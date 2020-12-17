Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.    NOU   CA66979W1077

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.

(NOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE -2-

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
unprecedented year of uncertainty and pain caused by COVID 19, I want, on 
behalf of the board, to thank all of our team members for their exceptional 
contribution and continued dedication. Nouveau Monde has demonstrated global 
leadership and innovation, as we successfully move forward towards becoming 
a world-leader in high quality responsibly-sourced green battery anode 
material. Please accept our best wishes of a Merry Christmas and a healthy 
and prosperous 2021." 
 
To read all of this year's news releases, or to subscribe to receive them, 
visit: https://nouveaumonde.group/investors/#news [17] 
 
*About Nouveau Monde * 
 
Nouveau Monde will be a key operator in the sustainable energy revolution. 
The Company is developing the only fully-integrated source of green battery 
anode material in the Western World. Targeting full-scale commercial 
operations by early 2023, the Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral 
graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell 
markets. With low-cost operations and the highest of ESG standards, Nouveau 
Monde will become a strategic supplier to the World's leading battery and 
auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while 
guaranteeing supply chain traceability. 
 
*Media *                 *Investors * 
Julie Paquet             Christina Lalli 
Director, Communications Director, Investor Relations 
Nouveau Monde            Nouveau Monde 
+1-450-757-8905 #140     +1-438-399-8665 
jpaquet@nouveaumonde.ca  clalli@nouveaumonde.ca 
 
_Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information_ 
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this 
press release including, but not limited to (i) the positive impact of the 
foregoing on project economics, and (ii) generally, or the "About Nouveau 
Monde" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook and 
objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking 
statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on 
expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press 
release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of 
estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the 
Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to 
significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and 
contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. 
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly 
affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those 
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no 
assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as 
actual results and future events could differ materially from those 
anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for 
the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and 
plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or 
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain 
any material difference between subsequent actual events and such 
forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. 
 
*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as 
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts 
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. * 
_Further information regarding Corporation is available in the SEDAR 
database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: 
_www.NouveauMonde.ca [18] 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1155824 2020-12-17 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=40ae2915b1cbb5834d9c6882ffb169a9&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=241e2a0a66abd38a3ac4b0e82ab274a2&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aee4e318f4b457b98982d47b6ff13cb9&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=854bcbdb2ac8bf601bb54f26edd050f3&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36f4c53060228ae503197df18e9936c0&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f10269ab07f0fe122f82d26021f73516&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a06354431a925cc044cce0855efc884f&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19ca8ae57dc354dd3e56017d92fe320b&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6549da656663c6eb2b913f0d94b1ea8&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
10: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=380d954278ddee0ec86b7e72b6541689&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
11: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98b223950896360e6dc7c2ad50edb1e4&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
12: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8aff5f4bb8eb53aaad40d9247243bc56&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
13: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=71bbaf8e581cf3791e9c93a71ff55e88&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
14: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cbde335996a5fd2ea9dbeb5f7247f622&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
15: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b90825221fa73fd83b000b6e3fd8966b&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
16: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a207e282520e8feaa9488873c87e52fa&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
17: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8b7b9b421a17e5a567721c20db24d2a&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
18: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c6d186446f428a89592a5fa003d4ab7&application_id=1155824&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. 4.41% 0.71 Delayed Quote.264.10%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.67% 17534.63 Delayed Quote.3.45%
S&P/TSX VENTURE COMPOSITE INDEX -0.09% 816.2 Delayed Quote.41.45%
All news about NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
12/18NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Achieves Significant Milestones, Successfully Establish..
AQ
12/17PRESS RELEASE : 2020 year in review: nouveau monde -2-
DJ
12/17PRESS RELEASE : 2020 year in review: nouveau monde achieves significant mileston..
DJ
12/172020 YEAR IN REVIEW : Nouveau monde achieves significant milestones
EQ
11/30NOUVEAU MONDE BRIEF : Up 14% As Appoints Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett to It..
MT
11/30PRESS RELEASE : Nouveau monde appoints nathalie -2-
DJ
11/30PRESS RELEASE : Nouveau monde appoints nathalie pilon and jamie scarlett to its ..
DJ
11/30NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : Appoints nathalie pilon and jamie scarlett to its board..
EQ
11/25NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE : As a world first nouveau monde commits to all-electric ..
AQ
11/24Nouveau Monde Commits to All-electric Fleet as Stock Loses More Ground
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,83 M -5,34 M -5,34 M
Net Debt 2019 1,01 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,49x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 189 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
Duration : Period :
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Desaulniers President & Chief Executive Officer
Arne Hojriis Frandsen Chairman
Charles-Olivier Tarte Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brassard Director-Research & Development
Nathalie Jodoin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.264.10%142
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL4.19%50 670
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION47.72%48 634
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.88.41%35 915
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.32.04%15 963
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.28.05%11 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ