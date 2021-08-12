Nouveau Monde Graphite : (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated) (Form 6-K)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - unaudited)
Consolidated statements of financial position
Notes
As at June 30, 2021
As at December 31, 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
17
86,457
4,520
Grants and other receivables
2,408
829
Restricted cash
-
158
Sales taxes receivable
1,382
736
Tax credits receivable
3,958
3,958
Prepaid expenses
1,243
215
Total current assets
95,448
10,416
NON-CURRENT
Tax credits receivable
4,071
3,802
Property, plant and equipment assets
5
16,437
4,207
Intangible assets
675
920
Right-of-use assets
6
2,450
1,067
Restricted cash and deposits
2,385
744
Total non-current assets
26,018
10,740
Total assets
121,466
21,156
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payables and accrued liabilities
13,011
6,988
Deferred grants
-
1,511
Current portion of lease liabilities
7
380
295
Borrowings
8
200
1,793
Total current liabilities
13,591
10,587
NON-CURRENT
Asset retirement obligation
9
851
621
Borrowings
8
1,862
-
Lease liabilities
7
2,108
781
Convertible bond
14,619
14,505
Total non-current liabilities
19,440
15,907
Total liabilities
33,031
26,494
EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
10.1
169,408
60,537
Contributed surplus
15,985
10,761
Equity component of convertible bond
364
364
Deficit
(97,322)
(77,000)
Total equity (deficiency)
88,435
(5,338)
Total liabilities and equity (deficiency)
121,466
21,156
Commitments
18
Subsequent Events
19
APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
(s) Eric Desaulniers - 'Director'
(s) Daniel Buron - 'Director'
Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
For the three-month periods ended
For the six-month periods ended
Notes
June 30, 2021
$
June 30, 2020
$
June 30, 2021
$
June 30, 2020
$
EXPENSES
Exploration and evaluation expenses
11
2,499
2,033
5,007
5,130
LiB1 Anode Plant project expenses
12
908
692
1,191
1,244
General and administrative expenses
13
9,370
1,137
13,382
2,630
Other revenues
(56)
-
(56)
-
Operating loss
12,721
3,862
19,524
9,004
Net financial costs
14
157
145
798
244
Net loss and comprehensive loss
12,878
4,007
20,322
9,248
Basic and diluted loss per share
10.1
0.34
0.15
0.57
0.35
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
37,709,064
26,181,781
35,757,150
26,180,022
___________________________________
1Lithium-Ion Battery ('LiB')
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
Notes
Number
Share
capital
$
Contributed
surplus
$
Equity component of convertible bond
$
Deficit
$
Total equity (deficiency)
$
Balance as at January 1, 2021
27,299,332
60,537
10,761
364
(77,000)
(5,338)
Shares issued from placements
10.1
9,501,227
95,939
-
-
-
95,939
Warrants exercised
7,821,700
17,825
(198)
-
-
17,627
Options exercised
10.2
331,251
1,476
(517)
-
-
959
Shares issued for interest payment
76,635
797
-
-
-
797
Share-based compensation
10.2
-
-
5,939
-
-
5,939
Share issue costs
-
(7,166)
-
-
-
(7,166)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(20,322)
(20,322)
Balance as at June 30, 2021
45,030,145
169,408
15,985
364
(97,322)
88,435
Notes
Number
Share
capital
$
Contributed
surplus
$
Deficit
$
Total
equity
$
Balance as at January 1, 2020
26,178,281
56,184
9,592
(59,022)
6,754
Share-based compensation
-
-
127
-
127
Options exercised
15,000
46
(19)
-
27
Warrants expired
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(9,248)
(9,248)
Balance as at June 30, 2020
26,193,281
56,230
9,700
(68,270)
(2,340)
Consolidated statements of cash flow
For the six-month periods ended
Notes
June 30, 2021
$
June 30, 2020
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
(20,322)
(9,248)
Depreciation and amortization
5
558
600
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(566)
-
Loss on disposal of investment
-
6
Share-based compensation
10.2
5,939
345
Financial costs
1,303
163
Net change in working capital
15
(697)
2,389
Cash flows used in operating activities
(13,785)
(5,745)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant, and equipment assets
5 & 15
(11,752)
(348)
Restricted cash and deposits
(1,483)
(269)
Tax credits and grants received
1,468
-
Cash flows used in investing activities
(11,767)
(617)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of placements
95,939
-
Proceeds from debt, net of issue costs
1,025
3,575
Repayment of borrowings and lease liabilities
7 & 8
(2,108)
(256)
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
17,627
-
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
10.2
959
27
Share issue costs
(6,528)
-
Cash flows from financing activities
106,914
3,346
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
575
-
Net change in cash
81,937
(3,016)
Cash at the beginning of the period
4,520
4,077
Cash at the end of the period
86,457
1,061
Additional information
15
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND LIQUIDITY RISK
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the 'Company') was established on December 31, 2012, under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company specializes in exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties located in Québec and is developing a natural graphite-based anode material that would qualify as battery-grade material to supply the lithium-ion industry.
The Company's shares are listed under the symbol NMG on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE'), NOU on the TSX Venture Exchange, and NM9A on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company's registered office is located at 481 Brassard Street, Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada, J0K 3B0.
As at June 30, 2021, the difference between the Company's current assets and currents liabilities was $81,857, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $97,322, and had incurred a loss of $20,322 for the six-month period then ended. Current assets included current tax credits receivable of $3,958 and cash of $86,457.
With the financing completed in the first half of 2021, management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its obligations and planned expenditures for the ensuing twelve months as they fall due. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management considers all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. The Company's ability to continue future operations and fund its exploration, evaluation and development activities is dependent on management's ability to secure additional financing in the future, which may be completed in several ways including, but not limited to, a combination of strategic partnership, project debt finance, offtake financing, royalty financing and other capital markets alternatives. Management will pursue such additional sources of financing when required, and while management has been successful in securing financing in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available for the Company or that they will be available on terms which are acceptable to the Company.
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') published by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and also using the same accounting policies and procedures as those used for the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2020. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the disclosures and notes required for annual consolidated financial statements and should therefore be read with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 were approved and authorized for publication by the Board of Directors on August 12, 2021.
ESTIMATES, JUDGEMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS
In preparing its condensed consolidated interim financial statements, management makes several judgements, estimates and assumptions about the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses.
Information about the significant estimates and assumptions that have the greatest impact on the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses is presented below. Actual results may differ significantly.
Technical Feasibility and Commercial Viability
The establishment of technical feasibility and commercial viability of a mineral property is assessed based on a combination of factors. By its nature, this assessment requires significant judgment.
Following the events of the quarter ended March 31, including the receipt of the Governmental authorisation ('Decree') for the Matawinie Project, management determined that the technical feasibility and commercial viability for the Matawinie Project was established as at March 31, 2021 and as a result, the project entered the development phase during the second quarter of 2021.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Matawinie Mine project
Management has established that during the second quarter of 2021, the Matawinie mine project has now reached the development phase. Accordingly, all expenditures related to the development of the mine are capitalized under Miner under construction within Property, plant and equipment (see note 5). Capitalized expenditures will be carried at cost until the Matawinie project is placed into commercial production, sold, abandoned, or determined by management to be impaired in value. The equipment, building and the mine site are not yet in use as at June 30, 2021, therefore, the depreciation will begin when the assets are ready for their intended use.
The costs related to the operation of the Matawinie Demonstration Plant will continue to be expensed as incurred under exploration and evaluation expenses, unless the expenditures meet the recognition criterias set in IAS 16 property, plant and equipment or IAS 38 Intangible asset.
LiB Anode Plant project
Costs incurred in the construction and development of the Company's LiB Anode Plant project are capitalized under LiB Anode Plant within Property, plant and equipment (See note 5). Capitalized expenditures will be carried at cost until the LiB Anode Plant project is placed into commercial production, sold, abandoned, or determined by management to be impaired in value. The equipment and building are not yet in use as at June 30, 2021, therefore, the depreciation will begin when the assets are ready for their intended use.
The costs related to the operation of the LiB Anode Demonstration Plant will continue to be expensed as incurred under LiB Anode Plant project expenses, unless the expenditures meet the recognition criterias set in IAS 16 property, plant and equipment or IAS 38 Intangible asset.
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021
Land
$
Buildings
$
Equipment
$
Computers
$
Furniture
$
Rolling stock
$
Mine under construction
$
LiB Anode Demonstration Plant under construction
$
Total
$
COST
As at January 1, 2021
507
2,642
-
56
70
24
-
1,206
4,505
Additions
1,878
114
163
34
-
-
2,300
7,820
12,309
As at June 30, 2021
2,385
2,756
163
90
70
24
2,300
9,026
16,814
ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION
As at January 1, 2021
-
219
-
39
32
8
-
-
298
Depreciation
-
53
8
9
7
2
-
-
79
As at June 30, 2021
-
272
8
48
39
10
-
-
377
Net book value as at June 30, 2021
2,385
2,484
155
42
31
14
2,300
9,026
16,437
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Land
$
Buildings
$
Equipment
$
Computers
$
Furniture
$
Rolling stock
$
LiB Anode Demonstration Plant under construction
$
Total
$
COST
As at January 1, 2020
467
2,430
63
47
70
9
-
3,086
Additions
40
212
-
9
-
15
1,206
1,482
Write-Off/Disposals
-
-
(63)
-
-
-
-
(63)
As at December 31, 2020
507
2,642
-
56
70
24
1,206
4,505
ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION
As at January 1, 2020
-
118
59
14
19
4
-
214
Depreciation
-
101
2
25
13
4
-
145
Write-Off/Disposals
-
-
(61)
-
-
-
-
(61)
As at December 31, 2020
-
219
-
39
32
8
-
298
Net book value as at December 31, 2020
507
2,423
-
17
38
16
1,206
4,207
The Lib Anode Plant under construction presented net of grants received of $1,830 and $3,578 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $72 and $153).
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021
Buildings
$
Equipment
$
Rolling stocks
$
Total
$
COST
As at January 1, 2021
1,297
339
273
1,909
New leases
1,617
-
-
1,617
End of leases
(253)
(312)
(109)
(674)
As at June 30, 2021
2,661
27
164
2,852
ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION
As at January 1, 2021
386
321
135
842
Depreciation
208
3
23
234
End of leases
(253)
(312)
(109)
(674)
As at June 30, 2021
341
12
49
402
Net book value as at June 30, 2021
2,320
15
115
2,450
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Buildings
$
Equipment
$
Rolling stocks
$
Total
$
COST
As at January 1, 2020
457
339
158
954
New leases
840
-
-
840
Remeasurement of lease
-
-
115
115
As at December 31, 2020
1,297
339
273
1,909
ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION
As at January 1, 2020
157
167
67
391
Depreciation
229
154
68
451
As at December 31, 2020
386
321
135
842
Net book value as at December 31, 2020
911
18
138
1,067
Depreciation of right-of-use assets included in the exploration and evaluation expenses for the period are $54 and $107 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $93 and $186). Depreciation of right-of-use assets included in the LiB Anode Plant project are $40 and $81 (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: nil).
LEASE LIABILITIES
For the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
$
For the year ended
December 31, 2020
$
Opening balance
1,076
609
New liabilities and modifications of leases
1,617
955
Principal repayment
(205)
(488)
Ending balance
2,488
1,076
Current portion
380
295
Non-current portion
2,108
781
BORROWINGS
For the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
$
For the year ended
December 31, 2020
$
Opening balance
1,793
4,502
New borrowing
2,162
3,803
Repayments
(1,902)
(2,419)
Issue costs
-
(21)
Accretion of issue costs
9
25
Interest capitalized
-
209
Debts settled in exchange of Royalty
-
(4,306)
Ending balance
2,062
1,793
Current portion
200
1,793
Non-current portion
1,862
-
During the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company has paid interests to its lenders for a total of $33 and $60, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $36 and $72).
On January 29, 2021, the Company financed the purchase of a land located in Bécancour, Québec, through a financing agreement with the vendor, for a total of $1,137. The financed portion bears interest at 8% per annum and shall be repaid by December 2025. The Company may pay the balance of principal, in whole or in part, at any time without penalty.
During March 2021, the Company received $1,350 as part of a repayable contribution agreement with the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This contribution agreement bears no interest and will be repayable in 60 equal monthly installments starting September 2023. The loan was measured at the present value of all future payments discounted using a 5.50% interest rate, thus resulting in a loan valued at $1,025. The difference between the carrying value of the contribution and the discounted loan value was recognized as a grant of $325.
On June 30, 2021, the Company fully reimbursed its loan of $1,802 with Investissement Québec, a related party.
ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATION
For the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
$
For the year ended
December 31, 2020
$
Opening balance
621
621
New obligations
230
-
Ending balance
851
621
The asset retirement obligation that arose during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 represents the present value of the estimated amount of undiscounted cash flows required to satisfy the asset retirement obligation in respect of the Matawinie Mine. The estimation was made using a percentage of completion of the total budgeted cost of rehabilitation. The Company has determined the fair value of its rehabilitation obligation by using a discount rate of 3.72%, assuming reclamation work would be completed in 28 years. The liabilities accrete to their future value until the obligations are due. The estimated rehabilitation obligation will increase as the construction of the Matawinie Mine progresses.
EQUITY
10.1 SHARE CAPITAL
Authorized share capital
Unlimited number of common shares voting and participating, with no par value.
For the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
$
For the year ended
December 31, 2020
$
Shares issued at the start of the period
27,299,332
26,178,281
Shares issued from placements
9,501,227
-
Exercise of warrants
7,821,700
872,291
Exercise of options
331,251
145,000
Shares issued for interest payment
76,635
-
Share based compensation
-
103,760
Shares issued at the end of period
45,030,145
27,299,332
On January 20, 2021, the Company concluded an underwritten public offering agreement for 1,034,500 common shares, at a price of $14.50 per share for gross proceeds of $15M. The buyers exercised their option to purchase and additional 155,175 common shares representing 15% of the number of common shares issued. The total gross proceeds obtained from this public offering agreement sum up to $17.25M.
On February 12, 2021, the Company closed a private placement equity financing totaling $5.8M and the Company issued a total of 396,552 common shares at a price of $14.50 per share. Of this amount, Investissement Québec, acting as mandatory for the government of Québec, subscribed for 317,241 common shares, and Pallinghurst, a related party, subscribed for the remainder of the common shares.
On March 24, 2021, the Company performed a ten-to-one share consolidation of the Company's issued equity instruments including common shares, warrants and options. All information with respect to shares and share-based instruments and related per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted on a 1:10 basis accordingly.
On June 23, 2021, the Company concluded an underwritten public offering agreement for 7,000,000 common shares, at a price of $9.22 (US$7.50) per share for gross proceeds of $64.5M (US$52.5M). The buyers exercised their option to purchase an additional 915,000 common shares representing 13.1% of the number of common shares issued. The total gross proceeds obtained from this public offering agreement sum up to $72.9M (US$59.4M). Of this amount, Pallinghurst purchased 66,666 common shares.
10.2
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS
The Board of Directors determines the price per common share and the number of common shares which may be allocated to each director, officer, employee and consultant and all other terms and conditions of the option, subject to the rules of the TSXV. The plan has a policy that caps the maximum of total options that can be granted to 10% of the total outstanding shares of the Company.
All share-based payments will be settled in equity. The Company has no legal or contractual obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash.
EQUITY (continued)
10.2
SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)
The Company's share options are as follows:
For the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
For the year ended
December 31, 2020
Number
Weighted average
exercise price
$
Number
Weighted average
exercise price
$
Opening balance
2,400,000
3.20
1,582,500
2.80
Granted
705,000
16.28
1,192,500
3.64
Exercised
(331,251)
2.90
(145,000)
3.05
Expired
-
-
(230,000)
2.66
Ending balance
2,773,749
6.56
2,400,000
3.20
Options that can be exercised
2,260,000
6.88
2,000,000
3.37
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 the weighted average share price at the date of exercise was $19.04.
The weighted average fair value of the share options granted in the first half of 2021 were estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on the following average assumptions:
● Stock price when granted: $14.63
● Expected life: 5 years
● Expected volatility: 68%
● Risk-free rate: 0.80%
● Expected dividend: nil
EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES
For the three-month periods ended
For the six-month periods ended
June 30, 2021
$
June 30, 2020
$
June 30, 2021
$
June 30, 2020
$
Wages and benefits
805
265
1,589
989
Share-based compensation
204
168
204
191
Engineering
632
1,098
1,802
2,220
Professional fees
95
118
127
332
Materials, consumables, and supplies
416
284
479
642
Subcontracting
248
209
641
774
Geology and drilling
72
80
114
194
Utilities
81
80
172
234
Depreciation and amortization
54
93
107
185
Other
32
39
76
167
Grants
(36
)
-
(36
)
-
Tax credits
(104
)
(401
)
(268
)
(798
)
Exploration and evaluation expenses
2,499
2,033
5,007
5,130
The exploration and evaluation expenses relate to the Matawinie Mine in Quebec. The wages and benefits are net of the grants received as part of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program of $305 and $473 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $173 and $173).
LiB ANODE PLANT PROJECT EXPENSES
For the three-month periods ended
For the six-month periods ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Wages and benefits
185
105
312
298
Engineering
492
574
558
1,319
Professional fees
332
110
422
196
Materials, consumables, and supplies
125
1
301
7
Subcontracting
49
71
89
234
Depreciation and amortization
44
-
85
-
Other
13
47
16
59
Grants
(332)
(216)
(592)
(869)
LiB Anode Plant project expenses
908
692
1,191
1,244
The wages and benefits are net of the grants received as part of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program of $58 and $81 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: $47 and $47).
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
For the three-month periods ended
For the six-month periods ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Wages and benefits
933
287
2,193
849
Share-based compensation
5,250
115
5,735
153
Professional fees
1,072
198
2,204
499
Consulting fees
155
27
435
75
Travelling, representation and convention
79
49
205
176
Office and administration
1,227
189
1,468
366
Stock exchange, authorities, and communication
477
38
760
39
Depreciation and amortization
168
207
365
414
Other financial fees
9
27
17
59
General and administrative expenses
9,370
1,137
13,382
2,630
NET FINANCIAL COSTS
For the three-month periods ended
For the six-month periods ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(511)
-
(521)
8
Interest income
(53)
(3)
(97)
(23)
Interest expense on lease liabilities
28
7
58
16
Accretion and interest on borrowings and bond
689
139
1,349
237
Accretion of issue costs
4
-
9
-
Loss on disposal of investment
-
2
-
6
Net financial costs
157
145
798
244
ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
For the six-month periods ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
Grants receivable
531
143
Deferred grants
(1,511)
1,607
Mining tax credits
(269)
(798)
Sales taxes receivable
(646)
48
Prepaid expenses
(1,028)
230
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,226
1,159
Total net change in working capital
(697)
2,389
Items not affecting cash
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
2,767
177
Share issue costs included in accounts payables and accrued liabilities
638
-
Shares issued for interest payment
797
-
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
During the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, share-based compensation expenses for directors and officers totalled $5.1M and $5.5M (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: nil).
In January 2021, the Company issued 76,635 shares in repayment of accrued interests of $797 as at December 31, 2020 on the convertible bond concluded with Pallinghurst.
Pallinghurst purchased 237,932 common shares as part of the financing closed on January 20,2021, 79,311 common shares as part of the financing closed on February 12,2021 and 66,666 common shares as part of the financing closed on June 23, 2021 (see note 10.1).
Investissement Québec, acting as mandatory for the Government of Quebec, purchased 317,241 common shares as part of the financing closed on February 12, 2021.
During the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company had accrued interests payable to Pallinghurst of $593 and $1,158 (three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020: nil).
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Fair value
Certain of the Company's accounting policies and disclosures require the determination of fair value. Fair value represents the amount at which a financial instrument could be exchanged between willing parties, based on current markets for instruments with the same risk, principal, and remaining maturity. Fair value estimates are based on quoted market values and other valuation methods. Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes based on the fair value hierarchy contained in the Company's financial instrument accounting policy. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.
For all financial assets and liabilities, their net carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value given their relatively short maturities.
Financial Risks
The Company is exposed to various financial risks resulting from its operations. The Company does not enter into derivative financial instruments for speculative purposes.
The main financial risks to which the Company is exposed as well as its policies for managing such risk are detailed below:
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company encounters difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset.
The Company manages its liquidity risk by using budgets that enable it to determine the amounts required to fund its exploration, evaluation, and development expenditure programs. The Company's liquidity and operating results may be adversely affected if the Company's access to the capital markets or other alternative forms of financing is hindered, whether because of a downturn in stock market conditions generally or related to matters specific to the Company. The Company has historically generated cash flow primarily from its financing activities.
As at June 30, 2021, all of the Company's short-term liabilities totalled $13,591 ($10,587 as at December 31, 2020), have contractual maturities of less than one year and are subject to normal trade terms. The Company regularly evaluates its cash position to ensure preservation and security of capital as well as maintenance of liquidity.
With the financing completed in the first and second quarter of 2021 and the exercise of warrants during the same period, management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its obligation and planned expenditures for the ensuing twelve months as they fall due (see note 1).
As at June 30, 2021
Carrying
amount
Contractual
cash flows
Remainder
of the year
Year
2022
Year
2023
2024 and
Onward
Account payables and accrued liabilities
13,011
13,011
13,011
-
-
-
Lease liabilities
2,488
2,995
261
434
415
1,885
Borrowings
2,062
2,079
98
208
225
1,548
Convertible bond
14,619
20,250
1,268
2,427
16,555
-
Credit risk
Credit risk results from the possibility that a loss may occur from the failure of another party to perform according to the terms of the contract. The Company's credit risk is primarily related to receivables and cash. The receivables consist mainly of the refund of the goods and services tax receivable from the governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as tax credits receivable from the Government of Quebec. The Company mitigates credit risk by maintaining cash with Canadian chartered banks.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT (continued)
Currency risk
Given that most of the Company's expenditures are in Canadian dollars, the currency risk exposure is limited by maintaining most of its cash in Canadian dollars. The Company periodically carries a portion of its accounts payable and accrued liabilities in US dollars and Euros and is subject to currency risk on these balances. However, the Company considers this risk to be minimal.
The balances of cash in currencies are as follows as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
As at June 30, 2021
$
As at December 31, 2020
$
Cash in US dollar
18,636
-
Canadian dollar equivalents
23,097
-
COMMITMENTS
In the normal course of business, the Company enters into contracts that give rise to commitments. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had issued $12,118 of purchase orders for the acquisition of PPE and $3,638 in relation to the operations.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On July 21, 2021, the Company nominated SD Capital Advisory Limited ('SDCA') and GKB Ventures Limited ('GKB') as joint financial advisors to assist it with the structuring and arranging of project financing, with a focus on Export Credit Agencies ('ECA'), for the development of the Company's flagship Matawinie Graphite Mining project in Québec, Canada.
On July 23, 2021, the Company closed a private placement equity financing with Investissement Québec, acting as mandatory for the government of Québec, and issued a total of 1,978,750 common shares at a price of $9.25 per share for proceeds to the Company of $18.3M. This financing complemented the underwritten public offering agreement closed on June 23, 2021 (see note 10).
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 20:56:43 UTC.