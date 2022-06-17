Nouveau Monde Graphite : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

JUNE 16, 2022

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Following the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Corporation") held on June 16, 2022 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you of the results of the votes cast at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Outcome Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Daniel Buron Elected 27,047,382 99.38 169,213 0.62 Eric Desaulniers Elected 27,195,576 99.92 21,019 0.08 Arne H. Frandsen Elected 26,278,327 96.55 938,268 3.45 Jürgen Köhler Elected 27,188,195 99.90 28,400 0.10 Nathalie Pilon Elected 27,202,861 99.95 13,734 0.05 James Scarlett Elected 27,034,959 99.33 181,636 0.67 Andrew Willis Elected 27,164,762 99.81 51,833 0.19

2. Appointment of the External Auditor and Authorization Given to Directors to set its Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers L.L.P. was appointed as an external auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to set its compensation, with the following results:

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 30,130,892 99.81 56,359 0.19

3. Ratification and Confirmation of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the stock option plan adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on April 18, 2018 was ratified and confirmed for an additional year, with the following results: