We will be participating to THE Mining Investment Event of the North, a global mining investment conference, to be held in Québec City, Canada, from June 4 to 6, 2024.
- Marc Jasmin, Director Investor Relations, will take the stage on June 5, 2024, at 10:45 to present Nouveau Monde Graphite's attractive business model and roadmap for growth to supply the North American battery market.
