.97 1,096,391 4.03

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
05:24pNOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
08:20aNouveau Monde Graphite Commissioning Graphite-Coating Unit For Battery-Ready Product
MT
07:29aNMG Starts Commissioning its Coating Line Completing its Integrated Anode Material Prod..
BU
06/14Nouveau Monde Graphite Down 6% in US Trading as Receives Expressions Of Interests For P..
MT
06/14Nouveau Monde Graphite Receives Expressions Of Interests For Project Financing
MT
06/14NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE BRIEF : Provides Project Finance Update; Expressions of Interest Re..
MT
06/14NMG PROVIDES PROJECT FINANCE UPDATE : Expressions of Interest Received and Appointment of ..
BU
05/19NMG Releases 2021 ESG Report and Provides Notice of its Annual General and Special Meet..
BU
05/17Nouveau Monde and Mason Graphite Announce Strategic Investment and Conditional Option a..
AQ
05/16Nouveau Monde Gains Near 4% as Signs Deal with Mason Graphite to Form Joint Venture Ove..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 373 M 286 M 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
Duration : Period :
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,71
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Éric Desaulniers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles-Olivier Tarte Chief Financial Officer
Arne Hojriis Frandsen Chairman
Martin Brassard Director-Research & Development
Bernard Perron Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.-23.66%289
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.15%51 150
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-11.57%50 536
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.93%43 448
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-9.03%15 155
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.33%10 250