We will be participating in Evercore's Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit, a global investment conference, to be held in New York City, June 11-12, 2024. The conference regroups industry experts from over 70 leading energy transition companies as well as a broad range of investment professionals.
- Julie Paquet, Vice President, Communications & ESG Strategy, will take the stage on June 11, 2024, at 2:25 to present Nouveau Monde Graphite's attractive business model and roadmap for growth to supply the North American battery market.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. published this content on 09 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2024 19:11:06 UTC.