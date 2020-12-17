Log in
PRESS RELEASE : 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
 DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES 
 
2020-12-17 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*2020 YEAR IN REVIEW* 
*Nouveau Monde Achieves Significant Milestones, Successfully Establishing 
Its Position as a Leading Vertically-Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Anode 
Company for the Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Revolution* 
 
- Nouveau Monde, *demonstrated the continued commitment to responsible and 
sustainable development* and strengthened our social, economic and 
environmental partnership with our host community of 
Saint-Michel-des-Saints, signing a progressive collaboration and 
benefit-sharing agreement 
 
- *Completed a successful public consultation process* culminating in a 
positive assessment by the environmental commission, the BAPE, as part of 
the Government's diligent review for granting the Mining Decree for the 
Matawinie project 
 
- *Successful commercialisation of Nouveau Monde's carbon-neutral anode and 
advanced battery materials*, including the outperformance of our proprietary 
coated anode material compared to peers, and established European operations 
to respond to the worldwide increase in lithium-ion battery anode material 
demand 
 
- *De-risked commercial development through the construction and 
commissioning of large-scale demonstration plants* for value-added 
transformation to battery anode material and other advanced products 
 
- Nouveau Monde's international technical team, in partnership with our R&D 
consortium partners, *advanced the development of our proprietary 
lithium-ion battery anode process*, including silicon-enhanced anode 
material, and finalised a collaboration agreement with Volkswagen- and 
Mitsui-backed advanced coating company, Forge Nano 
 
- *As a world first, confirmed our full commitment to sustainable and 
carbon-neutral, all-electric operations*, underpinned by Nouveau Monde's 
advanced mine planning and supported by Quebec's renewable hydropower. 
*Based on our achievements, we were selected by the Quebec and Canadian 
Governments as a key partner for the electrification of mining operations* 
 
- *Selected by the Quebec Government as the sole pilot project to implement 
the Global Battery Alliance's traceability of critical minerals* for the 
mining and battery materials industries in Québec 
 
*MONTREAL, CANADA, December 17, 2020 *- Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau 
Monde" or "the Company") (TSXV: [1] NOU [1]; OTCQX: NMGRF [2]; Frankfurt: 
[3] NM9 [3]) is pleased to have delivered on its commitment to advance its 
vertically-integrated graphite project in order to offer the electric 
vehicle ("EV") and renewable energy sectors, ethically-sourced and 
carbon-neutral, lithium-ion battery ("LiB") anode material by 2023. 
 
*Eric Desaulniers, the Company's President and CEO, stated:* "2020 was a 
transformational year for Nouveau Monde. We accomplished much in all 
departments, R&D, sales & marketing, operations and corporate development. I 
want to thank all of my team members and all stakeholders, as it takes a lot 
of hard work and dedication to transition the Company from a junior mining 
company with a natural graphite deposit, to a fully-integrated, 
carbon-neutral, battery anode materials producer. Thanks to the 
professionalism of the entire team, I'm particularly proud that we were 
successful at achieving very specific and important operational milestones 
at our Saint-Michel-des-Saints plant safely, without injuries, while 
maintaining our employees health during these difficult pandemic times. By 
this time next year, the Company will look much different: we will be 
operating our purification furnaces at Bécancour, producing high-quality 
anode material destined to the EV market; we will be in construction of the 
mine and commercial facilities for the entire operation, and as for 
potential partnerships, we are eager to advance discussions and complete a 
partnership with a lead client in the LiB market. 2021 will be another 
remarkable year." 
 
*Selected milestones* 
 
*- *In January, Nouveau Monde signed a collaboration and benefit-sharing 
agreement with the Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Upper Matawanie community 
[4]. Recognising the importance of our local stakeholders, the agreement is 
the most progressive of its kind in Quebec's history. The agreement covers 
the mine's entire commercial operating life and will see Nouveau Monde 
contribute up to 2% of its net cash flow after taxes to the municipality to 
boost community development and reinvestment. Nouveau Monde will also 
contribute 1% of its net cash flow after taxes to a Community Fund to 
stimulate developmental projects in Upper Matawinie that have a social, 
economic and environmental impact during and beyond the mine's operating 
period. The bilateral agreement includes concrete actions in the areas of 
training, employability and business opportunities for the local population; 
the integration of the mining project into the territory through recreation 
and tourism development; and collaboration mechanisms to provide short-, 
medium- and long-term benefits for the community. 
 
- In February, the Company successfully commissioned its demonstration 
micronisation and spheronisation operations [5] and confirmed that the 
graphite concentrate from its Matawinie deposit is attractive for use in 
lithium-ion batteries. This has been confirmed through ongoing potential 
customer discussions for pre-qualification. 
 
- Also in Q1, the Company announced an updated NI43-101 pit-constrained 
Mineral Resource Estimate for its West Zone Deposit [6], located in the Tony 
Claim Block, which is part of its flagship Matawinie graphite property, with 
an increase of 25% in the combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource 
categories. Matawinie has 120.3 million tonnes @ 4.26% Cg, and as the 
largest graphite project in North America with significant expansion 
potential in other Zones on the property, Nouveau Monde is well-positioned 
to be a key supplier to meet the future growth of the electric vehicle 
market. 
 
- In July, Nouveau Monde received a positive evaluation from the Bureau 
d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement ("BAPE") [7] regarding its 
Matawanie project, and all aspects including the economic, environmental and 
social parameters developed by Nouveau Monde. The report [8] recognized the 
economic justification, environmental innovations, integration measures and 
social benefits associated with the mining project. 
 
- In September, Nouveau Monde announced sales across North America, Europe 
and Asia [9], an important step in the commercialisation of our advanced 
carbon-neutral materials. In response to growing interaction with major EV 
companies and other major potential customers, Nouveau Monde opened a 
European sales office, in London, United Kingdom [10]. 
 
- In October, Nouveau Monde announced two significant industry partnerships. 
The first, a multi-phase partnership with global chemical major, Olin 
Corporation [11], for its proprietary purification demonstration plant in 
Bécancour that will be commissioned by mid-2021, and later, for the 
commercial battery anode purification operations in 2023, when significant 
global battery-grade natural graphite shortages are expected to emerge. The 
second, a collaboration with US-based Forge Nano [12], an advanced 
nano-coating company backed by industry leaders such as Volkswagen, LG 
Technology Ventures and Mutsui. Through the application of Forge Nano's 
proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition ("ALD") coating technology, we expect 
Nouveau Monde to be able to offer a premium product to the lithium-ion 
battery market. 
 
- In November, Nouveau Monde was twice selected as a key partner by the 
Quebec Government for its electrification and critical minerals strategy. 
The first, as partner to the Quebec and Canadian Governments [13] to 
showcase all-electric open-pit mining equipment, leveraging Quebec's clean 
and affordable hydropower. The second, to drive the implementation of the 
Global Battery Alliance's ("GBA") [14] Battery Passport principles in 
Quebec, guaranteeing the traceability and sustainability of strategic 
minerals. The GBA includes members such as Audi, BMW Group, Google, Groupe 
Renault, Honda Motors, the International Energy Agency, LG Chem, Microsoft, 
Mitsubishi Corp., Propulsion Québec, Saft, SK Innovation, the United Nations 
Environment Programme, Umicore, Volkswagen, Volvo Group and the project 
positions Nouveau Monde well for future product commercialisation. 
 
- Throughout the year, Nouveau Monde showcased the results of its 
world-leading research and development consortium. In September, the Company 
announced an important technological breakthrough in its silicon-enhanced 
graphite anode material with improved performance characteristics. Then in 
November, the Company announced its proprietary coating process [15] had 
outperformed the industry-leading Asian peers, establishing Nouveau Monde as 
a future producer of advanced and premium battery anode materials. 
 
- Finally in November, as a world first for open-pit mining, Nouveau Monde 
delivered on its commitment to the exclusive use of all-electrical equipment 
[16] and vehicles in its mining operations; the Company advanced its 
procurement process for its fleet and charging infrastructure through an 
international call for pre-qualification, which has already resulted in 
significant global interest from high-profile industry participants. 
 
As at December 16, Nouveau Monde had received CAD$3,185,895 from the 
exercise of 9,195,414 options and warrants, which is indicative of the 
strong share price performance as the Company advances, and will further 
support development activities in 2021. 
 
*Arne H. Frandsen, the Company's Chairman, stated: *"I took over the 
Chairmanship in 2020, and it is with pride I look back to the achievements 
of our highly skilled team of world-class professionals. Through the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

