Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is specialized in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties located in Quebec. It is focused on developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Quebec, Canada. The Companyâs projects include Phase-2 Matawinie Mine, Becancour Battery Material Plant projects and Lac Gueret property. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie graphite property located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 kilometers (km) north of Montreal, Quebec. The project produces approximately 103,328 tons per annum (tpa) of high-purity flake graphite concentrate. Its Battery Materials Plant projects is located in an industrial park and near a shipping port in Becancour, Quebec, approximately 150 km northeast of Montreal, on the Saint Lawrence River. The Company owns the 100% of the rights to the Lac Gueret property, which consists of 74 map-designated claims totaling 3,999.52 hectares.