PRESS RELEASE: 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE -2

unprecedented year of uncertainty and pain caused by COVID 19, I want, on behalf of the board, to thank all of our team members for their exceptional contribution and continued dedication. Nouveau Monde has demonstrated global leadership and innovation, as we successfully move forward towards becoming a world-leader in high quality responsibly-sourced green battery anode material. Please accept our best wishes of a Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2021." To read all of this year's news releases, or to subscribe to receive them, visit: https://nouveaumonde.group/investors/#news [17] *About Nouveau Monde * Nouveau Monde will be a key operator in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing the only fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World. Targeting full-scale commercial operations by early 2023, the Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and the highest of ESG standards, Nouveau Monde will become a strategic supplier to the World's leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability. *Media * *Investors * Julie Paquet Christina Lalli Director, Communications Director, Investor Relations Nouveau Monde Nouveau Monde +1-450-757-8905 #140 +1-438-399-8665 jpaquet@nouveaumonde.ca clalli@nouveaumonde.ca _Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information_ All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) the positive impact of the foregoing on project economics, and (ii) generally, or the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. *Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. * _Further information regarding Corporation is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: _www.NouveauMonde.ca [18] 2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 1155824 2020-12-17 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=40ae2915b1cbb5834d9c6882ffb169a9&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=241e2a0a66abd38a3ac4b0e82ab274a2&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aee4e318f4b457b98982d47b6ff13cb9&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=854bcbdb2ac8bf601bb54f26edd050f3&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36f4c53060228ae503197df18e9936c0&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f10269ab07f0fe122f82d26021f73516&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a06354431a925cc044cce0855efc884f&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19ca8ae57dc354dd3e56017d92fe320b&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6549da656663c6eb2b913f0d94b1ea8&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 10: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=380d954278ddee0ec86b7e72b6541689&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 11: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98b223950896360e6dc7c2ad50edb1e4&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 12: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8aff5f4bb8eb53aaad40d9247243bc56&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 13: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=71bbaf8e581cf3791e9c93a71ff55e88&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 14: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cbde335996a5fd2ea9dbeb5f7247f622&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 15: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b90825221fa73fd83b000b6e3fd8966b&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 16: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a207e282520e8feaa9488873c87e52fa&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 17: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8b7b9b421a17e5a567721c20db24d2a&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 18: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c6d186446f428a89592a5fa003d4ab7&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)