Nouveau Monde Graphite : (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated) (Form 6-K)

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Consolidated statements of financial position (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Consolidated statements of financial position

Notes As at June 30, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT Cash 17 86,457 4,520 Grants and other receivables 2,408 829 Restricted cash - 158 Sales taxes receivable 1,382 736 Tax credits receivable 3,958 3,958 Prepaid expenses 1,243 215 Total current assets 95,448 10,416 NON-CURRENT Tax credits receivable 4,071 3,802 Property, plant and equipment assets 5 16,437 4,207 Intangible assets 675 920 Right-of-use assets 6 2,450 1,067 Restricted cash and deposits 2,385 744 Total non-current assets 26,018 10,740 Total assets 121,466 21,156 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payables and accrued liabilities 13,011 6,988 Deferred grants - 1,511 Current portion of lease liabilities 7 380 295 Borrowings 8 200 1,793 Total current liabilities 13,591 10,587 NON-CURRENT Asset retirement obligation 9 851 621 Borrowings 8 1,862 - Lease liabilities 7 2,108 781 Convertible bond 14,619 14,505 Total non-current liabilities 19,440 15,907 Total liabilities 33,031 26,494 EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital 10.1 169,408 60,537 Contributed surplus 15,985 10,761 Equity component of convertible bond 364 364 Deficit (97,322) (77,000) Total equity (deficiency) 88,435 (5,338) Total liabilities and equity (deficiency) 121,466 21,156 Commitments 18 Subsequent Events 19

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended Notes June 30, 2021

$ June 30, 2020 $ June 30, 2021 $ June 30, 2020 $ EXPENSES Exploration and evaluation expenses 11 2,499 2,033 5,007 5,130 LiB1 Anode Plant project expenses 12 908 692 1,191 1,244 General and administrative expenses 13 9,370 1,137 13,382 2,630 Other revenues (56) - (56) - Operating loss 12,721 3,862 19,524 9,004 Net financial costs 14 157 145 798 244 Net loss and comprehensive loss 12,878 4,007 20,322 9,248 Basic and diluted loss per share 10.1 0.34 0.15 0.57 0.35 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 37,709,064 26,181,781 35,757,150 26,180,022

1Lithium-Ion Battery ('LiB')

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Consolidated statements of changes in equity (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

Notes Number Share capital

$ Contributed surplus

$ Equity component of convertible bond

$ Deficit $ Total equity (deficiency)

$ Balance as at January 1, 2021 27,299,332 60,537 10,761 364 (77,000) (5,338) Shares issued from placements 10.1 9,501,227 95,939 - - - 95,939 Warrants exercised 7,821,700 17,825 (198) - - 17,627 Options exercised 10.2 331,251 1,476 (517) - - 959 Shares issued for interest payment 76,635 797 - - - 797 Share-based compensation 10.2 - - 5,939 - - 5,939 Share issue costs - (7,166) - - - (7,166) Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - (20,322) (20,322) Balance as at June 30, 2021 45,030,145 169,408 15,985 364 (97,322) 88,435

Notes Number Share capital

$ Contributed surplus

$ Deficit

$ Total equity

$ Balance as at January 1, 2020 26,178,281 56,184 9,592 (59,022) 6,754 Share-based compensation - - 127 - 127 Options exercised 15,000 46 (19) - 27 Warrants expired - - - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (9,248) (9,248) Balance as at June 30, 2020 26,193,281 56,230 9,700 (68,270) (2,340)

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Consolidated statements of cash flow (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

For the six-month periods ended Notes June 30, 2021

$ June 30, 2020 $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (20,322) (9,248) Depreciation and amortization 5 558 600 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (566) - Loss on disposal of investment - 6 Share-based compensation 10.2 5,939 345 Financial costs 1,303 163 Net change in working capital 15 (697) 2,389 Cash flows used in operating activities (13,785) (5,745) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant, and equipment assets 5 & 15 (11,752) (348) Restricted cash and deposits (1,483) (269) Tax credits and grants received 1,468 - Cash flows used in investing activities (11,767) (617) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of placements 95,939 - Proceeds from debt, net of issue costs 1,025 3,575 Repayment of borrowings and lease liabilities 7 & 8 (2,108) (256) Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 17,627 - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 10.2 959 27 Share issue costs (6,528) - Cash flows from financing activities 106,914 3,346 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 575 - Net change in cash 81,937 (3,016) Cash at the beginning of the period 4,520 4,077 Cash at the end of the period 86,457 1,061 Additional information 15

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND LIQUIDITY RISK

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the 'Company') was established on December 31, 2012, under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company specializes in exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties located in Québec and is developing a natural graphite-based anode material that would qualify as battery-grade material to supply the lithium-ion industry.

The Company's shares are listed under the symbol NMG on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE'), NOU on the TSX Venture Exchange, and NM9A on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company's registered office is located at 481 Brassard Street, Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada, J0K 3B0.

As at June 30, 2021, the difference between the Company's current assets and currents liabilities was $81,857, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $97,322, and had incurred a loss of $20,322 for the six-month period then ended. Current assets included current tax credits receivable of $3,958 and cash of $86,457.

With the financing completed in the first half of 2021, management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its obligations and planned expenditures for the ensuing twelve months as they fall due. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management considers all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. The Company's ability to continue future operations and fund its exploration, evaluation and development activities is dependent on management's ability to secure additional financing in the future, which may be completed in several ways including, but not limited to, a combination of strategic partnership, project debt finance, offtake financing, royalty financing and other capital markets alternatives. Management will pursue such additional sources of financing when required, and while management has been successful in securing financing in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available for the Company or that they will be available on terms which are acceptable to the Company.

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') published by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and also using the same accounting policies and procedures as those used for the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2020. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the disclosures and notes required for annual consolidated financial statements and should therefore be read with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 were approved and authorized for publication by the Board of Directors on August 12, 2021.

ESTIMATES, JUDGEMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS

In preparing its condensed consolidated interim financial statements, management makes several judgements, estimates and assumptions about the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses.

Information about the significant estimates and assumptions that have the greatest impact on the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses is presented below. Actual results may differ significantly.

Technical Feasibility and Commercial Viability

The establishment of technical feasibility and commercial viability of a mineral property is assessed based on a combination of factors. By its nature, this assessment requires significant judgment.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Following the events of the quarter ended March 31, including the receipt of the Governmental authorisation ('Decree') for the Matawinie Project, management determined that the technical feasibility and commercial viability for the Matawinie Project was established as at March 31, 2021 and as a result, the project entered the development phase during the second quarter of 2021.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Matawinie Mine project

Management has established that during the second quarter of 2021, the Matawinie mine project has now reached the development phase. Accordingly, all expenditures related to the development of the mine are capitalized under Miner under construction within Property, plant and equipment (see note 5). Capitalized expenditures will be carried at cost until the Matawinie project is placed into commercial production, sold, abandoned, or determined by management to be impaired in value. The equipment, building and the mine site are not yet in use as at June 30, 2021, therefore, the depreciation will begin when the assets are ready for their intended use.

The costs related to the operation of the Matawinie Demonstration Plant will continue to be expensed as incurred under exploration and evaluation expenses, unless the expenditures meet the recognition criterias set in IAS 16 property, plant and equipment or IAS 38 Intangible asset.

LiB Anode Plant project

Costs incurred in the construction and development of the Company's LiB Anode Plant project are capitalized under LiB Anode Plant within Property, plant and equipment (See note 5). Capitalized expenditures will be carried at cost until the LiB Anode Plant project is placed into commercial production, sold, abandoned, or determined by management to be impaired in value. The equipment and building are not yet in use as at June 30, 2021, therefore, the depreciation will begin when the assets are ready for their intended use.

The costs related to the operation of the LiB Anode Demonstration Plant will continue to be expensed as incurred under LiB Anode Plant project expenses, unless the expenditures meet the recognition criterias set in IAS 16 property, plant and equipment or IAS 38 Intangible asset.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 Land $ Buildings $ Equipment $ Computers $ Furniture $ Rolling stock $ Mine under construction $ LiB Anode Demonstration Plant under construction

$ Total $ COST As at January 1, 2021 507 2,642 - 56 70 24 - 1,206 4,505 Additions 1,878 114 163 34 - - 2,300 7,820 12,309 As at June 30, 2021 2,385 2,756 163 90 70 24 2,300 9,026 16,814 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION As at January 1, 2021 - 219 - 39 32 8 - - 298 Depreciation - 53 8 9 7 2 - - 79 As at June 30, 2021 - 272 8 48 39 10 - - 377 Net book value as at June 30, 2021 2,385 2,484 155 42 31 14 2,300 9,026 16,437

For the year ended December 31, 2020 Land $ Buildings $ Equipment $ Computers $ Furniture $ Rolling stock $ LiB Anode Demonstration Plant under construction

$ Total $ COST As at January 1, 2020 467 2,430 63 47 70 9 - 3,086 Additions 40 212 - 9 - 15 1,206 1,482 Write-Off/Disposals - - (63) - - - - (63) As at December 31, 2020 507 2,642 - 56 70 24 1,206 4,505 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION As at January 1, 2020 - 118 59 14 19 4 - 214 Depreciation - 101 2 25 13 4 - 145 Write-Off/Disposals - - (61) - - - - (61) As at December 31, 2020 - 219 - 39 32 8 - 298 Net book value as at December 31, 2020 507 2,423 - 17 38 16 1,206 4,207

The Lib Anode Plant under construction presented net of grants received of $1,830 and $3,578 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $72 and $153).

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 Buildings

$ Equipment

$ Rolling stocks

$ Total

$ COST As at January 1, 2021 1,297 339 273 1,909 New leases 1,617 - - 1,617 End of leases (253) (312) (109) (674) As at June 30, 2021 2,661 27 164 2,852 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION As at January 1, 2021 386 321 135 842 Depreciation 208 3 23 234 End of leases (253) (312) (109) (674) As at June 30, 2021 341 12 49 402 Net book value as at June 30, 2021 2,320 15 115 2,450

For the year ended December 31, 2020 Buildings

$ Equipment

$ Rolling stocks

$ Total

$ COST As at January 1, 2020 457 339 158 954 New leases 840 - - 840 Remeasurement of lease - - 115 115 As at December 31, 2020 1,297 339 273 1,909 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION As at January 1, 2020 157 167 67 391 Depreciation 229 154 68 451 As at December 31, 2020 386 321 135 842 Net book value as at December 31, 2020 911 18 138 1,067

Depreciation of right-of-use assets included in the exploration and evaluation expenses for the period are $54 and $107 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $93 and $186). Depreciation of right-of-use assets included in the LiB Anode Plant project are $40 and $81 (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: nil).

LEASE LIABILITIES

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021

$ For the year ended December 31, 2020

$ Opening balance 1,076 609 New liabilities and modifications of leases 1,617 955 Principal repayment (205) (488) Ending balance 2,488 1,076 Current portion 380 295 Non-current portion 2,108 781

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

BORROWINGS

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 $ For the year ended December 31, 2020

$ Opening balance 1,793 4,502 New borrowing 2,162 3,803 Repayments (1,902) (2,419) Issue costs - (21) Accretion of issue costs 9 25 Interest capitalized - 209 Debts settled in exchange of Royalty - (4,306) Ending balance 2,062 1,793 Current portion 200 1,793 Non-current portion 1,862 -

During the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company has paid interests to its lenders for a total of $33 and $60, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $36 and $72).

On January 29, 2021, the Company financed the purchase of a land located in Bécancour, Québec, through a financing agreement with the vendor, for a total of $1,137. The financed portion bears interest at 8% per annum and shall be repaid by December 2025. The Company may pay the balance of principal, in whole or in part, at any time without penalty.

During March 2021, the Company received $1,350 as part of a repayable contribution agreement with the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This contribution agreement bears no interest and will be repayable in 60 equal monthly installments starting September 2023. The loan was measured at the present value of all future payments discounted using a 5.50% interest rate, thus resulting in a loan valued at $1,025. The difference between the carrying value of the contribution and the discounted loan value was recognized as a grant of $325.

On June 30, 2021, the Company fully reimbursed its loan of $1,802 with Investissement Québec, a related party.

ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATION

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 $ For the year ended December 31, 2020

$ Opening balance 621 621 New obligations 230 - Ending balance 851 621

The asset retirement obligation that arose during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 represents the present value of the estimated amount of undiscounted cash flows required to satisfy the asset retirement obligation in respect of the Matawinie Mine. The estimation was made using a percentage of completion of the total budgeted cost of rehabilitation. The Company has determined the fair value of its rehabilitation obligation by using a discount rate of 3.72%, assuming reclamation work would be completed in 28 years. The liabilities accrete to their future value until the obligations are due. The estimated rehabilitation obligation will increase as the construction of the Matawinie Mine progresses.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

EQUITY

10.1 SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized share capital

Unlimited number of common shares voting and participating, with no par value.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 $ For the year ended December 31, 2020

$ Shares issued at the start of the period 27,299,332 26,178,281 Shares issued from placements 9,501,227 - Exercise of warrants 7,821,700 872,291 Exercise of options 331,251 145,000 Shares issued for interest payment 76,635 - Share based compensation - 103,760 Shares issued at the end of period 45,030,145 27,299,332

On January 20, 2021, the Company concluded an underwritten public offering agreement for 1,034,500 common shares, at a price of $14.50 per share for gross proceeds of $15M. The buyers exercised their option to purchase and additional 155,175 common shares representing 15% of the number of common shares issued. The total gross proceeds obtained from this public offering agreement sum up to $17.25M.

On February 12, 2021, the Company closed a private placement equity financing totaling $5.8M and the Company issued a total of 396,552 common shares at a price of $14.50 per share. Of this amount, Investissement Québec, acting as mandatory for the government of Québec, subscribed for 317,241 common shares, and Pallinghurst, a related party, subscribed for the remainder of the common shares.

On March 24, 2021, the Company performed a ten-to-one share consolidation of the Company's issued equity instruments including common shares, warrants and options. All information with respect to shares and share-based instruments and related per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted on a 1:10 basis accordingly.

On June 23, 2021, the Company concluded an underwritten public offering agreement for 7,000,000 common shares, at a price of $9.22 (US$7.50) per share for gross proceeds of $64.5M (US$52.5M). The buyers exercised their option to purchase an additional 915,000 common shares representing 13.1% of the number of common shares issued. The total gross proceeds obtained from this public offering agreement sum up to $72.9M (US$59.4M). Of this amount, Pallinghurst purchased 66,666 common shares.

10.2 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

The Board of Directors determines the price per common share and the number of common shares which may be allocated to each director, officer, employee and consultant and all other terms and conditions of the option, subject to the rules of the TSXV. The plan has a policy that caps the maximum of total options that can be granted to 10% of the total outstanding shares of the Company.

All share-based payments will be settled in equity. The Company has no legal or contractual obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

EQUITY (continued)

10.2 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)

The Company's share options are as follows:

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Number Weighted average exercise price

$ Number Weighted average exercise price

$ Opening balance 2,400,000 3.20 1,582,500 2.80 Granted 705,000 16.28 1,192,500 3.64 Exercised (331,251) 2.90 (145,000) 3.05 Expired - - (230,000) 2.66 Ending balance 2,773,749 6.56 2,400,000 3.20 Options that can be exercised 2,260,000 6.88 2,000,000 3.37

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 the weighted average share price at the date of exercise was $19.04.

The weighted average fair value of the share options granted in the first half of 2021 were estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on the following average assumptions:

● Stock price when granted: $14.63

● Expected life: 5 years

● Expected volatility: 68%

● Risk-free rate: 0.80%

● Expected dividend: nil

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 $ June 30, 2020 $ June 30, 2021 $ June 30, 2020 $ Wages and benefits 805 265 1,589 989 Share-based compensation 204 168 204 191 Engineering 632 1,098 1,802 2,220 Professional fees 95 118 127 332 Materials, consumables, and supplies 416 284 479 642 Subcontracting 248 209 641 774 Geology and drilling 72 80 114 194 Utilities 81 80 172 234 Depreciation and amortization 54 93 107 185 Other 32 39 76 167 Grants (36 ) - (36 ) - Tax credits (104 ) (401 ) (268 ) (798 ) Exploration and evaluation expenses 2,499 2,033 5,007 5,130

The exploration and evaluation expenses relate to the Matawinie Mine in Quebec. The wages and benefits are net of the grants received as part of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program of $305 and $473 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $173 and $173).

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

LiB ANODE PLANT PROJECT EXPENSES

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Wages and benefits 185 105 312 298 Engineering 492 574 558 1,319 Professional fees 332 110 422 196 Materials, consumables, and supplies 125 1 301 7 Subcontracting 49 71 89 234 Depreciation and amortization 44 - 85 - Other 13 47 16 59 Grants (332) (216) (592) (869) LiB Anode Plant project expenses 908 692 1,191 1,244

The wages and benefits are net of the grants received as part of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program of $58 and $81 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $47 and $47).

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Wages and benefits 933 287 2,193 849 Share-based compensation 5,250 115 5,735 153 Professional fees 1,072 198 2,204 499 Consulting fees 155 27 435 75 Travelling, representation and convention 79 49 205 176 Office and administration 1,227 189 1,468 366 Stock exchange, authorities, and communication 477 38 760 39 Depreciation and amortization 168 207 365 414 Other financial fees 9 27 17 59 General and administrative expenses 9,370 1,137 13,382 2,630

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

NET FINANCIAL COSTS

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (511) - (521) 8 Interest income (53) (3) (97) (23) Interest expense on lease liabilities 28 7 58 16 Accretion and interest on borrowings and bond 689 139 1,349 237 Accretion of issue costs 4 - 9 - Loss on disposal of investment - 2 - 6 Net financial costs 157 145 798 244

ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ $ Grants receivable 531 143 Deferred grants (1,511) 1,607 Mining tax credits (269) (798) Sales taxes receivable (646) 48 Prepaid expenses (1,028) 230 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,226 1,159 Total net change in working capital (697) 2,389 Items not affecting cash Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. 2,767 177 Share issue costs included in accounts payables and accrued liabilities 638 - Shares issued for interest payment 797 -

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, share-based compensation expenses for directors and officers totalled $5.1M and $5.5M (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: nil).

In January 2021, the Company issued 76,635 shares in repayment of accrued interests of $797 as at December 31, 2020 on the convertible bond concluded with Pallinghurst.

Pallinghurst purchased 237,932 common shares as part of the financing closed on January 20,2021, 79,311 common shares as part of the financing closed on February 12,2021 and 66,666 common shares as part of the financing closed on June 23, 2021 (see note 10.1).

Investissement Québec, acting as mandatory for the Government of Quebec, purchased 317,241 common shares as part of the financing closed on February 12, 2021.

During the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company had accrued interests payable to Pallinghurst of $593 and $1,158 (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: nil).

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Fair value

Certain of the Company's accounting policies and disclosures require the determination of fair value. Fair value represents the amount at which a financial instrument could be exchanged between willing parties, based on current markets for instruments with the same risk, principal, and remaining maturity. Fair value estimates are based on quoted market values and other valuation methods. Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes based on the fair value hierarchy contained in the Company's financial instrument accounting policy. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.

For all financial assets and liabilities, their net carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value given their relatively short maturities.

Financial Risks

The Company is exposed to various financial risks resulting from its operations. The Company does not enter into derivative financial instruments for speculative purposes.

The main financial risks to which the Company is exposed as well as its policies for managing such risk are detailed below:

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company encounters difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset.

The Company manages its liquidity risk by using budgets that enable it to determine the amounts required to fund its exploration, evaluation, and development expenditure programs. The Company's liquidity and operating results may be adversely affected if the Company's access to the capital markets or other alternative forms of financing is hindered, whether because of a downturn in stock market conditions generally or related to matters specific to the Company. The Company has historically generated cash flow primarily from its financing activities.

As at June 30, 2021, all of the Company's short-term liabilities totalled $13,591 ($10,587 as at December 31, 2020), have contractual maturities of less than one year and are subject to normal trade terms. The Company regularly evaluates its cash position to ensure preservation and security of capital as well as maintenance of liquidity.

With the financing completed in the first and second quarter of 2021 and the exercise of warrants during the same period, management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its obligation and planned expenditures for the ensuing twelve months as they fall due (see note 1).

As at June 30, 2021 Carrying amount Contractual cash flows Remainder of the year Year 2022 Year 2023 2024 and Onward Account payables and accrued liabilities 13,011 13,011 13,011 - - - Lease liabilities 2,488 2,995 261 434 415 1,885 Borrowings 2,062 2,079 98 208 225 1,548 Convertible bond 14,619 20,250 1,268 2,427 16,555 -

Credit risk

Credit risk results from the possibility that a loss may occur from the failure of another party to perform according to the terms of the contract. The Company's credit risk is primarily related to receivables and cash. The receivables consist mainly of the refund of the goods and services tax receivable from the governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as tax credits receivable from the Government of Quebec. The Company mitigates credit risk by maintaining cash with Canadian chartered banks.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT (continued)

Currency risk

Given that most of the Company's expenditures are in Canadian dollars, the currency risk exposure is limited by maintaining most of its cash in Canadian dollars. The Company periodically carries a portion of its accounts payable and accrued liabilities in US dollars and Euros and is subject to currency risk on these balances. However, the Company considers this risk to be minimal.

The balances of cash in currencies are as follows as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

As at June 30, 2021 $ As at December 31, 2020

$ Cash in US dollar 18,636 - Canadian dollar equivalents 23,097 -

COMMITMENTS

In the normal course of business, the Company enters into contracts that give rise to commitments. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had issued $12,118 of purchase orders for the acquisition of PPE and $3,638 in relation to the operations.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 21, 2021, the Company nominated SD Capital Advisory Limited ('SDCA') and GKB Ventures Limited ('GKB') as joint financial advisors to assist it with the structuring and arranging of project financing, with a focus on Export Credit Agencies ('ECA'), for the development of the Company's flagship Matawinie Graphite Mining project in Québec, Canada.

On July 23, 2021, the Company closed a private placement equity financing with Investissement Québec, acting as mandatory for the government of Québec, and issued a total of 1,978,750 common shares at a price of $9.25 per share for proceeds to the Company of $18.3M. This financing complemented the underwritten public offering agreement closed on June 23, 2021 (see note 10).

