Nouveau Monde Graphite : Wrap-Ups a Productive Year Marked by Battery-Grade SPG Results at 99.99% and Roadmap to Phase-2 Integrated Development

Nouveau Monde's phase-1 operations produced 99.99%-pure battery-grade SPG; construction of coating unit being prepared for a fully integrated 2-ktpa value chain in first half 2022.

Critical milestones achieved this year for phase-2 Matawinie Mine: Québec governmental decree approving the project, construction of 8-km access road and start of civil works on industrial platform, 55% overall advancement of engineering, agreement with Caterpillar for all-electric zero-emission fleet.

Significant progress on the development of phase-2 Bécancour battery material plant: delivery of FEL-1 Scoping study, advancement of environmental baseline and geotechnical studies, work underway for a FEL-3 Feasibility study.

Major corporate milestones achieved: listing on the main board of the NYSE, over 130M$ financing raised, publication of Nouveau Monde's inaugural ESG report, addition of expertise at the Board and management level.

Nouveau Monde's ESG-focused business model offers a local, responsibly sourced, environmentally transformed, traceable, carbon-neutral, and circular graphite supply alternative to existing Chinese production.

Sustained growth in the EV and energy storage markets continues to increase graphite demand, providing a solid foundation for the Company's expansion.

MONTRÉAL, CANADA, December 22, 2021 - In a year that saw accelerated commitments to Net Zero targets and global electrification, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) advanced the development of its fully vertically integrated ore-to-battery-material natural graphite business delivering positive results toward its 2021 goals. By de-risking its projects through phase-1 operations, detailing its blueprint for phase-2 expansion, engaging with the marketplace in connection with commercial agreements, continually investing in research and development ("R&D") and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, and building a robust and attractive capital structure, Nouveau Monde is executing its strategy to generate a disciplined and timely growth.

The Company is working towards building a turn-key, local supply of carbon-neutral anode material to cater to the growing North American and European battery and electric vehicles ("EV") markets. As the #1 input of lithium-ion batteries, graphite totals 1.2 kg for every kWh of energy storage. In comparison to last year's 2,972 GWh in the pipeline for battery cell capacity, the latest projections by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimate that 4,814 GWh is being developed to meet the surge in EV and energy storage solutions manufacturing - a 62% year-over-year increase. Such levels of battery production would represent a demand of 5.8 million tonnes of graphite for these market segments alone.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented:

"As electrification becomes mainstream and ESG principles dominate asset managers' and investors' consideration, Nouveau Monde has stepped up as a recognized contributor to the decarbonization effort. 2021 was a structural year as we lined the building blocks that will support the next stage of our development. Elevating our profile on capital markets, securing the permitting for our Matawinie mine, furthering the processes and parameters of our anode material advanced manufacturing, as well as advancing discussions with potential customers strengthened our position in the market."

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added:

"Supply chain disruptions this year and the accelerated pace of electrification compelled battery and EV manufacturers to examine their sourcing more closely. Securing volumes, diversifying sources, prioritizing local producers, and examining the carbon footprint of value chains are among the many factors that dominated commercial discussions in our market. I am pleased to see that our environmental stewardship, exceptional localization, and scaled growth strategy are positioning Nouveau Monde at the forefront of our industry. Special thanks go to our employees, partners, and shareholders for their unwavering support in helping us reach our objectives in 2021 and beyond."