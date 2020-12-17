PRESS RELEASE: 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE -2

unprecedented year of uncertainty and pain caused by COVID 19, I want, on
behalf of the board, to thank all of our team members for their exceptional
contribution and continued dedication. Nouveau Monde has demonstrated global
leadership and innovation, as we successfully move forward towards becoming
a world-leader in high quality responsibly-sourced green battery anode
material. Please accept our best wishes of a Merry Christmas and a healthy
and prosperous 2021."
To read all of this year's news releases, or to subscribe to receive them,
visit: https://nouveaumonde.group/investors/#news [17]
*About Nouveau Monde *
Nouveau Monde will be a key operator in the sustainable energy revolution.
The Company is developing the only fully-integrated source of green battery
anode material in the Western World. Targeting full-scale commercial
operations by early 2023, the Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral
graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell
markets. With low-cost operations and the highest of ESG standards, Nouveau
Monde will become a strategic supplier to the World's leading battery and
auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while
guaranteeing supply chain traceability.
*Media * *Investors *
Julie Paquet Christina Lalli
Director, Communications Director, Investor Relations
Nouveau Monde Nouveau Monde
+1-450-757-8905 #140 +1-438-399-8665
jpaquet@nouveaumonde.ca clalli@nouveaumonde.ca
_Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information_
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this
press release including, but not limited to (i) the positive impact of the
foregoing on project economics, and (ii) generally, or the "About Nouveau
Monde" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook and
objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on
expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press
release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of
estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the
Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to
significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and
contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly
affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no
assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as
actual results and future events could differ materially from those
anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for
the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and
plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain
any material difference between subsequent actual events and such
forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. *
_Further information regarding Corporation is available in the SEDAR
database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at:
_www.NouveauMonde.ca [18]
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1155824 2020-12-17
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=40ae2915b1cbb5834d9c6882ffb169a9&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=241e2a0a66abd38a3ac4b0e82ab274a2&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aee4e318f4b457b98982d47b6ff13cb9&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=854bcbdb2ac8bf601bb54f26edd050f3&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36f4c53060228ae503197df18e9936c0&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f10269ab07f0fe122f82d26021f73516&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a06354431a925cc044cce0855efc884f&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19ca8ae57dc354dd3e56017d92fe320b&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6549da656663c6eb2b913f0d94b1ea8&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
10: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=380d954278ddee0ec86b7e72b6541689&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
11: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98b223950896360e6dc7c2ad50edb1e4&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
12: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8aff5f4bb8eb53aaad40d9247243bc56&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
13: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=71bbaf8e581cf3791e9c93a71ff55e88&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
14: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cbde335996a5fd2ea9dbeb5f7247f622&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
15: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b90825221fa73fd83b000b6e3fd8966b&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
16: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a207e282520e8feaa9488873c87e52fa&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
17: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8b7b9b421a17e5a567721c20db24d2a&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
18: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c6d186446f428a89592a5fa003d4ab7&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)