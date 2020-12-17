PRESS RELEASE : 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES
2020-12-17 / 09:00
*2020 YEAR IN REVIEW*
*Nouveau Monde Achieves Significant Milestones, Successfully Establishing
Its Position as a Leading Vertically-Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Anode
Company for the Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Revolution*
- Nouveau Monde, *demonstrated the continued commitment to responsible and
sustainable development* and strengthened our social, economic and
environmental partnership with our host community of
Saint-Michel-des-Saints, signing a progressive collaboration and
benefit-sharing agreement
- *Completed a successful public consultation process* culminating in a
positive assessment by the environmental commission, the BAPE, as part of
the Government's diligent review for granting the Mining Decree for the
Matawinie project
- *Successful commercialisation of Nouveau Monde's carbon-neutral anode and
advanced battery materials*, including the outperformance of our proprietary
coated anode material compared to peers, and established European operations
to respond to the worldwide increase in lithium-ion battery anode material
demand
- *De-risked commercial development through the construction and
commissioning of large-scale demonstration plants* for value-added
transformation to battery anode material and other advanced products
- Nouveau Monde's international technical team, in partnership with our R&D
consortium partners, *advanced the development of our proprietary
lithium-ion battery anode process*, including silicon-enhanced anode
material, and finalised a collaboration agreement with Volkswagen- and
Mitsui-backed advanced coating company, Forge Nano
- *As a world first, confirmed our full commitment to sustainable and
carbon-neutral, all-electric operations*, underpinned by Nouveau Monde's
advanced mine planning and supported by Quebec's renewable hydropower.
*Based on our achievements, we were selected by the Quebec and Canadian
Governments as a key partner for the electrification of mining operations*
- *Selected by the Quebec Government as the sole pilot project to implement
the Global Battery Alliance's traceability of critical minerals* for the
mining and battery materials industries in Québec
*MONTREAL, CANADA, December 17, 2020 *- Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau
Monde" or "the Company") (TSXV: [1] NOU [1]; OTCQX: NMGRF [2]; Frankfurt:
[3] NM9 [3]) is pleased to have delivered on its commitment to advance its
vertically-integrated graphite project in order to offer the electric
vehicle ("EV") and renewable energy sectors, ethically-sourced and
carbon-neutral, lithium-ion battery ("LiB") anode material by 2023.
*Eric Desaulniers, the Company's President and CEO, stated:* "2020 was a
transformational year for Nouveau Monde. We accomplished much in all
departments, R&D, sales & marketing, operations and corporate development. I
want to thank all of my team members and all stakeholders, as it takes a lot
of hard work and dedication to transition the Company from a junior mining
company with a natural graphite deposit, to a fully-integrated,
carbon-neutral, battery anode materials producer. Thanks to the
professionalism of the entire team, I'm particularly proud that we were
successful at achieving very specific and important operational milestones
at our Saint-Michel-des-Saints plant safely, without injuries, while
maintaining our employees health during these difficult pandemic times. By
this time next year, the Company will look much different: we will be
operating our purification furnaces at Bécancour, producing high-quality
anode material destined to the EV market; we will be in construction of the
mine and commercial facilities for the entire operation, and as for
potential partnerships, we are eager to advance discussions and complete a
partnership with a lead client in the LiB market. 2021 will be another
remarkable year."
*Selected milestones*
*- *In January, Nouveau Monde signed a collaboration and benefit-sharing
agreement with the Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Upper Matawanie community
[4]. Recognising the importance of our local stakeholders, the agreement is
the most progressive of its kind in Quebec's history. The agreement covers
the mine's entire commercial operating life and will see Nouveau Monde
contribute up to 2% of its net cash flow after taxes to the municipality to
boost community development and reinvestment. Nouveau Monde will also
contribute 1% of its net cash flow after taxes to a Community Fund to
stimulate developmental projects in Upper Matawinie that have a social,
economic and environmental impact during and beyond the mine's operating
period. The bilateral agreement includes concrete actions in the areas of
training, employability and business opportunities for the local population;
the integration of the mining project into the territory through recreation
and tourism development; and collaboration mechanisms to provide short-,
medium- and long-term benefits for the community.
- In February, the Company successfully commissioned its demonstration
micronisation and spheronisation operations [5] and confirmed that the
graphite concentrate from its Matawinie deposit is attractive for use in
lithium-ion batteries. This has been confirmed through ongoing potential
customer discussions for pre-qualification.
- Also in Q1, the Company announced an updated NI43-101 pit-constrained
Mineral Resource Estimate for its West Zone Deposit [6], located in the Tony
Claim Block, which is part of its flagship Matawinie graphite property, with
an increase of 25% in the combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource
categories. Matawinie has 120.3 million tonnes @ 4.26% Cg, and as the
largest graphite project in North America with significant expansion
potential in other Zones on the property, Nouveau Monde is well-positioned
to be a key supplier to meet the future growth of the electric vehicle
market.
- In July, Nouveau Monde received a positive evaluation from the Bureau
d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement ("BAPE") [7] regarding its
Matawanie project, and all aspects including the economic, environmental and
social parameters developed by Nouveau Monde. The report [8] recognized the
economic justification, environmental innovations, integration measures and
social benefits associated with the mining project.
- In September, Nouveau Monde announced sales across North America, Europe
and Asia [9], an important step in the commercialisation of our advanced
carbon-neutral materials. In response to growing interaction with major EV
companies and other major potential customers, Nouveau Monde opened a
European sales office, in London, United Kingdom [10].
- In October, Nouveau Monde announced two significant industry partnerships.
The first, a multi-phase partnership with global chemical major, Olin
Corporation [11], for its proprietary purification demonstration plant in
Bécancour that will be commissioned by mid-2021, and later, for the
commercial battery anode purification operations in 2023, when significant
global battery-grade natural graphite shortages are expected to emerge. The
second, a collaboration with US-based Forge Nano [12], an advanced
nano-coating company backed by industry leaders such as Volkswagen, LG
Technology Ventures and Mutsui. Through the application of Forge Nano's
proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition ("ALD") coating technology, we expect
Nouveau Monde to be able to offer a premium product to the lithium-ion
battery market.
- In November, Nouveau Monde was twice selected as a key partner by the
Quebec Government for its electrification and critical minerals strategy.
The first, as partner to the Quebec and Canadian Governments [13] to
showcase all-electric open-pit mining equipment, leveraging Quebec's clean
and affordable hydropower. The second, to drive the implementation of the
Global Battery Alliance's ("GBA") [14] Battery Passport principles in
Quebec, guaranteeing the traceability and sustainability of strategic
minerals. The GBA includes members such as Audi, BMW Group, Google, Groupe
Renault, Honda Motors, the International Energy Agency, LG Chem, Microsoft,
Mitsubishi Corp., Propulsion Québec, Saft, SK Innovation, the United Nations
Environment Programme, Umicore, Volkswagen, Volvo Group and the project
positions Nouveau Monde well for future product commercialisation.
- Throughout the year, Nouveau Monde showcased the results of its
world-leading research and development consortium. In September, the Company
announced an important technological breakthrough in its silicon-enhanced
graphite anode material with improved performance characteristics. Then in
November, the Company announced its proprietary coating process [15] had
outperformed the industry-leading Asian peers, establishing Nouveau Monde as
a future producer of advanced and premium battery anode materials.
- Finally in November, as a world first for open-pit mining, Nouveau Monde
delivered on its commitment to the exclusive use of all-electrical equipment
[16] and vehicles in its mining operations; the Company advanced its
procurement process for its fleet and charging infrastructure through an
international call for pre-qualification, which has already resulted in
significant global interest from high-profile industry participants.
As at December 16, Nouveau Monde had received CAD$3,185,895 from the
exercise of 9,195,414 options and warrants, which is indicative of the
strong share price performance as the Company advances, and will further
support development activities in 2021.
*Arne H. Frandsen, the Company's Chairman, stated: *"I took over the
Chairmanship in 2020, and it is with pride I look back to the achievements
of our highly skilled team of world-class professionals. Through the
